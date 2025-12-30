Video: Michael Urie, Harrison Ford, & More in SHRINKING Season 3 Trailer

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Apple TV has debuted the trailer for the upcoming third season of the comedy series Shrinking, starring Emmy Award-nominee Jason Segel and multi-award winner Harrison Ford, along with performances from stars Christa Miller, Emmy Award nominee Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Emmy Award nominee and Broadway alum Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell and Ted McGinley.

Created by Emmy Award-winners Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein alongside Segel, the new season will premiere globally on Wednesday, January 28 followed by one new episode weekly, every Wednesday until April 8, 2026 on Apple TV.

Shrinking follows a grieving therapist (Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives, including his own.

In addition to the ensemble cast, Shrinking season three brings back guest stars Goldstein, Damon Wayans Jr., Wendie Malick, and Cobie Smulders, along with new additions Jeff Daniels and multi-award-winner and activist Michael J. Fox.

Shrinking is produced for Apple TV by Warner Bros. Television, where Lawrence and Goldstein are under overall deals along with Lawrence’s Doozer Productions. Lawrence, Segel, Goldstein, Neil Goldman, James Ponsoldt, Jeff Ingold, Liza Katzer, Randall Winston, Rachna Fruchbom, Brian Gallivan, Ashley Nicole Black and Bill Posley executive produce.