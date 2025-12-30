A BEAUTIFUL NOISE to Hold Fundraiser for Portland Parkinson's Disease Organizations

🎭 NEW! Portland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Portland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL, will make its Portland premiere at Keller Auditorium from January 6 – 11, 2026.

The Keller Auditorium is working with Dance for PD Oregon and Parkinson’s Resources of Oregon with $10 from single tickets sold for the Thursday, January 8 at 1 pm matinee being donated to these organizations.

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is based on the life of American Singer/Songwriter Neil Diamond who in 2018 announced that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. To date the cast has raised nearly $750,000 for Parkinson's Disease support and advocacy.

The best available seats are for the Thursday Matinee - a great way to start the new year by seeing this beautiful show and support a worthwhile cause.

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like "America," "Forever in Blue Jeans," and "Sweet Caroline," an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway-and head out on the road across America.



Nick Fradiani plays ‘Neil Diamond – Then’ in the national tour directly from playing the role on Broadway since October 2023. He won the title of “American Idol” in 2015 and has since released his debut album “Hurricane” in 2016, featuring the hit single “Beautiful Life.” “Past My Past,” Fradiani’s second solo album, was released in 2022. Joining Fradiani are Tony Nominee Robert Westenberg (Neil Diamond – Now), Hannah Jewel Kohn (Marcia Murphey), Lisa Reneé Pitts (Doctor), Michael Accardo (Bert Berns/ Kieve Diamond), Gene Weygandt (Fred Weintraub/ Tommy O'Rourke), Heidi Kettenring (Ellie Greenwich/ Rose Diamond) and Tiffany Tatreau (Jaye Posner).

Portland Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. WAITRESS (Broadway Rose Theatre) 9.7% of votes 2. BONNIE AND CLYDE (Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theater) 7.8% of votes 3. DAMN YANKEES (Clackamas Repertory Theatre) 7% of votes Vote Now!