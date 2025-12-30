HAMNET, ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER & More Receive Nominations for 2025 AWFJ EDA Awards

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Alliance of Women Film Journalists (AWFJ) has named the nominees for their annual EDA Awards, representing professional women critics’ collective perspectives on movies and cinema culture in the movie awards arena.

Notable nominees include nods for Nia DaCosta's adaptation of Hedda Gabler starring Tessa Thompson, Ethan Hawke as lyricist Lorenz Hart in Blue Moon, and more.

Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another led all films with 12 nominations, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Screenplay (Adapted), Best Supporting Actress (Teyana Taylor), Best Actor (Leonardo Di Caprio), Best Supporting Actor (Benicio Del Toro ), Best Ensemble Cast and Casting Director, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Female Break Through Performance and Best Female Stunt.

Chloe Zhao's Hamnet grabbed 10 nods while Ryan Coogler's Sinners took eight and Joachim Trier's Sentimental Value scored 7; all were nominated for Best Film, Best Director and Best Screenplay (Original or Adapted). In the Female Focus Section, Sorry, Baby filmmaker Eva Victor squares off with If I Had Legs I'd Kick You's Mary Bronstein for both Best Woman Director and Best Female Screenwriter, with One Battle After Another's cast-mates Chase Infiniti and Teyana Taylor among those vying for the Best Women’s Breakthrough Performance Award.

Take a look at the full list of nominees below!

2025 EDA Awards Nominations

BEST FILM

FRANKENSTEIN

HAMNET

IT WAS JUST AN ACCIDENT

ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER

THE SECRET AGENT

SENTIMENTAL VALUE

SINNERS

TRAIN DREAMS

BEST DIRECTOR

Paul Thomas Anderson - ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER

Ryan Coogler - SINNERS

Jafar Panahi - IT WAS JUST AN ACCIDENT

Joachim Trier, - SENTIMENTAL VALUE

Chloe Zhao - HAMNET

BEST SCREENPLAY, ORIGINAL

IT WAS JUST AN ACCIDENT - Jafar Panahi

JAY KELLY - Noah Baumbach

SENTIMENTAL VALUE - Joachim Trier

SINNERS - Ryan Coogler

SORRY BABY - Eva Victor

BEST SCREENPLAY, ADAPTED

BUGONIA - Will Tracy

FRANKENSTEIN - Guillermo del Toro

HAMNET - Maggie O'Farrell & Chloe Zhao

ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER - Paul Thomas Anderson

TRAIN DREAMS - Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar

DOCUMENTARY

COME SEE ME IN THE GOOD LIGHT - Ryan White

MY MOM JAYNE - Mariska Hargitay

ORWELL 2+2=5 - Raoul Peck

THE LIBRARIANS - Kim A. Snyder

THE PERFECT NEIGHBOR - Geeta Gandbhir

ANIMATED FEATURE

ARCO - Ugo Bienvenu & Giles Cazaux

IN YOUR DREAMS - Erik Benson & Alexander Woo

KPOP DEMON HUNTERS - Chris Applehaus & Maggie Kang

LITTLE AMELIE OR THE CHARACTER OF RAIN - Liane-Cho Jin Kuang & Mailys Vallade

ZOOTOPIA 2 - Jared Bush & Simon Howard

BEST ACTRESS

Jessie Buckley - HAMNET

Rose Byrne - IF I HAD LEGS I'D KICK YOU

Renate Reinsve - SENTIMENTAL VALUE

Emma Stone - BUGONIA

Tessa Thompson - HEDDA

BEST ACTRESS, SUPPORTING

Nina Hoss - HEDDA

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - SENTIMENTAL VALUE

Amy Madigan - WEAPONS

Teyana Taylor ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER

Wunmi Mosaku - SINNERS

BEST ACTOR

Leonardo DiCaprio - ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER

Joel Edgerton - TRAIN DREAMS

Ethan Hawke - BLUE MOON

Michael B Jordan - SINNERS

Wagner Moura - THE SECRET AGENT

BEST ACTOR, SUPPORTING

Benicio Del Toro - ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER

Jacob Elordi - FRANKENSTEIN

Paul Mescal - HAMNET

Sean Penn - ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER

Stellan Skarsgaard - SENTIMENTAL VALUE

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST & CASTING DIRECTOR

HAMNET - Nina Gold & Lucy Amos

MARTY - Jennifer Venditti

NOUVELLE VAGUE - Stéphane Batut

ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER - Cassandra Kulukundis

SINNERS - Francine Maisler

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

FRANKENSTEIN - Dan Lausten

HAMNET - Lukasz Zal

ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER - Michael Bauman

SINNERS - Autumn Durald Arkapaw

TRAIN DREAMS - Adolpho Veloso

BEST EDITING

F1: The Movie - Stephen Mirrione and Patrick J. Smith

HAMNET - Affonso Goncalves & Chloe Zhao

MARTY SUPREME - Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie

ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER - Andy Jurgensen

SINNERS - Michael P Shawver

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

IT WAS JUST AN ACCIDENT- Jafar Panahi

NO OTHER CHOICE - Park Chan Wook

SENTIMENTAL VALUE - Joachim Trier

SIRAT - Oliver Laxe

THE SECRET AGENT - Kleber Menonca Filho

FEMALE FOCUS AWARDS- Presented Only to Women

FEMALE FOCUS: BEST FEMALE DIRECTOR

Kathryn Bigelow - A HOUSE OF DYNAMITE

Mary Bronstein - IF HAD LEGS I'D KICK YOU

Mona Fastwold -THE TESTAMENT OF ANN LEE

Eva Victor - SORRY, BABY

Chloe Zhao - HAMNET

FEMALE FOCUS: BEST FEMALE WRITER

Mary Bronstein - IF I HAD LEGS I'D KICK YOU

Nia DaCosta - HEDDA

Hikari & Stephen Blahut - RENTAL FAMILY

Eva Victor - SORRY, BABY

Chloe Zhao & Maggie O'Farrell - HAMNET

FEMALE FOCUS: BEST VOICED PERFORMANCE IN ANIMATED FILM

Ginnifer Goodwin - ZOOTOPIA 2

Loïse Charpentier - LITTLE AMELIE OR THE CHARACTER OF RAIN

Arden Cho - KPOP DEMON HUNTERS

Fortune Feimster - ZOOTOPIA 2

Zoe Saldaña - ELIO

FEMALE FOCUS: BEST BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Odessa A’Zion - MARTY SUPREME

Chase Infiniti - ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER

Teyana Taylor - ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER

Wunmi Mosaku - SINNERS

Eva Victor - SORRY, BABY

FEMALE FOCUS: BEST STUNTS PERFORMANCE

Ana de Armas - BALLERINA

Hayley Atwell - MISSION IMPOSSIBLE THE FINAL RECKONING

Chase Infiniti - ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER

Teyana Taylor - ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER

Pom Klementieff - MISSION IMPOSSIBLE THE FINAL RECKONING

ABOUT THE ALLIANCE OF WOMEN FILM JOURNALISTS

The Alliance of Women Film Journalists, Inc. (AWFJ) is a not-for-profit professional association of highly qualified female movie critics, reporters and feature writers working in print, broadcast and online media, dedicated to supporting work by and about women – both in front of and behind the cameras – through intra-group promotional activities, outreach programs and by presenting awards in recognition of outstanding accomplishments (the best and worst) by and about women in the movies.

In preparation for the awards season, AWFJ tracks femme-helmed and femme-centric films released throughout the year. The 2025 list of EDA Award-eligible femme-helmed and/or femme-centric films includes about 500 titles. Many of these female-made movies are small budget productions that receive neither wide distribution nor critical consideration. However, this impressive number of independently produced films indicates the high level of female filmmaker proactivity in contradiction to the grim statistics consistently reported in major studies about female film production. AWFJ advocates for acknowledgment of these films and recognition for their filmmakers, not only during awards season, but throughout the year with the Movie of the Week feature published every Monday on AWFJ.org, and other regular features.

The EDAs are named in honor of AWFJ founder Merin’s mother, Eda Reiss Merin, a stage, film and television actress whose career spanned more than 60 years. A dedicated foot soldier in the industry, Eda was one of the founders of AFTRA and a long-standing member of AMPAS. EDA is also an acronym for Excellent Dynamic Activism, qualities shared by Eda Reiss Merin, AWFJ members and those honored with EDA Awards.

Photo Credit: Focus Features