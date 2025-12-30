KPOP DEMON HUNTER Stars Arden Cho and Ahn Hyo-seop to Make Late-Night Debut

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Arden Cho and Ahn Hyo-seop, the speaking voices of KPop Demon Hunters main characters Rumi (Cho) and Jinu (Ahn), will appear on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON on Monday, Jan. 12 at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and streaming the next day on Peacock.

This appearance will be the late-night debut for the voices behind the fan-favorite characters. It’s also Cho and Ahn’s first interview together.

The Jan. 12 episode of The Tonight Show will also feature guests Kristen Wiig and Ashton Kutcher and a musical performance by Ty Meyers.

KPop Demon Hunters has become the most popular Netflix film of all time with more than 500 million global views since its premiere 27 weeks ago. The film continues to dominate Netflix’s weekly Top 10 list with three Golden Globes nominations, two Critics' Choice nominations, winner of the NYFCC’s Best Animated Feature and was recently named Time magazine’s “Breakthrough of the Year.” The film’s record-breaking soundtrack has been nominated for five Grammy Awards, including “Song of the Year” and is certified Double Platinum.

In October, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA & REI AMI – the singing voices of HUNTR/X from “KPop Demon Hunters” – visited The Tonight Show for their first televised interview as well as their first full live group performance of their smash hit song, “Golden.” Content from their appearance on “The Tonight Show” has generated a combined 379 million video views to date and 39 million engagements across the major social platforms.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will return with an all-new episode on Monday, Jan. 5, featuring guests Sadie Sink and Josh Charles and a musical performance by AJR. The Tonight Show airs at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock. It tapes before a live studio audience from Studio 6B in 30 Rockefeller Center.

From Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video, THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Chris Miller and Gerard Bradford. Miller is the showrunner.