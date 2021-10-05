Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE ROOKIE on ABC - Sunday, October 17, 2021

Officer Nolan and Officer Chen search for a missing person who may have international ties that puts everyone's lives in danger. Meanwhile, Harper continues the search for a serial arsonist after responding to a report of an injured cyclist. Elsewhere, Wesley must overcome an impossible task.Guest starring is Jay McLaren as Elijah, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen and Jenna Dewan as Bailey."Red Hot" was written by Diana Mendez and directed by Lisa Demaine.John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination, and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. Nearing the end of his training, Nolan now faces his biggest challenge as a police officer yet when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth.