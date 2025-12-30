PREDATOR: BADLANDS to Hit Digital Platforms in January

Predator: Badlands has become the highest-grossing entry in the franchise’s 38-year history, earning $183 million worldwide.
Predator: Badlands, the latest chapter in the hit franchise, will arrive January 6 on digital platforms including Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home. The movie will debut on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 17.
Predator: Badlands has become the highest-grossing entry in the franchise’s 38-year history, earning $183 million worldwide and surpassing the previous record holder, 2004’s Alien vs. Predator ($177.4M).
Set in the future on a deadly remote planet, Predator: Badlands follows Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), a young Predator outcast from his clan, who finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Elle Fanning) and embarks on a treacherous journey IN SEARCH OF the ultimate adversary.
Fans can explore the world of Predator even further with exclusive bonus features, including behind-the-scenes featurettes that spotlight the film’s production design and visual effects, along with deleted scenes and additional insider content. Check out the full lineup below.
