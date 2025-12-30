PREDATOR: BADLANDS to Hit Digital Platforms in January

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Predator: Badlands, the latest chapter in the hit franchise, will arrive January 6 on digital platforms including Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home. The movie will debut on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 17.

Predator: Badlands has become the highest-grossing entry in the franchise’s 38-year history, earning $183 million worldwide and surpassing the previous record holder, 2004’s Alien vs. Predator ($177.4M).

Set in the future on a deadly remote planet, Predator: Badlands follows Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), a young Predator outcast from his clan, who finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Elle Fanning) and embarks on a treacherous journey IN SEARCH OF the ultimate adversary.

Fans can explore the world of Predator even further with exclusive bonus features, including behind-the-scenes featurettes that spotlight the film’s production design and visual effects, along with deleted scenes and additional insider content. Check out the full lineup below.

Bonus Features

Deleted & Pre-Visualization Scenes with Optional Audio Commentary: Sand Trap – An early animatic version of Dek’s very different first encounter with Thia. Squirt Canyon – The full version of Dek and Thia traversing the water-filled trench while trying to survive Genna…and each other. Tessa vs. Abe – Tessa faces off against a superior synth in this deleted scene and storyline. Razor Grass – The original previsualization of Dek, Thia, and Bud’s first hunt together…sort of. The Outpost – Thia takes Dek to a small Weyland-Yutani field facility where they experience a few things that ended up being used elsewhere in the final film. Super Power Loader Extended – Special additional moments during Dek’s climactic final battle with the Super Power Loader and the Kalisk.

Featurettes: Embodying the Predator – Meet the talented team of designers, performers, and effects artists responsible for bringing one of cinema’s most terrifying creatures to life on screen in ways we’ve never seen before! Authentic Synthetics – Get up close and personal with synths Thia and Tessa as star Elle Fanning walks us through the process of crafting two characters who may look the same but have evolved in surprisingly unique ways. Building the Badlands – With razor sharp grass, killer trees, and terrifying animals, never has a planet been more deadly than Genna. Uncover how a team of artisans built this threatening landscape, transforming real locations into the dangerous environments seen on screen. Dek of the Yautja – For the first time ever, director Dan Trachtenberg has given audiences an extended peek at Predator culture. Follow the evolution as filmmakers reveal the process behind developing the Yautja’s home world, spacecraft, and family dynamics. Audio Commentary: Watch the film with audio commentary by Director Dan Trachtenberg, Producer Ben Rosenblatt, Director of Photography Jeff Cutter and Stunt Coordinator Jacob Tomuri.



Photo Credit: 20th Century