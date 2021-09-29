BWW Virtual Review: MELISSA ERRICO SINGS HER NEW YORK at Feinstein's/54 Below

I use what I have learned in 45+ years of cabaret performance to guide my review process. With experience as a solo performer and with backup musicians, I know what it takes to create a cabaret performance and prepare it for an audience.

When I was asked to review Melissa Errico's show, I had never heard of her, and since Google is not the same as being there, this was a leap into the dark for me, especially since there was no song list made available to me before the show started.

So I really had no idea what to expect.

I was VERY PLEASANTLY SURPRISED - by the voice, by the poise and comfort in front of an audience, by the specific songs that made up the program, by the skillful interweaving of song and story, and by the brilliant and responsive keyboard work of Tedd Firth.

Ms. Errico quickly established the "convention" of reading from a personal journal kept over time. While effective, it comes with its own dangers. At times it seemed she was actually reading an entry made long ago; at other times it seemed she was using the journal to remind herself of a lyric or something she wanted to share with the audience.

I thought "Music and the Mirror" from "A Chorus Line" was a very interesting opening number for a cabaret singer. And Ms. Errico told stories between the song's verses, which helped set the tone for the evening - songs interspersed with stories about New York at various times in her life.

Next up were three parodies about pandemic life, given her by Adam Gopnik, a staff writer at The New Yorker magazine. The lyrics were funny and right on point. But I would have been happier if she wasn't reading from loose pages. I think the parodies were a last-minute gift from Mr. Gopnik, so I can't fault her for this instance of reading the words.

Ms. Errico's description of her New York moved her easily into "Another Hundred People" from Stephen Sondheim's "Company." As this is a particular favorite of mine, I was happy to hear it sung really well, with every word crystal clear, and the keyboard work doing justice to the score.

"Speak Low" from "One Touch of Venus" by Kurt Weill and Ogden Nash, was pitched in Ms. Errico's lower register, which gave the song the rich, sensuous sound it really needs to make the proper impact on the listener.

After a few more songs and stories, the next surprise was Joni Mitchell's "Chelsea Morning." I love this song. I used to think that only Joni Mitchell should sing Joni Mitchell songs because of the sound and colors of her voice. But Ms. Errico totally did the song justice.

"Uptown, Downtown" from "Follies" was nicely sung, but for this song, I must pay tribute to Tedd Firth's amazing keyboard work. This is a very complicated number, as so much Sondheim is. And he navigated the complexities of rhythm and chording while keeping up with and properly supporting Ms. Errico's vocal performance.

A special guest was the Brazilian operatic baritone Paolo Szot, who joined Ms. Errico on the last half of "Lonely Town" from "On the Town," and then they sang a duet of "Make Someone Happy" from "Do Re Mi."

Coming down toward the end were the beautifully sung "The Way You Look Tonight," "What I'll Give You since You've Asked," and a wonderful song about a child in the park (the title wasn't announced).

A totally fitting encore was "Autumn in New York."

Only two negative comments for the evening:

First, I believe cabaret is an intimate art form. Singers make emotional connections with the audience, and this requires eye contact. I found this show to be mostly memorized, so eye contact wasn't a big issue. However, one viewer actually commented, "PLEASE speak to us from YOUR HEART NOT written notes; after all your show tonight is from your own life" (the viewer's capitalization).

As I said, I didn't mind the journal, but I did see more side-eye looking down at the music stand for cues than I would like. I am confident this insecurity will disappear as Ms. Errico gets back into the swing of live cabaret performance.

Second, one of my "issues" with cabaret performers is programming, the decisions that inform song selection.

The evening's theme was Ms. Errico and the New York that framed her life, resulting in a collection including songs about New York and songs about different times in her life. Now, Ms. Errico has a lovely voice with great upper and lower registers, wonderful lyricism, and great flexibility getting from one register to the other. She is also a gifted interpreter of a lyric. I can easily hear her as Eliza Doolittle in "My Fair Lady" or the Baker's Wife in "Into the Woods," or the Baker's Wife in Stephen Schwartz's "The Baker's Wife" (I hope Ms. Errico will look at the song "Meadowlark" from "The Baker's Wife.")

Purely from a programming standpoint, though, while "Music and the Mirror" was sung nicely enough, I didn't think Ms. Errico's voice had the drive to really put it over, especially as an opening number. And the show closed with a poignant ballad when (I thought) it really needed something big enough to signify "the finale."

Bottom line for me: any singer with real chops-which Ms. Errico has-who puts together a show about her/his own life, gets to pick and choose the material that best communicates what they want to share about that life with the audience.