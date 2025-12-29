Photos/Video: Charlize Theron Fights for Survival in First Teaser for Netflix's APEX

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





It's Charlize Theron against man and nature in the first teaser trailer for Apex, the highly anticipated thriller film from Netflix. The movie, which premieres on April 24, 2026, follows the Oscar-winner as a grieving woman who seeks solace in the Australian wilderness.

Before too long, however, she soon becomes ensnared in a deadly game with a ruthless predator (Taron Egerton) and must fight for her life in order to survive. Shot in New South Wales, including the Blue Mountains, the movie is directed by Baltasar Kormákur (Everest, Adrift). Check out the trailer, along with first-look photos below.

With a screenplay by Jeremy Robbins, the movie also stars Eric Bana. In addition to starring, Theron also produces under her Secret Menu banner. Executive producers include Ray Angelic, Will McCance, and Dawn Olmstead for Secret Menu.

Photo Credit: Netflix