Video: Patrick Dempsey Is a Hitman with Memory Loss in MEMORY OF A KILLER Trailer

Patrick Dempsey is living a double life in the first trailer for the new Fox series Memory of a Killer. Inspired by the book and the 2003 award-winning Belgian film “De Zaak Alzheimer,” the series is a dramatic thriller starring Dempsey as hitman Angelo Doyle, who is harboring a secret: he is losing his memory.

Emmy winner Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus, Broadway's An Enemy of the People) stars opposite Dempsey in the role of Dutch, Angelo’s oldest friend and an accomplished chef whose restaurant is a front for criminal enterprise. The series also stars Richard Harmon as Joe, a hitman; Odeya Rush as Maria, Angelo’s daughter; Daniel David Stewart as Jeff, Maria’s husband; Peter Gadiot as Dave, a local police detective and Gina Torres as Special Agent Linda Grant.

Executive producers include Aaron Zelman, Glenn Kessler, Ed Whitmore, Tracey Malone, Cathy Schulman, David Schulner and series star Patrick Dempsey. Arthur Sarkissian and Martin Campbell are also executive producers, along with Peter Bouckaert of Eyeworks.

The series will launch with a special two-night premiere event beginning Sunday, Jan. 25 (10:00-11:10 PM ET / Live to All Time Zones) on FOX immediately following the NFC Championship Game and will stream the next day on Hulu.

Photo Credit: FOX