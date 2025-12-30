Max Amini to Return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with Four Shows in 2026

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following a sold-out venue debut, international comedy sensation Max Amini will return to the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for four performances of “Max Amini: Live in Las Vegas” in 2026.

Amini will bring his high-energy stand-up and signature observational humor back to the Las Vegas Strip for performances on Feb. 21, Aug. 1, and Dec. 26 - 27, 2026; all shows will be performed in English. Tickets for all performances go on sale today at 11 a.m. PT.



“Max Amini: Live in Las Vegas” features all-new material alongside fan favorites, exploring Amini’s signature comedic take on modern relationships, family dynamics, social media culture, and the everyday absurdities of life. Known for his global appeal and relatable storytelling, Amini continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

