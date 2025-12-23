Video: Watch Sarah Brightman's 'A Christmas Symphony' Concert





Just in time for Christmas, Sarah Brightman has released her 2021 special "A Christmas Symphony" in full on her YouTube channel. The special, which originally premiered on PBS in conjunction with her tour, saw The Phantom of the Opera alum perform a variety of holiday songs, including classics like Ave Maria and Silent Night, as well as Walking in the Air from The Snowman and the Nutcracker overture.

She was also joined by Aled Jones, the choir Gregorian, and Broadway composer Andrew Lloyd Webber for a performance of "Christmas Dream", written by him and Tim Rice. Check out the special now, filmed at the historic Christ Church Spitalfields in London.

Ahead of her 2025 holiday tour, BroadwayWorld sat down with the esteemed performer to discuss A Winter Symphony, her experience playing the iconic role of Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard, and how she celebrates the holidays on the road. Check out the interview here.

About Sarah Brightman:

Sarah Brightman, the world’s best-selling Soprano and UNESCO Artist for Peace Ambassador, has amassed sales of more than 30 million, receiving awards in over 40 countries and garnering over 1 billion streams worldwide.

She originated the role of Christine Daaé in the world-renowned The Phantom of the Opera on both West End and Broadway stages and has performed at such prestigious events as the Concert for Diana, The Kennedy Center Honors and the Barcelona and Beijing Olympic Games. Sarah’s albums Eden, La Luna/">Luna, Harem, Symphony and Dreamchaser were each chart-topping Billboard hits and were all accompanied by world tours. Her most recent full-length studio album HYMN was released in 2018 and debuted at #1 on the Classical and Classical Crossover Billboard charts.

The HYMN World Tour began in South America in September 2018 and concluded in her hometown of London, England in November 2019. Brightman has been recognized for her outstanding contribution to music and theatre with a ‘STAR’ on the world-renowned, majestic Hollywood Walk of Fame, in addition to receiving an Honorary Doctor of Arts (Hon DArt). In October 2022, Sarah entertained her first exclusive 3-night Las Vegas engagement at The Venetian Resort® with “A Starlight Symphony…An Evening with Sarah Brightman” before taking her holiday tour “A Christmas Symphony” internationally to Japan and Southeast Asia in November/December of 2022.

In 2024, Brightman led a lavish new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd as Norma Desmond in Melbourne, Sydney, and Singapore, in addition to select cities throughout China earlier this year.