Video: Cillian Murphy Returns in Trailer for PEAKY BLINDERS: THE IMMORTAL MAN

The official teaser trailer has been released for Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, the new film serving as a follow-up to the hit series. The movie is set in Birmingham, 1940, picking up with Thomas Shelby, who is once again played by Cillian Murphy. It will be released in select theaters on March 6 and on Netflix March 20, 2026.

Amidst the chaos of WWII, Tommy Shelby is driven back from a self-imposed exile to face his most destructive reckoning yet. With the future of THE FAMILY and the country at stake, Tommy must face his own demons and choose whether to confront his legacy or burn it to the ground.

In addition to Murphy, the cast also includes Rebecca Ferguson (Dune, A House of Dynamite), Academy Award nominee Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs, The Hateful Eight), Sophie Rundle (After the Flood, Gentleman Jack) with Academy Award nominee Barry Keoghan (Saltburn, The Banshees of Inisherin) and Primetime Emmy Award winner Stephen Graham (Adolescence, Boiling Point).

The film is directed by Tom Harper (Heart of Stone, WILD Rose) and written by Steven Knight (Dirty Pretty Things, Locke). Andrew Warren, Caryn Mandabach, Jamie Glazebrook, Tom Harper, and David Kosse serve as executive producers.

Photo Credit: Netflix