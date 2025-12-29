How to Watch DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST 2026

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

To ring in the new year, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026, the nation’s most-watched New Year’s Eve celebration, will return with its most expansive and longest broadcast to date, featuring 42 superstar performers across New York, Las Vegas, Chicago, Puerto Rico and beyond.

Expanded by an additional hour and a half, this year’s telecast delivers the soundtrack of the year, representing more than 925 million total monthly Spotify listeners and 102 billion streams across over 90 songs. Last year, NYRE 2025 drew more than 29 million Total Viewers at midnight.

Find out everything to know about the program, including how to watch, who's hosting, performances, and more, in our guide below!

How to Watch/Listen

The live broadcast will air on ABC on Wednesday, December 31, 2025 - LIVE beginning at 8:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM CT. It will stream the next day on Hulu.

The broadcast will also air live across 150+ iHeartRadio stations nationwide and stream live on the iHeartRadio app, including Z100 New York, KIIS-FM Los Angeles, KISS FM Chicago, Q102 Philly, THE NEW MIX 102.9 Dallas, and more.

Who's Hosting?

Ryan Seacrest will once again host the annual Times Square tradition for New York viewers, with Chart-topping artist Rita Ora joining Seacrest for the show. Chance the Rapper will co-host live from Chicago and perform with special guest Jamila Woods.

In Las Vegas, NFL legend Rob Gronkowski will host alongside multihyphenate performer and presenter Julianne Hough, who makes her Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve co-hosting debut. Acclaimed actress and producer Roselyn Sánchez will lead Puerto Rico’s celebration.

Who's Performing?

Diana Ross will ring in 2026 with a live headlining performance from Times Square. Times Square performers will also include Ciara, LE SSERAFIM, Little Big Town, and Maren Morris.

West Coast performers include 4 Non Blondes, 50 Cent, 6lack, AJR, The All-American Rejects, BigXthaPlug, Charlie Puth, Demi Lovato, DJ Cassidy’s Pass the Mic Live! featuring Busta Rhymes, T.I., and Wyclef Jean, Goo Goo Dolls, Jess Glynne, Jessie Murph, Jordan Davis, KPop Demon Hunters: The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X (EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI), Leon Thomas, Mariah Carey, Madison Beer, New Kids on the Block, OneRepublic, Pitbull joined by Lil Jon and Filmore, Rick Springfield, Russell Dickerson, Tucker Wetmore, and Zara Larsson.

Puerto Rico will be represented with a performance by global reggaeton icon Daddy Yankee. Additional performances include Chappell Roan from Kansas City and Post Malone from Nashville.

More About Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest

The No. 1 New Year’s Eve programming special each year, ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest celebrates the year’s very best in music with hours of dynamic performances, America’s favorite personalities, and a look at New Year’s celebrations around the globe.

The special consistently delivers unforgettable moments, from Taylor Swift’s 1989 Times Square medley and Jennifer Lopez’s sky-high performance to recent electrifying sets by Sabrina Carpenter, Lenny Kravitz, Alanis Morissette, Jonas Brothers and Duran Duran lighting up stages nationwide. Last year, Carrie Underwood capped the night with a show-stopping Times Square performance as the broadcast drew more than 29 million Total Viewers at midnight.

The show is produced by Dick Clark Productions, with Ryan Seacrest, Michael Dempsey and Barry Adelman serving as executive producers.

Photo Credit: ABC