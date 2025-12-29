Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards; Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.

The 2025 Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Standings

Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway)

Euroco Costumes - HOUSE OF MCQUEEN - The Mansion @ Hudson Yards 23%



Catherine Zuber & AC Gottlieb - HENRY IV - Theatre for a New Audience 5%



Gemma Dean - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Cullum Theatre 4%



Tina McCartney - JOY, A New True Musical - Laura Pels Theatre 4%



Christopher Vergara - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Public Theater 4%



Avery Reed - BUSINESS IDEAS - Clubbed Thumb 4%



Alex Rockey - LADY PATRIOT - Theatre Row 4%



Chris Godshall - ALEXANDRIA - Pop Up! Productions/Dixon Place 4%



Zoë Allen & Garvin Hastings - HUNGRY WOMEN - SoHo Playhouse 3%



Christian Fleming - KEN LUDWIG'S DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - 59E59 Theaters 3%



Qween Jean - SATURDAY CHURCH - NYTW 3%



Montana Levi Blanco - PRINCE FAGGOT - Studio Seaview 3%



Azalea Fairley - CHIAROSCURO: A LIGHT AND DARK SKIN COMEDY - National Black Theatre 3%



Hahnji Jang - MACHINAL - New York City Center Stage II 3%



Tere Duncan - ANDRÉ DE SHIELDS IS TARTUFFE - House of the Redeemer 2%



DeShon Elem - BOWL EP - Vineyard Theater / National Black Theatre 2%



Whitney Fabre - BLOOD ORANGE - Et Alia Theater 2%



Mackenzie Jaquish - THE SLEEPOVER SHOW - AMT Theater 2%



Grace Jeon - FACINGS - Urban Stages 2%



Siena Zoë Allen - MAYBE TOMORROW - Abingdon Theatre Company 2%



Emilio Sosa - MASQUERADE - 218 West 57th Street 2%



Esmeralda Tan - KINGS…COME HOME - National Black Theatre 2%



Michael O'Herron - SKYSCRAPER - Urban Stages 2%



Lisa Monde - L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - The Crown Theatre 2%



E.B. McKinney - LOST AND FOUND - AMT Theater 1%



Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Brandon Zelman - BALLS: THE MONSTER-CATCHIN' MUSICAL COMÉDY - CAVEAT NYC 10%



Zen Tunsaringkran - VELVET RAGE: A QUEER-ASS PLAY - HB Playwrights Theater 10%



Adanne Spencer-Johnson - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Tier5 Theatre Company 9%



Alex Church Gonzalez - DON'T TURN AROUND NOW - Under St. Mark's Theatre 8%



Andrew Barrett Cox - GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE - The Tank NYC 6%



Bridget McJohn - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - The Heights Players 6%



Billy Little - THE POPES OF FARRAGUT STREET - Theater For The New City 5%



Chris Godshall - THREE CISTERS - The Tank NYC 4%



Gaea Lawton - THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 4%



Kate Hartigan - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - 2025 3%



Robert Pugh - THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 2%



Calypso Michelet - AXES, HERBS AND SATCHELS - The Anthropologists 2%



Samantha Mileski - HAMLET: THE CLOWN PRINCE - Epiphany Shakespeare Co/American Theater of Actors 2%



Stef Genda - RICHARD II - Boomerang Theatre Co 2%



Dianela Gil - PROTECT THE PROTECTORS - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 2%



Grace Wylie - FRANKENSTEIN - City Gate Productions 2%



Marianne Needell - KIN - Making Our Space Theatre Co. 2%



Shelby Green - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Staten Island Shakespeare Company 2%



Tina Mistric - BLANCHARD'S TURN: A KILLER GYPSY MUSICAL - The Green Room 42 2%



Christopher Vergara - DOMINO EFFECT - The People's Theatre 1%



Michael Gutierrez - L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - Producers Club/ The Crown Theatre 1%



Olivia Benedict - LOVE IS LIVE - PIT NYC 1%



Lucy Walaszek - NERO - Hudson Guild 1%



Jose Ignacio Vivero - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Under St. Mark's Theatre 1%



Diliara Sadykova - TWO FOR ONE - The Tank NYC 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Andy Fickman - HEATHERS - New World Stages 14%



Lana Schwartz - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - John Cullum Theatre 8%



David Mendizabal - MEXODUS - Minetta Lane Theatre 8%



Alex Sanchez - FACINGS - Urban Stages 7%



Whitney White - SATURDAY CHURCH - NYTW 7%



Avital Asuleen - SKYSCRAPER - Urban Stages 6%



Lisa Monde - L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - Producers Club/The Crown Theatre 6%



Lorin Latarro - JOY, A New True Musical - Laura Pels Theatre 5%



Peggy Lee Brennan - MIKE & MINDYS WILD WEEKEND JAM - The Players Theater 5%



Matt DiCarlo - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - New World Stages 5%



Callie and Brian Johnson - IN THE HEIGHTS - 2025 4%



Josh Rhodes - BEAU - St. Luke's Theatre 4%



Stephen Nachamie - WHO IS JIMMY PANTS? - The York Theatre 4%



Kenneth Ferrone - ROLLING THUNDER - New World Stages 3%



Clint Hromsco - LOCAL SINGLES - The Players Theater 3%



Kristin Hanggi - ROMY & MICHELE - Stage 42 3%



Dorea Slagle - BEYOND PERFECTION - AMT Theater 3%



Marco Antonio Rodriguez - DOMINO EFFECT! - Domino Effect! 2%



Jackie Jorgensen - GOLDILOCKS - Reverie Room 2%



ELIZABETH R PICOLLI - R.U.R A NEW MUSICAL - Chain Theatre 2%



Diane Paulus - MASQUERADE - 218 West 57th Street 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Brandon Zelman - BALLS: THE MONSTER-CATCHIN' MUSICAL COMÉDY - CAVEAT NYC 12%



Avital Asuleen - SKYSCRAPER - Urban Stages 11%



David Fuller - COMPANY - Theater 2020 8%



Finnigan (Flynn) Faye & Gabbi McCarren - CATCHING FIREFLIES: A NEW QUEER MUSICAL - The Players Theater 8%



Briana Bartenieff - SCAMMED INTO LOVE - Theater For The New City 7%



Patrick Swailes Caldwell - GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE - The Tank NYC 6%



Katie Royse Ginther - ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 5%



Arden T Lewis / David P Johnson - SALLY SPECTRE - 30th Street Theatre 5%



Tina Barone - GODSPELL - The Little Victory Theater 5%



Dev Bondarin - THE GARDEN BRIDGE - SheNYC Festival 4%



Susan Sweeney - SECRET GARDEN SPRING EDITION - Main Street Theatre Company 4%



Jarrett Winters Morley - CAROUSEL IN CONCERT - Sutton Place Park & The Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park 3%



Gary Bradley - BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Ghostlight Players, Staten Island 3%



Marie Ingrisano Isner - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - The Heights Players 3%



Lucy Harrington - LAST SONG ON EARTH - The Tank NYC 3%



Leah Beth Etheredge - CAROUSEL IN CONCERT - Sutton Place Park & The Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park 2%



Cerulean Long - FISH IN THE TANK - Thymele Arts 2%



SHELLEN LUBIN - CHICKS IN HEAVAN - Open Jar 2%



Kevin Davis - A HOT NIGHT OF COOL JAZZ - El Barrio ArtSpace 2%



Rula Munoz - FRIKI NATION - National Queer Theater 2%



P. William Pinto - CAROL OF THE BALLS - The Stonewall Inn 2%



Krystian Masiewicz - BLANCHARD'S TURN: A KILLER GYPSY MUSICAL - The Green Room 42 2%



Best Direction Of A Play (Off-Broadway)

Sam Helfrich - HOUSE OF MCQUEEN - The Mansion @ Hudson Yards 16%



Amy Marie Seidel - MACHINAL - New York City Center Stage II 7%



Whitney White - LIBERATION - Laura Pels (Roundabout) 6%



Abigail Jean-Baptiste - CHIAROSCURO: A LIGHT AND DARK SKIN COMEDY - National Black Theatre 6%



Nazareth Hassan - BOWL EP - Vineyard Theater / National Black Theatre 4%



Carolyn Dellinger - TENNESSEE WILLIAMS: PORTRAIT OF A GAY ICON - American Theater of Actors 4%



Chad Austin - MAYBE TOMORROW - Abingdon Theatre Company 4%



Shayok Misha Chowdhury - PRINCE FAGGOT - Studio Seaview 3%



Anthony M. Laura - DUALITY - A.R.T. Theatres / Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre 3%



Stephen Nachamie - KEN LUDWIG'S DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - 59E59 Theaters 2%



Vernice Miller - BLOOD ORANGE - Et Alia Theater 2%



Kayla Walker - DRUNK DRACULA - The Ruby Theatre 2%



LaChanze - WINE IN THE WILDERNESS - Classic Stage Company 2%



Eric Tucker - HENRY IV - Theatre for a New Audience 2%



Christine Cirker - LOST AND FOUND - AMT Theater 2%



Gerald vanHeerden - BREAKING THE TRUST - Theater For The New City 2%



Iris Dukatt - HUNGRY WOMEN - SoHo Playhouse 2%



Jack Morrill - ALEXANDRIA - Dixon Place 2%



Awoye Timpo - THE SWAMP DWELLERS - Polonsky Shakespeare Center, Theatre for a New Audience 2%



Keaton Wooden - ANDRÉ DE SHIELDS IS TARTUFFE - House of the Redeemer 2%



Ciaran O'Reilly - BECKETT BRIEFS - Irish Repertory Theatre 2%



Tom Ferriter - GIRL IN A GREEN DRESS - Stageplays Theatre Company 2%



Tim Jackson - THE LEAST PROBLEMATIC WOMAN IN THE WORLD - Lucille Lortel Theatre 2%



Mark Koenig - THE GLITCH - Jerry Orbach Theater 2%



JAMES JENNINGS - KING LEAR - American Theater of Actors 1%



Best Direction Of A Play (Off-Off Broadway)

Bradly Valenzuela - RIP JABARI, YOU WOULD'VE LOVED THE APPLE DANCE - Factory Series at the Chain Theatre 10%



Alex Kopnick - LONELINESS WAS A PANDEMIC - Theater 86 10%



Aimee Todoroff - RICHARD II - Boomerang Theatre Company 5%



Gia Forakis - AFTER OTHELLO - New Stage Performance Space | GF & CO 3%



Emily Ann Banks - THREE CIS-TERS - The Tank NYC 3%



Amber Brookes - BLACK & WHITE CITY BLUES - American Theater of Actors 3%



Amber Weissert - ECHO - New York Theatre Festival 3%



Chris Browne Valenzuela, Brian Soliwoda & Jenny Hanrahan - #DADDY - A.R.T./New York Theatres 3%



Bryan Songy - CHLOE SAVES CHRISTMAS - The Tank NYC 3%



Bannon Brody - LIKEWISE - Hudson Guild Theater 2%



Chris Godshall - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Arachne Theater 2%



Dylan Diehl - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - 2025 2%



Melanie Maria Goodreaux - THE POPES OF FARRUGUT STREET - Theater For The New City 2%



Vernice Miller - BLOOD ORANGE - The Jeffrey & Paula Gural Theatre of A.R.T./New York 2%



Cerulean Long - FISH IN THE TANK - The Tank NYC 2%



Dorea Slagle - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - The Heights Players 2%



Anthony Logan Cole - INTESTINAL PULCHRITUDE - The Chain Theatre 2%



Chris Carver - THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - NCT 1%



Christina Shea-Wright - POTUS - City Gate Productions 1%



William Doll - UNDESIRABLE SECRETS - Theater For The New City 1%



Moshe Henderson - VELVET RAGE: A QUEER-ASS PLAY - HB Playwrights Theatre 1%



Spencer Whale - KIN - Making Our Space Theatre Co. 1%



Michael Hagins - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Summit Rock, Central Park 1%



Jesica Garrou - OUD PLAYER ON THE TEL - International Human Rights Arts Movement 1%



Janani Sreenivasan - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Under St. Mark's Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design (Off-Broadway)

Robert Wierzel - HOUSE OF MCQUEEN - The Mansion @ Hudson Yards 19%



Ziggy Bornas - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - John Cullum Theater 9%



Colleen Doherty - MACHINAL - New York City Center Stage II 8%



Isabella Byrd - PRINCE FAGGOT - Studio Seaview 6%



Adrian Yuen - AT THE BARRICADES - What Will the Neighbors Say? 5%



Dawn Chiang - MAYBE TOMORROW - Abingdon Theatre Company 4%



Yang Yu - ANDRÉ DE SHIELDS IS TARTUFFE - House of the Redeemer 4%



Yael Lubetzky - JOY, A New True Musical - Laura Pels Theatre 4%



Hunter Lustberg - ALEXANDRIA - Dixon Place 4%



Ben Stanton - MASQUERADE - 218 West 57th Street 3%



Hayley Garcia Parnell - BLOOD ORANGE - Et Alia Theater 3%



Jake DeGroot - ROLLING THUNDER - New World Stages 3%



David Castaneda - LOCAL SINGLES - The Players Theater 3%



Jest Spickler - L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - Producers Club/ The Crown Theatre 3%



Kate McGee - BOWL EP - Vineyard Theater / National Black Theatre 2%



Mackenzie Jaquish - THE SLEEPOVER SHOW - AMT Theater 2%



John Salutz - FACINGS - Urban Stages 2%



Sarah Woods - DUALITY - A.R.T. Theatres / Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre 2%



Hayley Garcia Parnell - THIS IS GOVERNMENT - NLTP + Pendragon Theatre @ 59E59 2%



Earlnaël Bitoria - KINGS…COME HOME - National Black Theatre 2%



Ryan Randazzo - LOST AND FOUND - AMT Theater 2%



Lisa Monde - L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - The Crown Theatre 2%



Maruti Evans - CHIAROSCURO: A LIGHT AND DARK SKIN COMEDY - National Black Theatre 1%



Keith A. Truax - KEN LUDWIG'S DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - 59E59 Theaters 1%



Nicole E. Lang - HENRY IV - Theatre for a New Audience 1%



Best Lighting Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Addy Jenkins - THREE CIS-TERS - The Tank NYC 8%



Sasha Lysenko - BALLS: THE MONSTER-CATCHIN' MUSICAL COMÉDY - CAVEAT NYC 8%



Adrian Yuen - AT THE BARRICADES - What Will the Neighbors Say? 7%



Annie Garrett-Larsen - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - 2025 5%



Alexander Bartenieff - SCAMMED INTO LOVE - Theater For The New City 5%



Lee Lillis - GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE - The Tank NYC 5%



Alex Nemfakos - FRANKENSTEIN - The Firebird Project 4%



Alexander Bartenieff - THE POPES OF FARRAGUT STREET - Theater For The New City 4%



Annabelle Mei - VANISHING 2.0 - The Tank NYC 4%



Emma Ruopp & Finnigan (Flynn) Faye - CATCHING FIREFLIES: A NEW QUEER MUSICAL - The Players Theater 3%



Brian McManimon - TENNESSEE WILLIAMS: AUTO DA FE & TALK TO ME LIKE THE RAIN - Nuance Theatre 3%



Ziggy Bornas - AGENCY FOR THE LOST - The Tank NYC 2%



Noel MacDuffie - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - The Heights Players 2%



Ben Hartzell - GUILT - City Gate Productions 2%



Giles Hogya - COMPANY - Theater 2020 2%



Yichen Zhou - KIN - Making Our Space Theatre Co. 2%



Ziggy Bornas - ALONE - The Hudson Guild Theater 2%



Kim Sanchez - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Tier5 Theatre Company 2%



Bianca Bishop - FISH IN THE TANK - The Tank NYC 2%



Cassie Artesky - TWO FOR ONE - The Tank NYC 2%



Chauncey Dandridge - CANNED HAMS: THE FEUD, THE FIGHTS, THE FASHION! - The Stonewall Inn 1%



Em Stripling - FRANKENSTEIN - City Gate Productions 1%



Chauncey Dandridge - CAROL OF THE BALLS - The Stonewall Inn 1%



Elizabeth Redding - PROTECT THE PROTECTORS - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 1%



Emily Epstein - NERO - Hudson Guild 1%



Best New Book Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Lisa Monde - L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - Producers Club/The Crown Theat 18%



Eileen Nelson & Mark Corallo - MIKE & MINDYS WILD WEEKEND JAM - The Players Theater 14%



Damon Cardasis/James I James - SATURDAY CHURCH - NYTW 13%



Bryce Hallett - ROLLING THUNDER - New World Stages 13%



Nick Navari - LOCAL SINGLES - The Players Theater 11%



Aaron Morrill - FACINGS - Urban Stages 11%



Jeff Bienstock - WHO IS JIMMY PANTS? - The York Theatre 10%



Ken Davenport - JOY, A New True Musical - Laura Pels Theatre 9%



Best New Book Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Brandon Zelman & Harrison Bryan - BALLS: THE MONSTER-CATCHIN' MUSICAL COMÉDY - CAVEAT NYC 17%



Briana Bartenieff - SCAMMED INTO LOVE - Theater For The New City 14%



Finnigan (Flynn) Faye - CATCHING FIREFLIES: A NEW QUEER MUSICAL - The Players Theater 13%



Ethan Crystal and Garrett Poladian - GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE - The Tank NYC 11%



Zach Alfred-Levow - THE CANDLE - Ripley Grier Studios 7%



Jason B Schmidt - BRAT SUMMER - The Stonewall Inn 7%



Erica Molfetto & Kevin Ganzekaufer - BLANCHARD'S TURN: A KILLER GYPSY MUSICAL - The Green Room 42 7%



Joel Krantz - OCEAN IN A TEACUP - Gural Theater 6%



Jovier Q. Sanchez and P. William Pinto - CAROL OF THE BALLS - The Stonewall Inn 5%



Deborah Berenson - T WITH G - A.R.T 5%



Garrett Poladian - GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE - The Tank NYC 4%



P.William Pinto and Jovier Q. Sanchez - CAROL OF THE BALLS - Stonewall Upstairs 3%



Best New Musical (Off-Broadway)

BEAU - St. Luke's theatre 11%



CATCHING FIREFLIES - The Players Theater 10%



MEXODUS - Audible Theatre at Minetta Lane 8%



LABEL•LESS - Theatre Row 8%



JOY, A New True Musical - Laura Pels Theatre 7%



L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - Producers Club/ The Crown Theatre 7%



EXORCISTIC THE ROCK MUSICAL - The Asylum NYC 6%



WHO IS JIMMY PANTS? - The York Theatre 6%



SATURDAY CHURCH - NYTW 6%



SCAMMED INTO LOVE - Theater For The New City 6%



BEYOND PERFECTION - AMT Theater 4%



ROLLING THUNDER - New World Stages 4%



MIKE & MINDY’S WILD WEEKEND JAM - The Players Theater 4%



FACINGS - Urban Stages 4%



MIKE & MINDYS WILD WEEKEND JAM - Players Theatre 3%



LOCAL SINGLES - Players Theatre 3%



DOMINO EFFECT! - People's Theater 3%



R.U.R A NEW MUSICAL - Chain Theatre 1%



Best New Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

BALLS: THE MONSTER-CATCHIN' MUSICAL COMÉDY - CAVEAT NYC 14%



BEAUTIFUL - Cultural Arts Playhouse 10%



CATCHING FIREFLIES: A NEW QUEER MUSICAL - The Players Theater 9%



GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE - The Tank NYC 8%



BIG FEELINGS - Culture Lab 6%



LABEL•LESS - Theatre Row 6%



LOVE IS BLIND THE IMPROVISED MUSICAL - The Players Theater 6%



THE GARDEN BRIDGE - SheNYC Festival 5%



SCAMMED INTO LOVE - Theater For The New City 5%



BRAT SUMMER - The Stonewall Inn 4%



LAST SONG ON EARTH - The Tank NYC 4%



BLANCHARD'S TURN: A KILLER GYPSY MUSICAL - The Green Room 42 4%



CAROL OF THE BALLS - The Stonewall Inn 3%



OCEAN IN A TEACUP - Gural Theater 3%



THE CANDLE - Ripley Grier Studios 3%



JACOB'S ROOM - Pulse Ensemble Theatre 3%



CHICKS IN HEAVAN - Open Jar 3%



FRIKI NATION - National Queer Theater 2%



MONARCH - OPEN JAR 2%



Best New Play (Off-Broadway)

HOUSE OF MCQUEEN - 2025 17%



ALEXANDRIA - Dixon Place 8%



PRINCE FAGGOT - Studio Seaview 7%



LIBERATION - Laura Pels (Roundabout) 6%



A HOARDER’S GUIDE TO RESURRECTING THE DEAD - The Tank NYC 5%



THREE CISTERS - The Tank NYC 5%



DRUNK DRACULA - The Ruby Theatre 3%



BLACK AND WHITE CITY BLUES - The American Theatre of Actors 3%



CRACKED OPEN - Theatre Row 3%



BLOOD ORANGE - Et Alia Theater 3%



THE SLEEPOVER SHOW - AMT Theater 3%



HUNGRY WOMEN - SoHo Playhouse 3%



TENNESSEE WILLIAMS: PORTRAIT OF A GAY ICON - American Theater of Actors 2%



THE LEAST PROBLEMATIC WOMAN IN THE WORLD - Lucille Lortel Theatre 2%



BOWL EP - Vineyard Theater / National Black Theatre 2%



LIGHTS OUT: NAT KING COLE - New York Theatre Workshop 2%



KEN LUDWIG'S DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - 59E59 Theaters 2%



MAYBE TOMORROW - Abingdon Theatre Company 2%



DUALITY - A.R.T. Theatres / Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre 2%



THE GLITCH - Jerry Orbach Theatre 2%



CHIAROSCURO: A LIGHT AND DARK SKIN COMEDY - National Black Theatre 2%



THE ONE (ABOUT MUHAMMAD ALI) - AMT Theater 1%



SUMO - The Public Theater 1%



I MADE IT TO THE MOON - AMT Theater 1%



THIS IS GOVERNMENT - NLTP+Pendragon at 59E59 Theaters 1%



Best New Play (Off-Off Broadway)

RIP JABARI, YOU WOULD'VE LOVED THE APPLE DANCE - Factory Series at the Chain Theatre 9%



VELVET RAGE: A QUEER-ASS PLAY - HB Playwrights Theatre 6%



500 RATS: A LOVE STORY - HERE Arts Center/Moxie Arts NY 5%



#DADDY - A.R.T./New York Theatres 5%



BIG FEELINGS - Culture Lab 4%



LONELINESS WAS A PANDEMIC - Theater 86 4%



HAMLET: THE CLOWN PRINCE - Epiphany Shakespeare Co/American Theater of Actors 3%



GEORGIA AND THE BUTCH - The Tank NYC 3%



ANTI-GONE - Needs More Work Productions at Under St. Marks 3%



ANNE OF A THOUSAND FACES - Gene Frankel Theatre 2%



YELLOW ROSES - Equity Library Theater 2%



ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE: THE 17TH ANNUAL MEGANNE GEORGE WOMEN’S WORK SHORT PLAY FESTIVAL - New Perspectives Theatre Company 2%



ANGEL IN THE HEAT - American Theatre of Actors 2%



A HOARDER’S GUIDE TO RESURRECTING THE DEAD - The Tank NYC 2%



THE POPES OF FARRAGUT STREET - Theater For The New City 2%



YOU ARE SEEN - Makers' Space 2%



ACROSS THE LAKE - The Chain Theater/Equity Library Theater 2%



BOY MEETS GIRL - Under St. Mark's Theatre 2%



FRANKENSTEIN - The Firebird Project 2%



THE THINGS I DID WHILE WAITING FOR YOU TO FALL BACK IN LOVE WITH ME - The Wild Project 2%



L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - The Crown Theatre 2%



BLOOD ORANGE - A.R.T./New York Theatres 2%



BLACK AND WHITE CITY BLUES - Sargent Theatre 1%



THE GOO - The Chain 1%



ECHO - New York Theatre Festival 1%



Best New Score Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Brian Quijada & Nygel D. Robinson - MEXODUS - Audible Theatre at Minetta Lane 18%



Exorcistic Asylum NYC 16%



Sonny Paladino - ROLLING THUNDER - New World Stages 13%



Drew Lachey and Paul Duncan - LABEL•LESS - Theater 86 12%



Bucky Heard & Timothy D Lee - MIKE & MINDYS WILD WEEKEND JAM - The Players Theater 11%



Aaron Morrill - FACINGS - Urban Stages 10%



Nick Navari - LOCAL SINGLES - The Players Theater 8%



AnnMarie Milazzo - JOY, A New True Musical - Laura Pels Theatre 7%



DENNIS HANRAHAN - R.U.R A NEW MUSICAL - Chain Theatre 5%



Best New Score Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Lena Gabrielle, Pippa Cleary, Joriah Kwamé, Aaron Kenny, Grace Yurchuk, and Brandon Zelman & Harrison Bryan - BALLS: THE MONSTER-CATCHIN' MUSICAL COMÉDY - CAVEAT NYC 20%



Finnigan (Flynn) Faye, Adam Gloc, & Jenavive Banes - CATCHING FIREFLIES: A NEW QUEER MUSICAL - The Players Theater 16%



Ethan Crystal and Garrett Poladian - GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE - The Tank NYC 16%



Alfonso Molina - MONARCH - OPEN JAR 12%



Mateo Chavez Lewis - BLANCHARD'S TURN: A KILLER GYPSY MUSICAL - The Green Room 42 12%



Zach Alfred-Levow - THE CANDLE - Ripley Grier Studios 11%



Garrett Poladian - GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE - The Tank NYC 9%



Sivan Raz & Belle Rue - BACK-EYE - Needs More Work Productions 6%



Best Original Choreography (Off-Broadway)

Ashlyn DeGeorge - HOUSE OF MCQUEEN - The Mansion @ Hudson Yards 29%



Lana Schwartz - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Nxt Generation Theatrics / Cullum Theatre 9%



AJ Heard - MIKE & MINDYS WILD WEEKEND JAM - Players Theatre 9%



Dyllan Vallier - L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - Producers Club/ The Crown Theatre 8%



Madison Hilligoss - MACHINAL - New York City Center Stage II 8%



Joshua Bergasse - JOY, A New True Musical - Laura Pels Theatre 6%



Sydney Heard - MIKE AND MINDY’S WILD WEEKEND JAM - The Players Theater 6%



Juhi Madan - THE SLEEPOVER SHOW - AMT Theater 6%



Faizah Grootens - KINGS…COME HOME - National Black Theatre 5%



Stephen Nachamie - WHO IS JIMMY PANTS? - The York Theatre 5%



Penelope Rose Deen - PANTHE-ON - Needs More Work Productions at The Green Room 42 5%



Sidi Larbi Cherkoui - MASQUERADE - 218 West 57th Street 3%



Best Original Choreography (Off-Off Broadway)

Ian Coulter-Buford - GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE - The Tank NYC 12%



Erin Hebert - HAMLET: THE CLOWN PRINCE - Epiphany Shakespeare Co/American Theater of Actors 11%



Angela Harriell - BEDTIME STORIES - The Hidden Jewel Box Theater 8%



Sara Pizzi - HE'S DIFFERENT - The Flea Theatre 7%



Frankie Sulla - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - The Heights Players 7%



Matt Kenna - THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 7%



Yaroque Dance Company - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Staten Island Shakespeare Company 5%



Kristina King - THE POPES OF FARRAGUT STREET - Theater For The New City 4%



Willie Clyde Beaton II - CAROUSEL IN CONCERT - Sutton Place Park & The Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park 4%



Tatiana Birenbaum - ECHO - New York Theatre Festival 4%



Penelope Deen - THREE CIS-TERS - The Tank NYC 4%



Judith Jarosz - COMPANY - Theater 2020 4%



Jillian Garibaldi - TWO FOR ONE - The Tank NYC 3%



James Clements - AT THE BARRICADES - What Will the Neighbors Say? 3%



Penelope Rose Deen - ANTI-GONE - Needs More Work Productions at Under St. Marks 3%



Penelope Deen - RICHARD II - Boomerang Theatre Co 3%



Soda Persi - SALLY SPECTRE - 30th Street Theatre 2%



Krystian Masiewicz - BLANCHARD'S TURN: A KILLER GYPSY MUSICAL - The Green Room 42 2%



Penelope Rose Deen - IT CAN HAPPEN HERE! - New Perspectives Theatre Company at CultureLab LIC 2%



Nancy Ellen Reinstein - CAROL OF THE BALLS - Stonewall Upstairs 2%



Penelope Rose Deen - PANTHE-ON! - Needs More Work Productions at The Green Room 42 2%



Penelope Rose Deen - BACK-EYE - Needs More Work Productions 1%



Best Performance In A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Abby Docherty - LABEL•LESS - Theatre Row 7%



Abril Lopez - MIKE & MINDY’S WILD WEEKEND JAM - The Players Theater 7%



Betsy Wolfe - JOY, A New True Musical - Laura Pels Theatre 5%



Meredith Layne Hungerford - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - John Cullum Theatre 5%



Casey Likes - HEATHERS - New World Stages 4%



Brian Quijada - MEXODUS - Audible Theatre at Minetta Lane 3%



Amy Herzberg - SCAMMED INTO LOVE - Theater For The New City 3%



Alexa Freeman - THE SLEEPOVER SHOW - AMT Theater 3%



McKenzie Kurtz - HEATHERS - New World Stages 3%



Taylor Truckenbrod - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - John Cullum Theater (NGT) 3%



Emma Hunton - EXORCISTIC - Asylum NYC 3%



Alexa Racioppi - FACINGS - Urban Stages 2%



Analia Romero - IN THE HEIGHTS - 2025 2%



Travis Leland - SKYSCRAPER - Urban Stages 2%



Nygel D. Robinson - MEXODUS - Minetta Lane Theatre 2%



Andrew Adams - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Cullum Theatre 2%



J Harrison Ghee - SATURDAY CHURCH - NYTW 2%



B Noel - SATURDAY CHURCH - NYTW 2%



Juhi Madan - THE SLEEPOVER SHOW - AMT Theater 2%



Shea Suffoletta - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - The John Cullum Theater (Nxt Generation Theatrics) 2%



Matt Rodin - BEAU - St. Luke's Theater 2%



Rachel Lauren James - SKYSCRAPER - Urban Stages 2%



Ella Dolynchuck - LOCAL SINGLES - Players Theatre 2%



Anna Pitblado - L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - Producers Club/ The Crown Theatre 1%



Cydney Heard - MIKE & MINDY WILD WEEKEND JAM - The Players Theater 1%



Best Performance In A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Aisling Riley - JACOB'S ROOM - Pulse Ensemble Theatre 9%



Abi Painter - CATCHING FIREFLIES: A NEW QUEER MUSICAL - The Players Theater 7%



Gavin Kenny - COMPANY - Theater 2020 5%



Alyssa Cassese - CATCHING FIREFLIES: A NEW QUEER MUSICAL - The Players Theater 5%



Amy Herzberg - AIDEN - The Players Theater 4%



Alex Orthwein - L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - The Crown Theatre 4%



Amanda Duisenberg - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - The Heights Players 4%



Arianna Wellmoney - RIP JABARI, YOU WOULD'VE LOVED THE APPLE DANCE - Factory Series at the Chain Theatre 3%



Ethan Crystal & Garrett Poladian - GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE - The Tank NYC 3%



Victor Gorlach - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - The Heights Players 3%



Audrey Latt - SCAMMED INTO LOVE - Theater For The New City 3%



Brandon Roth - CAROUSEL IN CONCERT (BILLY BIGELOW) - Sutton Place Park & The Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park 3%



Travis Leland Murad - SKYSCRAPER - Urban Stages 3%



Anna Glen Sparks - BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Ghostlight Players, Staten Island 2%



Anna Pitblado - L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - Producers Club/ The Crown Theatre 2%



Carson Higgins - GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE - The Tank NYC 2%



Emily Demaio - MIKE AND MINDYS WILD WEEKEND JAM - Players Theater 2%



Siobhan Kiernan - THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 2%



Gabbi McCarren - CATCHING FIREFLIES: A NEW QUEER MUSICAL - The Players Theater 2%



Juliana Suaide - BIG FEELINGS - Culture Lab 2%



Dorea Slagle - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - The Heights Players 2%



Regina Brown - CATCHING FIREFLIES: A NEW QUEER MUSICAL - The Players Theater 2%



Jasmine Johnson - ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 2%



Penelope Rose Deen - TOMORROW/CELEBRATING CLIMATE THEATRE - Needs More Work Productions at Theatre Row 1%



Hannah Rose Kidwell - CAROUSEL IN CONCERT (NETTIE) - Sutton Place Park & The Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park 1%



Best Performance In A Play (Off-Broadway)

Luke Newton - HOUSE OF MCQUEEN - The Mansion @ Hudson Yards 16%



André De Shields - ANDRÉ DE SHIELDS IS TARTUFFE - House of the Redeemer 5%



Ahmad Kamal - SUMO - The Public Theater 3%



Abenaa Quïïn - CHIAROSCURO: A LIGHT AND DARK SKIN COMEDY - National Black Theatre 3%



Alexandra Fortin - KEN LUDWIG'S DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - 59E59 Theaters 3%



Anuka Sethi - ALEXANDRIA - Pop Up! Productions/Dixon Place 2%



Betsy Aidem - LIBERATION - Laura Pels (Roundabout) 2%



Amber Iman - ANDRÉ DE SHIELDS IS TARTUFFE - House of the Redeemer 2%



Dylan Mulvaney - THE LEAST PROBLEMATIC WOMAN IN THE WORLD - Lucille Lortel Theatre 2%



Amber Brookes - BLACK & WHITE CITY BLUES - American Theater of Actors 2%



Sydney Law - DUALITY - A.R.T. Theatres / Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre 2%



Alexandra Socha - ANDRÉ DE SHIELDS IS TARTUFFE - House of the Redeemer 2%



Airen Guevara - GOLDILOCKS - Reverie Room 2%



Zoe Dean - HUNGRY WOMEN - SoHo Playhouse 2%



Catherine LeFrere - HOUSE OF MCQUEEN - The Mansion @ Hudson Yards 2%



Alice Reys - MACHINAL - New York City Center Stage II 2%



Hannah Doherty - THE GLITCH - Jerry Orbach Theatre 1%



Michael Gnat - BREAKING THE TRUST - Theater For The New City 1%



David Greenspan - PRINCE FAGGOT - Playwrights Horizons 1%



Alexandra Rooney - DUALITY - A.R.T. Theatres / Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre 1%



Ana Moioli - BLOOD ORANGE - Et Alia Theater 1%



Mackenzie Jaquish - THE SLEEPOVER SHOW - AMT Theater 1%



Zoë Kay - TOMORROW/CELEBRATING CLIMATE THEATRE - Needs More Work Productions at Theatre Row 1%



Annie Kefalas - THREE CISTERS - The Tank NYC 1%



Calista Flockhart - CURSE OF THE SARVING CLASS - New Group 1%



Best Performance In A Play (Off-Off Broadway)

Arianna Wellmoney - RIP JABARI, YOU WOULD'VE LOVED THE APPLE DANCE - Factory Series at the Chain Theatre 8%



Alison Zhang - INTESTINAL PULCHRITUDE - The Chain Theatre 6%



Abigail Espinal - ONCE UPON A TIME IN NYC - Reverie Room 4%



Alice Lussiana Parente - AFTER OTHELLO - New Stage Performance Space | GF & CO 4%



Abby Wheeler - PANDORA'S SHUT-THE-BOX GAME - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 3%



Jay Lucas Chacon - SPINIT TWISTIT & LIE - Break A Leg Productions 3%



Adam Boncz - AFTER OTHELLO - New Stage Performance Space | GF & CO 2%



Airen Guevara - ONCE UPON A TIME IN NYC - Reverie Room 2%



Anuka Sethi - BITCHES - East Village Basement 2%



Emily Sullivan - LONELINESS WAS A PANDEMIC - Theater 86 2%



Alan Cordoba-Diaz - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Under St. Mark's Theatre 1%



Alex Orthwein - L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - The Crown Theatre 1%



Niraj Nair - THREE CIS-TERS - The Tank NYC 1%



Chris Browne Valenzuela - #DADDY - A.R.T./New York Theatres 1%



Alaysia Renay Duncan - PAS DE TROIS - SheNYC Festival 1%



Dulè Hill - LIGHTS OUT: NAT KING COLE - New York Theatre Workshop 1%



Juliana Suaide - BIG FEELINGS - Culture Lab 1%



Alyssa Poon - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Under St. Mark's Theatre 1%



Kiera Moran - LIKEWISE - Hudson Guild Theater 1%



Arjun Biju - BERLINDIA! - The Tank NYC 1%



Zus Santos - THE POPES OF FARRAGUT STREET - Theater For The New City 1%



Sarah Hogewood - THE THINGS I DID WHILE WAITING FOR YOU TO FALL BACK IN LOVE WITH ME - The Wild Project 1%



Qianna Brooks - AXES, HERBS AND SATCHELS - The Anthropologists 1%



Amber Brookes - BLACK & WHITE CITY BLUES - American Theater of Actors 1%



Jazzlyn Newton - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Tier5 Theatre Company 1%



Best Production Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

HEATHERS - New World Stages 16%



SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - John Cullum Theatre 12%



BEAU - St. Luke's Theatre 10%



MEXODUS - Minetta Lane Theatre 7%



EXORCISTIC - Asylum NYC 7%



L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - Producers Club/ The Crown Theatre 6%



JOY, A New True Musical - Laura Pels Theatre 6%



MIKE & MINDYS WILD WEEKEND JAM - Players Theatre 6%



THE SLEEPOVER SHOW - AMT Theater 5%



SATURDAY CHURCH - NYTW 5%



SKYSCRAPER - Urban Stages 4%



WHO IS JIMMY PANTS? - The York Theatre 3%



LOCAL SINGLES - The Players Theater 3%



FACINGS - Urban Stages 3%



ROLLING THUNDER - New World Stages 3%



POTUS - City Gate Productions 2%



R.U.R A NEW MUSICAL - Chain Theatre 1%



BEYOND PERFECTION - AMT Theater 1%



Best Production Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

BALLS: THE MONSTER-CATCHIN' MUSICAL COMÉDY - CAVEAT NYC 13%



BEAUTIFUL - Cultural Arts Playhouse 9%



ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 9%



THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 8%



CATCHING FIREFLIES: A NEW QUEER MUSICAL - The Players Theater 8%



COMPANY - Theater 2020 8%



GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE - The Tank NYC 7%



CAROUSEL IN CONCERT - Sutton Place Park & The Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park 6%



BIG FEELINGS - Culture Lab 6%



HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - The Heights Players 6%



SKYSCRAPER - Urban Stages 5%



CAROL OF THE BALLS - Stonewall Upstairs 4%



BLANCHARD'S TURN: A KILLER GYPSY MUSICAL - The Green Room 42 3%



LOVE IS LIVE - PIT NYC 3%



SALLY SPECTRE - 30th Street Theatre 2%



T WITH G - A.R.T 2%



MONARCH - OPEN JAR 1%



Best Production Of A Play (Off-Broadway)

HOUSE OF MCQUEEN - The Mansion @ Hudson Yards 17%



ANDRÉ DE SHIELDS IS TARTUFFE - House of the Redeemer 7%



ALEXANDRIA - Dixon Place 7%



PRINCE FAGGOT - Studio Seaview 5%



LIBERATION - Laura Pels (Roundabout) 5%



THREE CISTERS - The Tank NYC 3%



DRUNK DRACULA - The Ruby Theatre 3%



BLOOD ORANGE - Et Alia Theater 3%



THE SLEEPOVER SHOW - AMT Theater 3%



BOWL EP - Vineyard Theater / National Black Theatre 3%



WINE IN THE WILDERNESS - Classic Stage Company 3%



HAMLET - City Gate Productions 2%



TROPHY BOYS - MCC Theater 2%



MAYBE TOMORROW - Abingdon Theatre Company 2%



MACHINAL - New York City Center Stage II 2%



BECKETT BRIEFS - Irish Repertory Theatre 2%



KEN LUDWIG'S DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - 59E59 Theaters 2%



LIGHTS OUT: NAT KING COLE - New York Theatre Workshop 2%



BREAKING THE TRUST - Theater For The New City 2%



DUALITY - A.R.T. Theatres / Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre 2%



THE GLITCH - Jerry Orbach Theatre 2%



BUS STOP - Classic Stage Company 2%



CHIAROSCURO: A LIGHT AND DARK SKIN COMEDY - National Black Theatre 2%



RICHARD II - Boomerang Theatre Company 1%



HENRY IV - Theatre for a New Audience 1%



Best Production Of A Play (Off-Off Broadway)

RIP JABARI, YOU WOULD'VE LOVED THE APPLE DANCE - Factory Series at the Chain Theatre 9%



A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM (ENSEMBLE SHAKESPEARE COMPANY) - 2025 8%



#DADDY - A.R.T./New York Theatres 5%



500 RATS: A LOVE STORY - HERE Arts Center/Moxie Arts NY 5%



LONELINESS WAS A PANDEMIC - Theater 86 4%



BIG FEELINGS - Culture Lab 3%



THREE CIS-TERS - The Tank NYC 3%



ANTI-GONE - Needs More Work Productions at Under St. Marks 2%



ANNE OF A THOUSAND FACES - Gene Frankel Theatre 2%



VELVET RAGE: A QUEER-ASS PLAY - HB Playwrights Theatre 2%



A LESSON IN BLOOD - American Theater of Actors 2%



ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE: THE 17TH ANNUAL MEGANNE GEORGE WOMEN’S WORK SHORT PLAY FESTIVAL - New Perspectives Theatre Company 2%



KIN - Making Our Space Theatre Co. 2%



THE POPES OF FARRAGUT STREET - Theater For The New City 2%



MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Under St. Mark's Theatre 2%



YOU ARE SEEN - Makers' Space 2%



HAMLET: THE CLOWN PRINCE - Epiphany Shakespeare Co/American Theatre of Actors 2%



BLACK & WHITE CITY BLUES - American Theater of Actors 1%



TENNESSEE WILLIAMS: AUTO DA FE & TALK TO ME LIKE THE RAIN - Nuance Theatre 1%



AXES, HERBS AND SATCHELS - The Anthropologists 1%



ECHO - New York Theatre Festival 1%



KING LEAR - Theater 2020 1%



BLOOD ORANGE - The Jeffrey & Paula Gural Theatre of A.R.T./New York 1%



THE THINGS I DID WHILE WAITING FOR YOU TO FALL BACK IN LOVE WITH ME - the wild project 1%



LIKEWISE - Hudson Guild Theater 1%



Best Scenic Design (Off-Broadway)

Sean Sanford - HOUSE OF MCQUEEN - Mansion at Hudson yards 20%



Emily Mustillo - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - The John Cullum Theater (Nxt Generation Theatrics) 7%



Anna Louizos - JOY, A New True Musical - Laura Pels Theatre 6%



David Zinn - PRINCE FAGGOT - Studio Seaview 6%



Adam Rigg - BOWL EP - Vineyard Theater / National Black Theatre 5%



Josafath Reynoso - MAYBE TOMORROW - Abingdon Theatre Company 5%



Anton Volovsek - BOWL EP - Vineyard Theater / National Black Theatre 4%



Rochele Mac - MACHINAL - New York City Center Stage II 4%



Riw Rakkulchon - MEXODUS - Minetta Lane 3%



Christian Fleming - KEN LUDWIG'S DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - 59E59 Theaters 3%



Wilson Chin - ROLLING THUNDER - New World Stages 3%



Charlie Corcoran - THE WEIR - Irish Repertory Theatre 3%



Curtis Howard - DUALITY - A.R.T. Theatres / Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre 3%



Wilson Chin - SUMO - The Public Theater 2%



Kate Rance - ANDRÉ DE SHIELDS IS TARTUFFE - House of the Redeemer 2%



Marissa Todd - HUNGRY WOMEN - SoHo Playhouse 2%



Matthew Imhoff - FACINGS - Urban Stages 2%



James Fluhr - MASQUERADE - 218 West 57th Street 2%



Baron E. Pugh - AS TIME GOES BY - 2025 2%



Ningning Yang - BLOOD ORANGE - Et Alia Theater 2%



Jungah Han - CHIAROSCURO: A LIGHT AND DARK SKIN COMEDY - National Black Theatre 2%



Jimmy Stubbs - HENRY IV - Theatre For A New Audience 2%



Daniel Allen - THIS IS GOVERNMENT - NLTP + Pendragon Theatre @ 59E59 2%



Lisa Monde - L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - The Crown Theatre 2%



Jason Ardizzone-West - THE SWAMP DWELLERS - Polonsky Shakespeare Center, Theatre for a New Audience 1%



Best Scenic Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Brandon Zelman - BALLS: THE MONSTER-CATCHIN' MUSICAL COMÉDY - CAVEAT NYC 10%



Angela Harriell - BEDTIME STORIES - The Hidden Jewel Box Theater 8%



Alex Church Gonzalez - DON'T TURN AROUND NOW - Under St. Mark's Theatre 6%



Finnigan (Flynn) Faye & Gabbi McCarren - CATCHING FIREFLIES: A NEW QUEER MUSICAL - The Players Theater 6%



JASON ARDIZZONE-WEST - HOUSE OF MCQUEEN - The Mansion @ Hudson Yards 5%



Garrett Poladian - GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE - The Tank NYC 5%



Anne L. Thompson-Scretching - A LESSON IN BLOOD - American Theater of Actors 4%



Boone Sommers - MUD - Utopia for Losers, SARGENT theatre at ATA 3%



Brian McManimon - TENNESSEE WILLIAMS: AUTO DA FE & TALK TO ME LIKE THE RAIN - Nuance Theatre 3%



Caroline Galderisi - ANTI-GONE - Needs More Work Productions at Under St. Marks 3%



Angela Harriell - GL’AMOUR - The Hidden Jewel Box Theater 3%



Lauren Helpern - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM (ENSEMBLE SHAKESPEARE COMPANY) - 2025 3%



Calypso Michelete - CAFE UTOPIA - Notch Theatre Company at Hudson Guild Theatre 2%



Art Kopischke - S.C.U.M. - The Tank NYC 2%



Lytza Colon and Gregory Paul - THE POPES OF FARRAGUT STREET - Theater For The New City 2%



Noel Macduffie & Gary VanderPutten - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - The Heights Players 2%



Colleen Murray - BERLINDIA! - The Tank NYC 2%



José Ignacio Vivero - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Under St. Mark's Theatre 2%



Ulric O'Flaherty - THE PEAK - Theater For The New City 2%



Michael Lewis - KIN - Making Our Space Theatre Co. 2%



Frank Oliva - AT THE BARRICADES - MITU580 2%



Isaac Jenemann - THE MOORS - Uptown 1 Train Theatre Co., at ATA’s Sargent Theatre 2%



Tierney Brennan - PROTECT THE PROTECTORS - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 2%



Mark Marcante & Lytza Colon - SCAMMED INTO LOVE - Theater For The New City 1%



Sean Szak Prasso - PLAYING WITH FIRE - American Theater of Actors 1%



Best Solo Performance (Non-Cabaret) (Off-Broadway)

Luke Newton - HOUSE OF MCQUEEN - The Mansion @ Hudson Yards 27%



Dylan Mulvaney - THE LEAST PROBLEMATIC WOMAN IN THE WORLD - Lucille Lortel Theatre 26%



Jeffrey Walker - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - John Cullum Theater 10%



Elizabeth June - NOTES FROM A NARCISSISTIC NEGRO & OTHER N WORDS - Theatre Row 9%



Scott Lily - L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - The Crown Theatre 7%



Mackenzie Godfrey - MIKE & MINDYS WILD WEEKEND JAM - The Players Theater 6%



Justin Turner - MIKE & MINDYS WILD WEEKEND JAM - The Players Theater 6%



Tim Creavin - HOUSE OF MCQUEEN - The Mansion @ Hudson Yards 5%



Nick Navari - INTO YOUR HANDS - AMT Theater 4%



Best Solo Performance (Non-Cabaret) (Off-Off Broadway)

Abigail Espinal - ONCE UPON A TIME IN NYC - Reverie Room 9%



Sarah Hogewood - THE THINGS I DID WHILE WAITING FOR YOU TO FALL BACK IN LOVE WITH ME - The Wild Project 8%



Michael Landes - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA'S FRIEND - Under St. Mark's Theatre 7%



Sydney Yu - VANISHING 2.0 - The Tank NYC 6%



Annabella Pritchard - THE BODY - Secret Theatre 6%



Chetan Rao - BOY MEETS GIRL - Under St. Mark's Theatre 5%



Anthony Castellano - ONCE UPON A TIME IN NYC - Reverie Room 4%



Edu Díaz - A DRAG IS BORN - The Tank NYC 4%



Grace Bennett - L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - The Crown Theatre 4%



Chris Davis - THE 40-YEAR-OLD BALLERINO - The Wild Project 4%



Meg Chizek - HOW TO GIVE UP ON YOUR DREAMS - Under St. Mark's Theatre 4%



Rodolfo Alvarado - UNDESIRABLE SECRETS - Theater For The New City 3%



Jason B Schmidt - BRAT SUMMER - The Stonewall Inn 3%



Kiera Moran - LIKEWISE - Hudson Guild Theater 3%



Christabelle Marbun - FISH IN THE TANK - Inversion Ensemble 3%



Deborah Berenson - T WITH G - A.R.T 3%



Gary Vincent - BLACK AND WHITE CITY BLUES - American Theater of Actors 3%



Sasha Henriques - UNCEASING - Equity Library Theater 3%



Hannah Sage From - APPALACHIAN SONGCATCHER - The Chain Theatre 3%



Danielle Patsakos - THE PINK DRESS - Equity Library Theater 3%



Ginna Hoben - ABOVE GROUND - City Gate Productions 2%



Eisa Davis - ESSENTIALISN'T - HERE Arts Center 2%



Dorit Margalit - SECOND DATE - Equity Library Theater 2%



Janani Sreenivasan - I'M A DETECTIVE - Chain Theatre 2%



Michael John Ciszewski - MICHAEL JOHN CISZEWSKI: IF MEMORY SERVES - The People's Improv Theatre 2%



Best Sound Design (Off-Broadway)

G Clausen - HOUSE OF MCQUEEN - The Mansion @ Hudson Yards 19%



Bill Toles - ANDRÉ DE SHIELDS IS TARTUFFE - House of the Redeemer 9%



Bailey Trierweiler - CHIAROSCURO: A LIGHT AND DARK SKIN COMEDY - National Black Theatre 6%



Brittany Harris - MACHINAL - New York City Center Stage II 5%



Daniel Lundberg - JOY, A New True Musical - Laura Pels Theatre 5%



DEVY RAJESH - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Cullum Theater 4%



Lee Kinney - PRINCE FAGGOT - Studio Seaview 4%



Evdoxia Ragkou - MAYBE TOMORROW - Abingdon Theatre Company 3%



David M. Lawson - FACINGS - Urban Stages 3%



Sarahy Serrano - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Cullum Theatre 3%



Counterbalance - DAVID FREY - The Tank NYC 3%



Laura Pereira - BLOOD ORANGE - Et Alia Theater 3%



Lisa Monde - L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - Producers Club/ The Crown Theatre 2%



Fabian Obispo - SUMO - The Public Theater 2%



Emily Phelps - ANTI-GONE - Needs More Work Productions at Under St. Marks 2%



Ryan Gamblin - BOWL EP - Vineyard Theater / National Black Theatre 2%



Liz Hetzel - ALEXANDRIA - Dixon Place 2%



Mackenzie Jaquish - THE SLEEPOVER SHOW - AMT Theater 2%



Jeff Knapp - KEN LUDWIG'S DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - 59E59 Theaters 2%



Brett Jarvis - MASQUERADE - 218 West 57th Street 2%



Jane Shaw - HENRY IV - Theatre for A New Audience 2%



Rhy Serrano - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - The John Cullum Theater (Nxt Generation Theatrics) 2%



Teddy Tsui-Rosen - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Cullum Theatre 2%



Mike Tracey - ROLLING THUNDER - New World Stages 2%



Will Mahood - LADY PATRIOT - Theatre Row 2%



Best Sound Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Brandon Zelman - BALLS: THE MONSTER-CATCHIN' MUSICAL COMÉDY - CAVEAT NYC 15%



Cece Zhang - TWO FOR ONE - in-version ensemble 8%



Solaris Universe - GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE - The Tank NYC 6%



Ella Williams - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Staten Island Shakespeare Company 4%



Terry Chun - HAMLET & THE TEMPEST - Hip to Hip Theatre Company 4%



Colin Rankin - YOU ARE SEEN - Makers' Space 4%



Cora Cicala - 500 RATS: A LOVE STORY - HERE Arts Center/Moxie Arts NY 4%



Dylan Franz - POTUS - City Gate Productions 4%



Dylan Franz - FRANKENSTEIN - City Gate Productions 4%



David Frey - COUNTERBALANCE - The Tank NYC 3%



Emily Ann Banks - THREE CISTERS - The Tank NYC 3%



Steve Jacobs - 42ND STREET - NCT 3%



Judith Feingold - TENNESSEE WILLIAMS: AUTO DA FE & TALK TO ME LIKE THE RAIN - Nuance Theatre 3%



Luke Santy, URB ALT/Boston Fielder, and Anthony Harper - THE POPES OF FARRAGUT STREET - Theater For The New City 3%



Evdoxia Ragkou - KIN - Making Our Space Theatre Co. 3%



Sheridan Glover - CAROUSEL IN CONCERT - Sutton Place Park & The Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park 3%



Elizabeth Compere - THE NEIGHBORHOOD LAUNDROMAT - Hudson Guild Theatre 3%



Emily Phelps - ANTI-GONE - Needs More Work Productions at Under St. Marks 2%



Zoe Lai - FISH IN THE TANK - The Tank NYC 2%



Chris Darbassie - BERLINDIA! - The Tank NYC 2%



Germán Martinez - DOMINO EFFECT - The People's Theatre 2%



Ellen Juhlin and David P. Johnson - SALLY SPECTRE - 30th Street Theatre 2%



Nate Dallimore - THE GOO - The Chain 2%



Kaitlin Goldin - THE MOORS - Uptown 1 Train Theatre Co., at ATA’s Sargent Theatre 2%



Michael Roll - PANDORA’S SHUT-THE-BOX GAME - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 2%



Best Theatrical/Immersive Experience (Off-Broadway)

THE HOUSE OF MCQUEEN - The Mansion @ Hudson Yards 19%



HEATHERS - New World Stages 15%



ANDRÉ DE SHIELDS IS TARTUFFE - House of the Redeemer 14%



VIOLA'S ROOM - The Shed 6%



ANTI-GONE - Needs More Work Productions at Under St. Marks 5%



BOWL EP - Vineyard Theater / National Black Theatre 5%



DEATH OF RASPUTIN - The Arts Center at Govenors Island 5%



MACHINAL - New York City Center Stage II 4%



THE SLEEPOVER SHOW - AMT Theater 4%



MASQUERADE - 218 West 57th Street 4%



CHIAROSCURO: A LIGHT AND DARK SKIN COMEDY - National Black Theatre 3%



THE DEATH OF RASPUTIN - LMCC Arts Center 3%



L.O.V.E EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - Producers Club Theater 3%



THE ROSE ROOM - The Producers Club 2%



TOMORROW/CELEBRATING CLIMATE THEATRE - Needs More Work Productions at Theatre Row 2%



SPIRITS - Carmine's at Times Square 2%



LAST CALL - En Garde Arts 2%



PANTHE-ON! - Needs More Work Productions at The Green Room 42 1%



RATERRESTRIAL EXTRAVAGANZA - Producers Club/The Crown Theat 1%



Best Theatrical/Immersive Experience (Off-Off Broadway)

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM (ENSEMBLE SHAKESPEARE COMPANY) - 2025 14%



BALLS: THE MONSTER-CATCHIN' MUSICAL COMÉDY - CAVEAT NYC 10%



THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 7%



ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company + Brooklyn Art Haus 7%



AI VS HUMANITY - Ripple Effect Artists at Paradise Theatre 6%



BIG FEELINGS - Culture Lab 6%



GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE - The Tank NYC 5%



JIMMY FALLON'S TONIGHTMARES - Rockefeller Center 5%



ANTI-GONE - Needs More Work Productions at Under St. Marks 4%



CAROUSEL IN CONCERT - Sutton Place Park & The Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park 4%



BEDTIME STORIES - The Hidden Jewel Box Theater 3%



BRAT SUMMER - The Stonewall Inn 3%



BACK-EYE - Needs More Work Productions 3%



DEATH OF RASPUTIN - The Arts Center at Governors Island 3%



BLACK AND WHITE CITY BLUES - American Theater of Actors 2%



TWO FOR ONE - The Tank NYC 2%



CIRQUE LE SWING - Swing 46 Jazz Club 2%



SECRET GARDEN SPRING EDITION - Main Street theatre company 2%



FISH IN THE TANK - The Tank NYC 2%



LOVE IS LIVE - The PIT Loft 2%



BEYOND DOOMSDAY SCROLLING - AnomalousCo., Cullum Theatre at ATA 1%



VANISHING 2.0 - The Tank NYC 1%



SPIRITS - Carmine's at Times Square 1%



BRETT, AGE 26 - The Tank NYC 1%



CHOOSE-YOUR-OWN-SETLIST - Needs More Work Productions at Don’t Tell Mama 1%



Wrong region? Click here.