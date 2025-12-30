Belluard Bollwerk Festival Returns in June 2026

🎭 NEW! Switzerland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Switzerland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Belluard Bollwerk contemporary performing arts festival is set to return to Freiburg from June 24 through July 4, 2026, showcasing interdisciplinary works in theatre, dance, music and new media. The annual festival, founded in 1983, transforms the city’s historic centre into a platform for experimental performance and artistic exchange involving Swiss and International Artists.

The 2026 edition will feature a curated selection of projects that blend performance genres and challenge traditional boundaries of stagecraft. Scheduled events will include theatre pieces, dance performances, video installations and site-specific work presented at multiple venues throughout the city.

Although full casting and specific production titles have not been publicly released, previous iterations of Belluard Bollwerk have included both emerging performers and established companies from across Europe. The festival’s official announcement highlighted its focus on bold, experimental work and its commitment to supporting innovation in contemporary performance.

In addition to staged works, the festival will feature public discussions and interactive events that connect attending artists with festivalgoers.

