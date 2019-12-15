Laughing Stock Theatre Announces Master Class With Internationally Renowned Italian Director

On December 18th, 2019, LAUGHING STOCK THEATRE announcdred that Antonio Fava, international teacher, actor, director, and mask-maker will be visiting Chicago. LAUGHING STOCK THEATRE will be hosting the 3rd ever performance of his brand new show Nasi, Mustacchi, e Lazzi (Noses, Mustaches, and Lazzi [comic actions]) as well as a 2-day workshop that will coincide with LAUGHING STOCK THEATRE's next show.

First, on February 8th, LAUGHING STOCK THEATRE's next show revolving around queer love and relationships using stock Commedia dell'Arte characters, The Masquerade; Or, Love is Queer to Stay, will premiere at the Crowd Theater at 3935 N. Broadway Ave. Shows will continue February 15, 22, and 29 all at 8pm. All shows are Pay What You Can and tickets can be purchased at https://dime.io/events/Masquerade

Then, on February 12th, LAUGHING STOCK THEATRE will host Antonio Fava for his brand new show, Nasi, Mustacchi, e Lazzi also at the Crowd Theater at 7:30pm. This new show will feature Antonio as Totonno il Calabrese, a 17th century actor in a Commedia dell'Arte troupe showing the masks, characters, and history of the style as well as presenting an entire comedy on his own. Fava explaining the show says, "Totonno accompanies us on his journey, a bit of a laugh and a little Dante. Always with pride, or rather and even better, the dignity of the inventors of an Art, a Profession, a Craft." Tickets are available at https://dime.io/events/nasi-mustacchi-e-lazzi

Next, on February 15th and 16th, Antonio will be leading a 12 hour master class split into two days in association with both LAUGHING STOCK THEATRE and Links Hall. In this class, you will learn all the main characters of the northern Italian Commedia dell'Arte. Spots in the workshop cost $300 and will include 2 meals. Student discounts are available. Sign up here: https://dime.io/events/antonio-fava-master-class.

Maestro Fava teaches students from all over the world in his annual Scuola Internazionale dell'Attore Comico in Reggio Emilia, Italy. He has been performing and teaching for decades. In Reggio Emilia, Antonio Fava founded the Teatro del Vicolo, where, since 1980, he has staged many of his plays as well as touring internationally. He has taught in universities and theatres all over the world, including the University of Exeter in England, at the Theatre Populaire Jurassien Lons le Saunier in France at l'Ecole Superieure de Teatro-Universite du Quebec in Montreal, The Village Performing Arts Centre in Sydney and New York University.

LAUGHING STOCK THEATRE was formed in October 2018. LAUGHING STOCK THEATRE spreads joy by creating Commedia dell'Arte from a modern perspective that reflects the humor in humanity.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You