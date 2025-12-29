Cabaret Star Charlie Wood to Premiere DEATH KARAOKE at The Divine

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Brooklyn Rep will present Death Karaoke, three twisted short plays from London cabaret star Charlie Wood, January 3, 4, 5, at 7pm at The Divine.

The event states: "Death Karaoke is not a karaoke night but it is almost everything else. Expect blasphemy, fame, rage, sex, death, lesbians, gnomes, therapy, comphet and an actual Oscar winning actor (sort of)."

The performacnes will feature Andrea Bee, Beatrice Su, Charlie Wood, Ellis Jupiter, Nina Bowers, Michelle Pittoni, and more. Performances will feature direction by Charles Quittner, Len Blanco, and Pooja Sivaraman

There is an accessible gender-neutral toilet on the ground floor. There are 17 wide steps down to the basement with handrails on either side, this is where the show will take place.

There are two sets of gender-neutral toilets downstairs, they are are not wide enough for wheelchairs.