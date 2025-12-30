Video/Photos: Netflix Debuts Trailer for STRANGER THINGS 5 Finale

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Netflix has unveiled the trailer for the finale episode of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, which will debut on December 31. The trailer teases an action-packed series finale with our ensemble of fan-favorite characters, as well as a terrifying look at the dangerous and mysterious world of the upside-down. Check it out now, along with new photos.

Volumes 1 and 2 of Stranger Things 5 are now streaming globally, with The Finale coming December 31 at 5 PM PT. Click here to see release times worldwide.

Theatrical screenings for the series finale will take place in over 500 theaters in the U.S. and Canada starting on December 31, 2025 at 5:00pm PT, timed to the finale’s global premiere on Netflix, and run through January 1, 2026. Fans can visit here for the full list of locations and for information on how to RSVP.

Season 5 picks up in the fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and a single goal unites our heroes: find and kill Vecna. However, he has vanished, and his whereabouts and plans are unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.

The cast includes Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), Amybeth McNulty (Vickie), Nell Fisher (Holly Wheeler), Jake Connelly (Derek Turnbow), Alex Breaux (Lt. Akers), and Linda Hamilton (Dr. Kay).

Created by the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things debuted in July 2016 and quickly became one of Netflix’s most popular television series ever, with its fourth season alone amassing over 140.7 million views globally. The prequel play, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, which won four Tony Awards, made its Broadway debut this April. Find out how the new season connects to the Broadway play in our guide here.

Photo Credit: Netflix