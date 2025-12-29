CRACKED, An Animated Short By Jessica Rizk to Premiere At Dances With Films: NY

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

"Cracked", an animated short by filmmaker Jessica Rizk, will make its World Premiere at the Dances With Films: New York film festival, January 13-18, 2026.

Director, creator and animator Rizk's five-minute animated short examines the plight of many people, of all ages, TODAY trying to survive in big cities. Despite the population density, life is often lonesome and alienating.

Accompanied by an original score and sound design by Soren Anderson, "Cracked" portrays a dark journey into a woman's mind in the midst of a mundane daily task.

The film explores how the protagonist's self-neglect manifests as flickering lights, invasive roaches, and accumulated grime, which become increasingly difficult to ignore and ultimately push her to her breaking point.

Says Rizk, "The visual inspiration for "Cracked" emerged from Picasso's Blue Period. I wanted to use the technology to explore a modern character drawn in a similar melancholic palette to Picasso's and elaborate on the psyche she may inhabit to warrant such a gloomy backdrop".

It took two years of continuous work to complete just five minutes of 2D animation that required 7,000 hand-drawn frames. It was a LABOR OF LOVE that she shared with Anderson, her husband and frequent collaborator.

Rizk is a Lebanese-American director, writer, and multi-disciplinary artist, based in New York City. She completed a three-year animation program in 2024 at the Rhode Island School of Design and is currently working on a feature-length script for animation.

Anderson is a pianist and composer. He studied Economics at Harvard College.

"Cracked" will screen a s part of the Midnight Shorts Block 1, Friday, January 16th at 9:15PM, at the Regal Union Square, 850 Broadway, New York, NY 10003.