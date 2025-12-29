Lucy Punch, Will Poulter, & More Named as Guest Judges on RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE UK VS THE WORLD

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A brand-new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World is set to premiere in 2026. Season 3 of the spin-off series will feature a selection of guest judges, including Lucy Punch (Into the Woods, Amandaland), Will Poulter (The Bear, Black Mirror), pop icon Anastacia, and girl group Bananarama.

The series features a heady mix of fan favorite queens from Drag Race franchises around the world and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. Since its debut in 2022, the spin-off sees the charismatic queens all vying for RuPaul’s royal seal of approval and the ultimate title: Queen of the Mothertucking World.

Regular judges Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton will all return to the judging panel alongside the cast of celebrity guest judges. Two Pussycat Dolls, Ashley Roberts and Kimberly Wyatt, will also be dropping by to be Ru’s celebrity snatch game players. And also in the series will be a special appearance from DOCTOR WHO writer and producer, Russell T Davies.

When asked about her time at RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World, Lucy Punch says: "Stepping onto the Drag Race panel was gloriously unhinged in the best way. The queens were SO SHARP and so outrageous, and breathtaking. Thank you for having me Ru, I'd be back in a heartbeat!"

Will Poulter says, “I’m so excited to be a guest judge. I’ve been a fan of Drag Race for years and being there in person to see the competition live was a surreal experience and even more amazing than I had imagined.”

Bananarama say: “After years of conflicting diaries, it was a real thrill to FINALLY appear as guest judges on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World. The artistry of the queens was simply incredible, and we haven’t laughed so much in a single day of filming, ever! It was wonderful to catch up with Ru, and a joyous day all round.”

Anastacia says: "Sitting alongside Ru was a dream, the queens blew me away. The looks, the attitude, the fire - it was all pure power. I came in ready to judge, but honestly, I left inspired." Ashley Roberts says, "Snatch Game was pure joy. These queens had me laughing, gasping, and living... the talent in that room was unreal, and I loved every fierce second."

Kimberly Wyatt says: “Being a guest on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World was such a thrill, the Snatch Game is pure chaos in the best way, and sharing that moment with my sister Ashley made it even more special.”

Season 3 of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World returns in the New Year to WOW Presents Plus in the US and territories worldwide, alongside BBC Three and iPlayer in the UK.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World is a World of Wonder production for BBC Three and BBC iPlayer commissioned by Fiona Campbell, Interim Director of Unscripted and Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC. The Executive Producers for World of Wonder are Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, RuPaul Charles, Bruce McCoy, Matt Green, and Johnni Javier and the BBC Commissioning Editor is Ruby Kuraishe.