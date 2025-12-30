LES MISÉRABLES: WORLD TOUR SPECTACULAR Comes to The Theatre at Solaire in January

🎭 NEW! Philippines Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Philippines & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The internationally acclaimed musical Les Misérables: The World Tour Spectacular will open in Manila on Jan. 20, 2026, with a run through March 1 at The Theatre at Solaire in Parañaque City.

Les Misérables: The World Tour Spectacular is expanded from the successful Les Misérables The Staged Concert, which played for over 200 record-breaking performances in the West End. It features a new design and an electrifying production enhanced with new set and lighting designs, bringing Cameron Mackintosh’s critically acclaimed production to life on a scale never seen before in Manila, with a company and crew of over 110, including an international all-star cast and a large ensemble of musicians, both Filipino and international, performing live on stage. Full casting to be announced soon.



Cameron Mackintosh’s production of LES MISÉRABLES: WORLD TOUR SPECTACULAR is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer, and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean- Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton, and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. Orchestrations are by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke, and Stephen Brooker, with original orchestrations by John Cameron.

