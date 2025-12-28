Video: Production Trailer for THE RIVALS at Orange Tree Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Check out the production trailer for Orange Tree Theatre's The Rivals, running through January 24, 2026, starring the likes of starring Zoe Brough, Kit Young, Robert Bathurst, and Patricia Hodge.

It is the Roaring Twenties: risqué revelry, romance, and rivalry in the Assembly Rooms – a town torn between tradition and the new age. Lydia and Jack are made for each other, but Lydia’s a rebel and Jack’s too posh to be her beau. What’s a chap to do? A little harmless deception, of course. Meanwhile, Jack’s father, Anthony Absolute, is absolutely determined to be obeyed, and Lydia’s guardian Mrs Malaprop is seeking a love-affair of her own. If only she could find the right words.

Richard Brinsley Sheridan’s sparkling satire of love and language has lost none of its bite and brilliance. OT Artistic Director Tom Littler gives this 250th anniversary revival a jazzy new production: a sumptuous treat to chase away the winter cold.

Watch the production trailer here!