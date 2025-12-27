Review: COLLEEN THE MUSICAL at Pam Golding Theatre At The Baxter

🎭 NEW! South Africa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Africa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Colleen the Musical arrives with a flourish of sass, sparkle and unmistakeable Cape Town flavour. It is a joyous return that few could have predicted yet many will celebrate. Twenty years since we first met our beloved Colleen Samuels across the counter, she now stands centre stage in a full-scale musical that radiates heart and humour from start to finish. From the opening note I found myself grinning, instantly swept up in the fast-paced world of tills, cigarette counters and everyday South Africans going about their lives.

Colleen has lived her life by one guiding belief: “If you don’t give your heart away it will never be broken.” It is a motto that has shielded her from disappointment, yet also kept her from possibility. Everything changes when Randall, a shelf-packer with an easy smile and disarming charm, shifts into her aisle. What follows is a rollercoaster through forbidden crushes, unspoken heartache, workplace chaos and one woman’s brave step toward vulnerability. In many ways this show is a celebration of ordinary love in ordinary places, reminding us that romance often arrives when we least expect it.

Marc Lottering once again proves why his name is synonymous with South African comedy. His script is sharp yet tender. He paints life in a way that locals immediately recognise. You hear conversations you have had. You meet people you know. That alone makes this piece feel like home.

His clever pen and distinctive storytelling are beautifully supported by a phenomenal creative team. Lara Foot directs with finesse. Musical direction by Charl-Johan Lingenfelder lifts the story with rich harmonies. Set design by Patrick Curtis brings the supermarket world to life with clever visual touches. Grant Van Ster’s choreography keeps the stage alive with fabulous movement throughout.

The cast is nothing short of superb. David Chevers, Carlo Daniels, Jill Levenberg, Marc Lottering himself, Sizwesandile Mnisi, Kate Normington and Anzio September each slip into their characters with such ease that I could swear I have encountered a Tracey Boonzaaier in Checkers or the Post Office or found myself whispering about Bronwynn while standing in a Monday morning queue. Their timing is impeccable. Their chemistry is undeniable. It is so true to Cape Town living that the audience cannot help but feel part of the world on stage.

A show like this demands strong vocals and the performers rise to the moment. The leads deliver with resonance and sincerity while the ensemble supports with harmonies that fill the theatre in the most delicious way. The presence of a live band elevates the entire experience with a saxophonist who deserves his own bow.

Laughter roared around the theatre from beginning to end. Whether you are a long-time follower of Colleen or have never encountered her bold personality before, this show welcomes you warmly. It tackles relevant and topical issues with such humour and sensitivity that you leave feeling both entertained and seen.

Choreography, musical direction and set design all sit firmly in the top tier. Truly, I cannot find fault. It is clean family entertainment suitable for anyone 12 years and up and I am already considering a second visit. Do not sleep on this one. You will be sorry you missed it.

Colleen the Musical takes centre stage at the Pam Golding Theatre at the Baxter from 29 November 2025 to 7 February 2026. Tickets are already live on Webtickets. Go treat yourself.





