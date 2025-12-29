J-POP DUO KING & PRINCE UNVEILS CINE-THEMATIC ALBUM ‘STARRING,’ NOW AVAILABLE WORLDWIDE

🎭 NEW! Japan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Japan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Chart-topping J-pop duo King & Prince has unveiled their seventh studio album "STARRING," inviting audiences into a uniquely cinematic universe. The full album is now available to download and stream worldwide on YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music, and other major platforms.

About the Release

Conceptualized by members Ren Nagase and Kaito Takahashi, “STARRING” explores a cinematic theme where each track serves as an imaginary film score. The album features nine new compositions alongside previously released singles such as "HEART," "I Know," and the Disney collaboration "What We Got ~Kiseki wa Kimi to~." To support the release, King & Prince will launch a nationwide tour in 2026, comprising eight performances across four major Japanese cities at dome-class venues.

King & Prince

- Japanese boy band from STARTO ENTERTAINMENT/ Universal Music Japan

- Members : 2 (Ren Nagase and Kaito Takahashi)

- Debut: 2018

- More about them (English): https://starto.jp/kingandprince?lang=en

King & Prince

Ren Nagase

Kaito Takahashi

