HAMNET, ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER & More Receive Nominations for 2025 AWFJ EDA Awards

The Alliance of Women Film Journalists (AWFJ) has named the nominees for their annual EDA Awards, representing professional women critics’ collective perspectives on movies and cinema culture in the movie awards arena.
Notable nominees include nods for Nia DaCosta's adaptation of Hedda Gabler starring Tessa Thompson, Ethan Hawke as lyricist Lorenz Hart in Blue Moon, and more.
Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another led all films with 12 nominations, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Screenplay (Adapted), Best Supporting Actress (Teyana Taylor), Best Actor (Leonardo Di Caprio), Best Supporting Actor (Benicio Del Toro ), Best Ensemble Cast and Casting Director, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Female Break Through Performance and Best Female Stunt.
Chloe Zhao's Hamnet grabbed 10 nods while Ryan Coogler's Sinners took eight and Joachim Trier's Sentimental Value scored 7; all were nominated for Best Film, Best Director and Best Screenplay (Original or Adapted). In the Female Focus Section, Sorry, Baby filmmaker Eva Victor squares off with If I Had Legs I'd Kick You's Mary Bronstein for both Best Woman Director and Best Female Screenwriter, with One Battle After Another's cast-mates Chase Infiniti and Teyana Taylor among those vying for the Best Women’s Breakthrough Performance Award.
Take a look at the full list of nominees below!
FRANKENSTEIN
HAMNET
IT WAS JUST AN ACCIDENT
ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER
THE SECRET AGENT
SENTIMENTAL VALUE
SINNERS
TRAIN DREAMS
Paul Thomas Anderson - ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER
Ryan Coogler - SINNERS
Jafar Panahi - IT WAS JUST AN ACCIDENT
Joachim Trier, - SENTIMENTAL VALUE
Chloe Zhao - HAMNET
IT WAS JUST AN ACCIDENT - Jafar Panahi
JAY KELLY - Noah Baumbach
SENTIMENTAL VALUE - Joachim Trier
SINNERS - Ryan Coogler
SORRY BABY - Eva Victor
BUGONIA - Will Tracy
FRANKENSTEIN - Guillermo del Toro
HAMNET - Maggie O'Farrell & Chloe Zhao
ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER - Paul Thomas Anderson
TRAIN DREAMS - Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar
COME SEE ME IN THE GOOD LIGHT - Ryan White
MY MOM JAYNE - Mariska Hargitay
ORWELL 2+2=5 - Raoul Peck
THE LIBRARIANS - Kim A. Snyder
THE PERFECT NEIGHBOR - Geeta Gandbhir
ARCO - Ugo Bienvenu & Giles Cazaux
IN YOUR DREAMS - Erik Benson & Alexander Woo
KPOP DEMON HUNTERS - Chris Applehaus & Maggie Kang
LITTLE AMELIE OR THE CHARACTER OF RAIN - Liane-Cho Jin Kuang & Mailys Vallade
ZOOTOPIA 2 - Jared Bush & Simon Howard
Jessie Buckley - HAMNET
Rose Byrne - IF I HAD LEGS I'D KICK YOU
Renate Reinsve - SENTIMENTAL VALUE
Emma Stone - BUGONIA
Tessa Thompson - HEDDA
Nina Hoss - HEDDA
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - SENTIMENTAL VALUE
Amy Madigan - WEAPONS
Teyana Taylor ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER
Wunmi Mosaku - SINNERS
Leonardo DiCaprio - ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER
Joel Edgerton - TRAIN DREAMS
Ethan Hawke - BLUE MOON
Michael B Jordan - SINNERS
Wagner Moura - THE SECRET AGENT
Benicio Del Toro - ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER
Jacob Elordi - FRANKENSTEIN
Paul Mescal - HAMNET
Sean Penn - ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER
Stellan Skarsgaard - SENTIMENTAL VALUE
HAMNET - Nina Gold & Lucy Amos
MARTY - Jennifer Venditti
NOUVELLE VAGUE - Stéphane Batut
ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER - Cassandra Kulukundis
SINNERS - Francine Maisler
FRANKENSTEIN - Dan Lausten
HAMNET - Lukasz Zal
ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER - Michael Bauman
SINNERS - Autumn Durald Arkapaw
TRAIN DREAMS - Adolpho Veloso
F1: The Movie - Stephen Mirrione and Patrick J. Smith
HAMNET - Affonso Goncalves & Chloe Zhao
MARTY SUPREME - Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie
ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER - Andy Jurgensen
SINNERS - Michael P Shawver
IT WAS JUST AN ACCIDENT- Jafar Panahi
NO OTHER CHOICE - Park Chan Wook
SENTIMENTAL VALUE - Joachim Trier
SIRAT - Oliver Laxe
THE SECRET AGENT - Kleber Menonca Filho
Kathryn Bigelow - A HOUSE OF DYNAMITE
Mary Bronstein - IF HAD LEGS I'D KICK YOU
Mona Fastwold -THE TESTAMENT OF ANN LEE
Eva Victor - SORRY, BABY
Chloe Zhao - HAMNET
Mary Bronstein - IF I HAD LEGS I'D KICK YOU
Nia DaCosta - HEDDA
Hikari & Stephen Blahut - RENTAL FAMILY
Eva Victor - SORRY, BABY
Chloe Zhao & Maggie O'Farrell - HAMNET
Ginnifer Goodwin - ZOOTOPIA 2
Loïse Charpentier - LITTLE AMELIE OR THE CHARACTER OF RAIN
Arden Cho - KPOP DEMON HUNTERS
Fortune Feimster - ZOOTOPIA 2
Zoe Saldaña - ELIO
Odessa A’Zion - MARTY SUPREME
Chase Infiniti - ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER
Teyana Taylor - ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER
Wunmi Mosaku - SINNERS
Eva Victor - SORRY, BABY
Ana de Armas - BALLERINA
Hayley Atwell - MISSION IMPOSSIBLE THE FINAL RECKONING
Chase Infiniti - ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER
Teyana Taylor - ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER
Pom Klementieff - MISSION IMPOSSIBLE THE FINAL RECKONING
The Alliance of Women Film Journalists, Inc. (AWFJ) is a not-for-profit professional association of highly qualified female movie critics, reporters and feature writers working in print, broadcast and online media, dedicated to supporting work by and about women – both in front of and behind the cameras – through intra-group promotional activities, outreach programs and by presenting awards in recognition of outstanding accomplishments (the best and worst) by and about women in the movies.
In preparation for the awards season, AWFJ tracks femme-helmed and femme-centric films released throughout the year. The 2025 list of EDA Award-eligible femme-helmed and/or femme-centric films includes about 500 titles. Many of these female-made movies are small budget productions that receive neither wide distribution nor critical consideration. However, this impressive number of independently produced films indicates the high level of female filmmaker proactivity in contradiction to the grim statistics consistently reported in major studies about female film production. AWFJ advocates for acknowledgment of these films and recognition for their filmmakers, not only during awards season, but throughout the year with the Movie of the Week feature published every Monday on AWFJ.org, and other regular features.
The EDAs are named in honor of AWFJ founder Merin’s mother, Eda Reiss Merin, a stage, film and television actress whose career spanned more than 60 years. A dedicated foot soldier in the industry, Eda was one of the founders of AFTRA and a long-standing member of AMPAS. EDA is also an acronym for Excellent Dynamic Activism, qualities shared by Eda Reiss Merin, AWFJ members and those honored with EDA Awards.
