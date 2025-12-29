Video: Watch a Sneak Peek Promo of LANDMAN Season 2 Episode 8

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Ahead of the new episode of Landman, Paramount+ has shared a sneak preview from the ongoing second season of the hit Western series. Led by Billy Bob Thornton, the official synopsis for Episode 8 reads: "Tommy hires help for his father as Cami makes a risky move."

Titled "Handsome Touched Me," the new episode will debut on the streamer on Sunday, January 4. Check out the sneak peek promo now.

Landman is set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas and is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs. Based on the notable 11-part podcast Boomtown from Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly, the series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics.

Co-created by Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, Landman stars Oscar winner Billy Bob Thornton, Oscar nominee Demi Moore, Oscar nominee Andy Garcia, Ali Larter, and Oscar nominee Sam Elliott. Additional cast includes Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jorda,n and Colm Feore.

In Season 2, oil rises from the earth, as do secrets, all while Tommy Norris’s (Thornton) breaking point may be closer than he realizes. Facing mounting pressure from M-Tex Oil, Cami Miller (Moore), and the shadow of his kin, survival in West Texas isn’t noble; it’s brutal. And sooner or later something may break.

Landman is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Christian Wallace, Billy Bob Thornton, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman and Stephen Kay. Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch for Imperative Entertainment, and J.K. Nickell and Megan Creydt for Texas Monthly also executive produce. Tommy Turtle serves as co-executive producer.