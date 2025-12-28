Celebrate 15 Years Of Bob's Burgers With 54 SINGS BOB'S BURGERS

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

54 Below will present a sizzling night of musical mayhem as a talented cast brings the quirky charm of Bob's Burgers to the stage on January 7.

54 Sings Bob's Burgers celebrates the 15 year anniversary of the beloved animated series through its hilarious, heartfelt, and offbeat songs. With tunes like "Electric Love," "Bad Stuff Happens in the Bathroom," "Sunny Side Up Summer," and many more, this cabaret is a must for fans of the Belchers and Broadway alike.

The performance is produced by Aaron Clark Burstein and Noah Simau, and music direction is by JQ Welch.

The cast includes Justin Borak, Aaron Clark Burstein, Lauren Daniels, Gabriela Henriquez, Haley Mizelle, Matthew Penalva, Kaden Potak, Noah Simau, Deane Sophia, Cesario Tirado-Ortiz, and Kirstin Wolf.

They are joined by Mikayla Coxe (she/they) on keys, Peter Douskalis (he/him) on guitar/ukulele, Fara Faidzan (she/they) on drums, and JQ Welch (she/her) on keys.