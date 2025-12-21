Submissions For Broadway Bound Theatre Festival Open January 1

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Calling all playwrights! There is an open call for submissions for the 2026 Broadway Bound Theatre Festival, which runs July 20 through August 16 at the AMT Theater on 45th Street in the heart of Midtown.

Showcase a new play in the heart of New York City, and get support from page to stage with their expert team of seasoned professionals. The event will also celebrate 10 years of premiering new plays and new musicals from emerging and established playwrights.

They are seeking original, unproduced scripts that push boundaries, inspire conversation, and ignite the imagination. No prior producing experience necessary. You'll work one-on-one with a dramaturg and get the hands-on support you need to have a successful production of your work. The deadline to apply is March 10, 2026.

More information: https://www.broadwayboundfest.com.