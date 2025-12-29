Photos: Neil Diamond, Kate Hudson, & More at Aspen SONG SUNG BLUE Screening

On Tuesday, December 23, Neil Diamond and Song Sung Blue star Kate Hudson attended the Aspen Special Screening in partnership with Aspen Film at the Isis Theater. Additional attendees included Katie McNeil Diamond, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, Danny Fujikawa, Oliver Hudson, Wyatt Russell and Meredith Hagner. Check out photos from the event below.

Song Sung Blue marks Hugh Jackman's first onscreen musical since 2018's The Greatest Showman. In the film, the Tony winner and Kate Hudson star as two down-on-their-luck performers who form a joyous Neil Diamond tribute band, proving it's never too late to find love and follow your dreams. The movie is now in theaters.

Craig Brewer, whose directorial credits include the 2011 remake of Footloose, wrote and directed the movie, which is based on a true story as well as Greg Kohs' 2008 documentary of the same name. Rounding out the star-studded cast are Michael Imperioli, Fisher Stevens, Jim Belushi, Ella Anderson, King Princess, Mustafa Shakir, and Hudson Hilbert Hensley. Find out what the critics are saying here.

Photo credit: Dale Mitchell / Summit Photo & Film for Focus Features