Video: Ramón Rodríguez Stars as WILL TRENT in Season 4 Trailer of ABC Series

A new trailer has been released for Will Trent, the ABC police procedural that returns for its fourth season on January 6, 2026. Led by Ramón Rodríguez as the title character, the series airs Tuesdays at 8:00-9:00 p.m. EST and streams the next day on Hulu.

The fourth season picks up five months after THE ATTACK on the GBI, when a figure from Will’s past escapes prison, forcing him to defy orders and launch a search that rips open old wounds and threatens to destroy everything he’s fought to rebuild.

Based on Karin Slaughter’s New York Times bestselling WILL TRENT series, the series follows the title character, a Special Agent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), who was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system. Now, Will uses his unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI.

In addition to Rodríguez, the show stars Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, Kevin Daniels as Franklin Wilks, with Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner.

Executive producers are Liz Heldens, Daniel Thomsen, Karine Rosenthal, Karin Slaughter, Oly Obst, Jason Ensler, Ellen Marie Blum and Ramón Rodríguez. Heldens, Thomsen and Rosenthal also serve as showrunners. The series is produced by 20th Television.