Video: Watch Jessica Vosk Perform 'Mary, Did You Know' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA





Christmas may be over, but it's not too late to check out a recent performance from Broadway's Jessica Vosk on Good Morning America. Fresh off a year-long run in Alicia Keys’ Hell’s Kitchen, the performer took the stage on December 24 to sing the holiday staple, "Mary, Did You Know," on the morning show.

The song is taken from Vosk's Christmas album, SLEIGH, released in 2024 on Concord Theatrical Recordings. Several of her friends joined her on the album, including Neil Patrick Harris, David Foster, Ariana DeBose, and Scott Hoying (Pentatonix).

Following her recent run as Jersey in Hell's Kitchen, Vosk will return to Broadway in 2026 with the limited engagement of Beaches, A New Musical. Previews begin Friday, March 27, ahead of an official Opening Night on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at the Majestic Theatre, where the musical will run through Sunday, September 6, 2026.

ABOUT Jessica Vosk

Jessica Vosk is a celebrated singer and actress known for electrifying roles in musical theater and concert stages. She made her Carnegie Hall debut in November 2021 in a sold-out solo show titled My Golden Age and returned in 2022 to headline Get Happy: A Judy Garland Centennial Celebration.

Jessica’s 2025-2026 season highlights include her star on Broadway as Jersey in Alicia Keys’ Hell’s Kitchen, a return to the fan-favorite role she created, Lute, in the animated musical series Hazbin Hotel, an 80th Birthday celebration of her friend and mentor Michael Tilson Thomas with the San Francisco Symphony, and the tour of SLEIGH which took her to Atlanta, Boston, Indianapolis, Costa Mesa, Sonoma and ending back home in New York at 92NY on December 21, 2025.

She will continue touring her band show of Broadway and Pop favorites in the Spring with stops in Palm Springs, Pittsburgh, Englewood, Groton, Charleston, Kutztown and York, among others. California Dreamin’ – songs of the Laurel Canyon, makes a return at the Dayton Philharmonic under the baton of Mary-Michel Campbell. Jessica also hosts Carnegie Hall’s new podcast, If This Hall Could Talk.

In the 2024-2025 season, Jessica created the role of CeCe in the international premiere of the musical adaptation of Beaches, as well as returning to The Muny as Jenna in Waitress. She returned to San Francisco Symphony at Stern Grove Festival to celebrate the Fourth of July, debuted at Philadelphia’s Kimmel Center with the Philly Pops and her program California Dreamin’ –Songs of the Laurel Canyon, and will celebrate the holidays with the National Symphony Orchestra at The Kennedy Center and The New York Pops in her return to Carnegie Hall.

Best known for her star turn as Elphaba in the musical Wicked, Vosk’s recent theatrical highlights include Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Lincoln Center; The Muny); Chess (The Muny); Sarah Silverman’s The Bedwetter (The Atlantic Theater Company); Becoming Nancy (Alliance Theatre in Atlanta); and becoming the first singer to star onstage with the New York City Ballet. Other Broadway credits include Fiddler on the Roof, Finding Neverland, and The Bridges of Madison County.

Additional credits include San Francisco Symphony’s GRAMMY-nominated production of West Side Story and PBS’s Great Performances. Her solo albums Wild and Free (2018) and A Very Coco Christmas (2020) both debuted on the Billboard and iTunes charts and are available to stream on all platforms. Vosk had an unconventional journey to Broadway, beginning her career on Wall Street before taking the leap of faith to pursue her dreams on stage. Her one-of-a-kind story has been profiled on ABC’s 20/20 and NBC Nightly News.