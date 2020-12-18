Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards!

There's just two short weeks left to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Central New York!

Arts Educator Of The Decade

The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 18%

4th Wall Theatrical Productions 9%

Cynthia Halpin 8%



Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

CENTERstage Dance Studio, The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 27%

Performing Arts Institute of Cortland 20%

Syracuse School of Dance (Syracuse, NY) 18%



Best Ensemble

42ND STREET - Carmel High School - 2019 15%

LES MISERABLES - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2014 11%

A LITTLE PRINCESS - Signature Theatre - 2019 10%



Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Everready Diner Hyde Park 13%

Bob's BBQ - Cortland 11%

Smoky Rock BBQ 8%



Best Theatre Staff

Center for Performing Arts, Rhinebeck, NY 24%

Syracuse Stage 11%

The New Deal Creative Arts Center 11%



Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Cortland Repertory Theater 22%

Peaceful School of the Arts 16%

Beacon Performing Arts Center 16%



Costume Design of the Decade

Lobsang Camacho - LES MISERABLES - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2014 15%

Tasha Cucinelli - 42ND STREET - Carmel High School - 2019 12%

Stephanie Long - INTO THE WOODS - CNY Playhouse - 2018 6%



Dancer Of The Decade

Cedric James - MATILDA - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2019 11%

amber mccarthy - THE FANTASTICKS - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2019 10%

Lauren Hoffman - 42ND STREET - Carmel High School - 2019 7%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Laura Luc - A LITTLE PRINCESS - Signature Theatre - 2019 11%

Sydney Coelho - 42ND STREET - Carmel High School - 2019 10%

Tamara Cacchione - MAMMA MIA - Phoenicia Playhouse - 2017 9%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Tamara Cacchione - ALMOST MAINE - New Deal Creative Arts Center - 2018 11%

Christine Manning - FINNEGAN'S FAREWELL - 4th Wall Theatrical Productions - 2016 8%

Cheyenne See - LOVE/SICK - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2020 8%



Favorite Social Media

Cortland Repertory Theater 27%

Castaway Productions 19%

4th Wall Theatrical Productions 15%



Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Joe Felece 44%

Redhouse Arts Center 33%

Syracuse Summer Theatre at The Oncenter 23%



Lighting Design of the Decade

Mike Campbell - 42ND STREET - Carmel High School - 2019 11%

Andy Weintraub - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2015 10%

Lobsang Camacho - RAGTIME - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2018 8%



Original Script Of The Decade

Shawn Forster - WEIRD! THE MUSICAL - Peaceful Schools Productions - 2019 16%

Kevin Archambault and Cheryl Engelhardt - BOILER ROOM GIRLS - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2020 15%

Sean Matthew Whiteford - GIRLFRIEND FROM HELL THE MUSICAL - Castaway Productions - 2016 12%



Performer Of The Decade

David Serero - ROMEO AND JULIET, NABUCCO, MARRIAGE OF FIGARO, ANNE FRANK A MUSICAL - Center for Jewish History, NYC - 2019 10%

Nathaniel Ramos - SEUSSICAL - 4th Wall Theatrical Productions - 2015 9%

Gina Leonaggeo - MURDER ON THE NILE - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2013 6%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

ANNE FRANK, A MUSICAL - Center for Jewish History, NYC - 2019 14%

42ND STREET - Carmel High School - 2019 11%

A LITTLE PRINCESS - Signature Theatre - 2019 8%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

ROMEO AND JULIET, IN A JEWISH ADAPTATION BY DAVID SERERO - Center for Jewish History - 2019 17%

THE WOMEN - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2020 8%

ANGELS IN AMERICA - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2017 7%



Set Design Of The Decade

Dennis Scofield, John McDonnell, & Bela Kovacs - 42ND STREET - Carmel High School - 2019 13%

Andy Weintrab - INTO THE WOODS - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2014 11%

Andy Weintrab - RAGTIME - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2018 4%



Sound Design of the Decade

Patrick McGriff - THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2017 21%

Nick Madeo - 42ND STREET - Carmel High School - 2019 14%

Patrick McGriff - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Castaway Productions - 2019 7%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

Carmel High School 16%

CENTERstage Productions 16%

Cortland Repertory Theater 14%



Top Arts Supporting Organization

Arts Mid-Hudson 28%

CNY Arts 16%

Castaway Productions 11%



Vocalist Of The Decade

Nathaniel Ramos - SEUSSICAL - 4th Wall Theatrical Productions - 2015 9%

Caira Asante Lakota - ROCK OF AGES - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2016 5%

Joshuah Patriarco - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2015 5%

