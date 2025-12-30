WICKED: FOR GOOD Now Available to Own or Rent on Digital

Click Here for More on WICKED Film





Ring in the New Year with Wicked! After recently surpassing $500 million at the global box office this past weekend, the musical adaptation is now available exclusively on digital platforms to own or rent in time to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

How to Watch Wicked: For Good at Home

Broadway fans can rent or purchase Wicked: For Good on Prime Video, Apple TV, and Microsoft Movies & TV. It costs $19.99 to rent and $29.99 to buy the film. Find out how to watch Wicked on your favorite digital platform here.

Wicked will also debut on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD on January 20, 2026 and is expected to be available to stream on Peacock sometime in 2026.

The film comes home with over one hour of bonus features, including deleted scenes, a 50+ minute exclusive look into the making of the movie with Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and the cast and filmmakers, and more behind-the-scenes featurettes. Watch a deleted scene from the movie below.

Bonus Content:

SING ALONG - ALTERNATE FEATURE-LENGTH VERSION – Rejoicify! The time has come to raise your voice and unleash the magic of Oz. Sing with all your heart as Elphaba and Glinda’s destiny unfolds in the spellbinding Sing-Along Edition of WICKED: FOR GOOD.

*FEATURETTE AVAILABLE ONLY ON DIGITAL PRODUCT

Wicked: For Good picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Wicked: For Good is directed by Jon M. Chu and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Other cast members include Tony-nominee Colman Domingo as the voice of the Cowardly Lion and Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as the voice of Elphaba’s childhood nanny, Dulcibear.

Photo Credit: Universal