Video: Radio City Rockettes Perform 'New York at Christmas' on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK





In celebration of the Rockettes' milestone 100th anniversary, the iconic Company dancers recently visited Live with Kelly and Mark for a performance of New York at Christmas from the 2025 Christmas Spectacular. The holiday tradition is running now through January 5, 2026, only at Radio City Music Hall. Tickets are available online here.

A staple of the holidays in New York City, the Christmas Spectacular features intricate choreography performed by the Radio City Rockettes throughout nine show-stopping numbers. The production, which can only be seen at Radio City Music Hall, blends classic numbers such as “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers” with innovative technology that extends the show beyond the stage, including expansive digital projections.

In 2024, the production introduced cutting-edge holographic technology in a new scene starring Santa Claus and set to the holiday classic “We Need A Little Christmas.” Paired with the digital projections, the holographic animations in this scene immerse audiences in holiday wonder while referencing classic Rockettes numbers with images of a double-decker bus, wooden soldiers, rag dolls, and more. Since it opened at Radio City in 1933, the Christmas Spectacular has brought holiday joy to more than 72 million people from around the world.

Founded in St. Louis, MO, in 1925 and celebrating their centennial this year, the Rockettes are the longest-running precision dance company in America and world-renowned for their signature Rockettes Precision Dance Technique. Initially known as the “Missouri Rockets” at the time of their founding, the dance company relocated to New York City in 1927 before finally settling at their home, Radio City Music Hall, in 1932 and becoming known as the Rockettes. In 1933, the annual Christmas Spectacular began and still features the original, classic number “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers.” Beginning in the 1930s and for more than 40 years, the Rockettes performed as the opening act for films at Radio City, including “King Kong,” “Breakfast at Tiffany's,” “Mary Poppinss” and “White Christmas.”