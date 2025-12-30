KASHMIR: The Spirit of Led Zeppelin Live is Coming to The Newton Theatre

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

In celebration of two groundbreaking albums, Kashmir: The Spirit of Led Zeppelin Live will present the 55/50 Tour, marking the 55th anniversary of Led Zeppelin IV and the 50th anniversary of Presence. This tour will present a journey through the soundscapes that have influenced generations and continue to inspire.



55 Years of “Led Zeppelin IV”

“Led Zeppelin IV” is a cornerstone in the history of rock music, noted for its immediate critical and commercial success. As Led Zeppelin's best-selling album, it has sold over 37 million copies worldwide. Critics have consistently ranked it among the greatest albums of all time due to its innovative sound and masterful composition. The album's track list – “Black Dog”, “Stairway to Heaven”, “Four Sticks” and more - reads like a who's who of rock anthems, with each song capturing the band's dynamic range and artistic brilliance.



50 Years of “Presence”

Marking half a century since its release, “Presence” stands out in Led Zeppelin's discography for its raw sound and intense energy. Recorded under unique circumstances, the album's title reflects the powerful force and presence that surrounded the band during its creation.



Both albums demonstrate Led Zeppelin's extraordinary ability to innovate and influence the world of rock music. Fans will experience a live celebration of many of these timeless classics, plus many other Zeppelin favorites honoring the legacy of one of rock's most iconic bands. This tour is not just a trip down memory lane but a vibrant homage to the enduring spirit of Led Zeppelin.

