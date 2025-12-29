Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp, Matthew Morrison and More to Perform at 54 Below in January

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

In January, 54 Below will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp, Matthew Morrison and many more.

Frank Sinatra: THE CONCERT! – JANUARY 2 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

A Special Night of Sinatra Classics!

After producing nearly 100 different Sinatra shows, Scott Siegel knows which great Sinatra songs thrilled the most, which performers sang them the best, what audiences most want to hear. That’s what his Frank Sinatra: The Concert! will deliver! This will be the ultimate tribute to Ol’ Blue Eyes, performed with all the love, passion, and style that his sensational cast of Broadway, opera, concert, and nightclub stars will bring to the 54 Below stage.

Scott Siegel, the producer, director, writer, and host of Frank Sinatra: The Concert created nearly 100 Sinatra concerts for 54 Below and other venues around the country. In addition, he has created more than 600 major concerts all over the world, including producing, directing, and writing shows for Michael Feinstein.

Featuring Pete Caldera, John Easterlin, Tommy Ferolano, Jared Goodwin, Kylie Heyman, Albert Nelthropp, Izaya Perrier, Adam B. Shapiro, and 2x Tony Award® nominee Bob Stillman.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 TELLS TRANS STORIES – JANUARY 2 AT 9:30PM

Finn Inman and a cast of transgender and queer aspiring actors are proud to bring their celebration of transgender stories in musical theatre to 54 Below! 54 Tells Trans Stories is a cabaret show telling iconic stories of queerness and exploring transgender themes in a few old numbers as well. The show will feature songs like “I’m Alive” from Next to Normal, “No Good Deed” from Wicked, “Lost In The Waves” written by Kooman and Dimond, and more.

54 Tells Trans Stories is a heart touching night of celebrating unsung transgender lives in musical theatre. Join us for an evening full of beautifully queer melodies sung by the beautifully queer folk of our community!

Directed and produced by Finn Inman. Music direction by Finn Inman. Accompanied by Alex Baker.

Featuring Marla Alpert, Reese Brooks, Nesziah Dennis, Joc Elena, Alexi Gardella, Kathel Griffin, Connor Hobbs, Finn Inman, and Alex McEnroe.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CHARLES KIRSCH’S BACKSTAGE BABBLE LIVE! – JANUARY 3 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Charles Kirsch, the 18-year-old host of the theater podcast Backstage Babble, has been conducting in-depth interviews with some of Broadway’s best, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Carol Burnett, Harvey Fierstein, Chita Rivera, and Kelli O’Hara, since it started in July 2020. As the podcast enters its sixth year on the air, Kirsch will gather some of his favorite former guests at 54 Below to share never-before-heard anecdotes and recreate some of their Broadway performances for one night only. Featured shows include Chicago, Kiss Me, Kate, and On the Twentieth Century, as well as lesser-known musicals like Pageant and The Moony Shapiro Songbook. It promises to be a night of never-before-heard stories, Great Performances, and a celebration of the art form that is necessary viewing for any theater buff.

The evening will be musically directed by Broadway’s music man Michael Lavine, and is sure to be, like the podcast, a joyous celebration of Broadway and the legends who shaped it.

Featuring Natascia Diaz, Mamie Duncan-Gibbs, Danielle Ferland, Annie Golden, Jason Graae, Adam Grupper, Tony Award® winner Judy Kaye, Tony Award® nominee Marc Kudisch, Annie McGreevey, Stephanie Pope, Will Roland, Tony Award® nominee Dick Scanlan, Elena Shaddow, Tony Award® nominee Lee Wilkof, and more stars to be announced!

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY’S GREATEST HITS! – JANUARY 3 & 24 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we’re going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today’s greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall’s critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won’t forget…

Music direction by Mark T Evans. The performance on Jan 3 will feature John Easterlin, Talitha McDougall Jones, Emma Maxwell, Jillian Mitchell, Annika Stenstedt, and more stars to be announced!

The performance on Jan 24 will feature Christopher Brian, John Easterlin, Ben Jones, Marina Jurica, Ryan Knowles, Sarah Langford on violin, and more stars to be announced!

$57 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $95.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

David Yazbek: A FEW CHEERY SONGS ABOUT DEATH – JANUARY 4 AT 7PM

7 Broadway shows, 5 albums, Tony®, Emmy and Grammy Awards- How does he do it? He has no idea but he’ll try to figure it out and maybe you can help. When he’s not unloading on you, The Band’s Visit composer David Yazbek will play and sing songs from his shows and albums. It’ll be great therapy for Yazbek and the best part is, you’re paying!

David Yazbek’s Broadway credits include music and lyrics for The Band’s Visit (10 Tony® Awards), Dead Outlaw, Tootsie, Women On The Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, The Full Monty, Larry David’s Fish In The Dark, The Roommate, and Buena Vista Social Club (Producer/Creative Consultant.)

Solo albums include The Laughing Man, Tock, Damascus!, Tape Recorder, and Evil Monkey Man.

He is currently completing a new album and continues to perform with his band. The New York Times called him “A daredevil juggler catching spiked pins in the traveling carnival of his imagination.“ He has co-produced all of his cast albums including The Band’s Visit (Grammy Award).

TV and film: “Boardwalk Empire,” “Late Night with David Letterman” (Emmy Award Best Writing), hundreds of songs, including the infamous “Carmen Sandiego” Theme. Dozens of scripts for episodic TV.

In the works are a new musical with Jeffrey Lane, a Dead Outlaw documentary film and other secret exciting stuff.

Yazbek has received every major American Theater award, many grants and honors and, most recently, a successful colonoscopy from Digestive Disease Associates of Rockland.

$79 cover charge (includes $9 in fees). $128.50 premium seating (includes $13.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

FRONT OF HOUSE: THE BROADWAY TAKEOVER – JANUARY 4 AT 9:30PM

Join us for a celebration of the vocal talents of Broadway’s front-of-house staff. From merch teams and ushers to bathroom attendants and bar staff, these are the people who keep the magic alive offstage, and now it’s their time to shine on stage. FOH crew members from shows like Six, Death Becomes Her, & Juliet, and more will perform songs from the very musicals they work on every day, offering fresh, personal takes on the material they know so well.

Produced by Rikki Jacobs. Music direction by Jeffrey Schmelkin.

Featuring Xeleighta Bernardo, Ava Connelly, Autumn Dion, Brian Godoy, Emma Healy, Lindsey Lewis, Jaxon McKay, Kyle Morales, Kaleigh Nicole, Ava Viniello, and Caroline Weston.

Also joined by Talia Lifschutz on drums.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Matthew Morrison: RHYTHMS & REVELATIONS – JANUARY 5 – 8 AT 7PM

Matthew Morrison (Hairspray, The Light in the Piazza, South Pacific), known for his standout role as Will Schuester on “Glee,” is a dynamic performer whose charisma and versatility have captivated audiences for years. With a background in musical theater, Morrison effortlessly blends his impressive vocal talents with a strong acting presence, bringing depth and charm to his performances. Here’s a description of Matthew’s brand new show Rhythms & Revelations in his own words:

Step into a world where music and dance become more than just entertainment—they become a journey into the heart of what makes us human.

Welcome to Rhythms & Revelations— a car wash for your soul. In this show, I’m not just here to perform; I’m here to spark something within you. I want you to leave with a sense of inquiry, curiosity, and wonder about your own life. Many concerts entertain, but I invite you to take a closer look inside. To see the beating heart of music and dance, not just as art forms but as reflections of our deepest selves. This show comes from my heart—it’s a piece of my soul laid bare. I’m stepping outside of all the characters I’ve played, shedding every mask, and diving deep into my authenticity and vulnerability. In Rhythms & Revelations, I’m fully alive, and I want you to feel that aliveness too. Join me on this journey, and let’s explore the depths within us all.

– MM

Matthew Morrison is a versatile actor who is recognized for his work on-stage and on-screen. He has been nominated for Tony®, Emmy and Golden Globe Awards.

Morrison made his debut on Broadway in Footloose but his big break came when he was cast as heartthrob Link Larkin in the hit Hairspray. Morrison was later nominated for a Tony Award® for his role in The Light in the Piazza, and received a Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Musical for 10 Million Miles. He also starred in the Tony® winning revival of South Pacific at Lincoln Center Theater in New York. He also starred as J.M. Barrie in the musical Finding Neverland. Morrison received two Drama Desk nominations for his role, and won the category of Favorite Actor in a Musical in the Broadway.com Audience Awards.

In addition to his Broadway tenure, Morrison is probably best known for starring in Fox’s musical comedy series “Glee,” where he played the director of the glee club, Mr. Schuester. The show was created by Ryan Murphy and received the Golden Globe award “Best Television Series – Comedy or Musical” in 2010 and 2011. Morrison was also nominated for Best Actor those years.

Morrison has many other iconic roles on TV/film, but most notably on the hit CBS show “The Good Wife,” where he played the role of U.S. Attorney Connor Fox through the series finale, and as Paul Stadler throughout Season 13 and 14 of ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Morrison has released four studio albums, including his debut, self-titled album through Mercury Records in 2011, which featured an A-list lineup of guest artists including Sting, Gwyneth Paltrow and Sir Elton John, and most recently, Where It All Began, a Broadway standards record that was produced by the legendary Phil Ramone.

$106.50 cover charge (includes $11.50 in fees). $167 premium seating (includes $17 in fees) - $172 premium seating (includes $17 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS GLEE DUETS – JANUARY 5 AT 9:30PM

Whether it be a Finchel, Klaine, Puckleberry, or Brittana performance, every Gleek has a favorite. Revisit your favorite mashups and duets from the 2010s smash hit “Glee!” Get ready to hear some iconic hits, including “I Feel Pretty/Unpretty,” “River Deep Mountain High,” “Landslide,” “Take Me Or Leave Me,” “Rolling in the Deep,” and more. Featuring an incredibly talented cast, this is one concert no Gleek should skip! Produced by Lydia Newman and Renée Sabrina, with music direction by Allie Lewis.

Featuring Justin Amaro, Andie Angel, Jeremiah Burch, Mackenzie Cannon, Joshua Carandang, Ethan Carlson, Meggie Ferguson, Dylan Hoffinger, Keiji Ishiguri, Ray Maxwell, Corinne O’Reilly, Sarah Reich, Isa Rodriguez, Ashley Sharmat, Michael Swain-Smith, Vaheed Ali Talebian, Afra Sophia Tully, Malaika Wanjiku, Audrey Williams, and Zia.

Joined by Caleb Conaway on guitar and Anna Young on drums.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Sydney Stephan: SONGBIRDS OF THE 70S – JANUARY 6 AT 9:30PM

Songbirds of the 70s is a soaring concert event debuting at the iconic 54 Below, starring world-renowned piano vocalist Sydney Stephan—a globe-trotting performer, musical storyteller, and actor whose career spans stage, screen, and over 50 countries. With a voice as evocative as the era itself, Sydney brings new life to the legendary music of Carole King, Karen Carpenter, Linda Ronstadt, Fleetwood Mac, and more. She’s joined by special guests Eric Byers and Sabina Demidovich, adding harmony and heart to this unforgettable evening. From soulful ballads to soft rock anthems, Songbirds of the 70s is a tribute to the women who gave voice to a generation—and the songs that still echo through time. Don’t miss this electrifying night of music, memory, and melody.

Band includes AJ Kostromina, Will Shishmanian, and Skyler Volpe.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BOB’S BURGERS: 15TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION – JANUARY 7 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for a sizzling night of musical mayhem as our talented cast brings the quirky charm of Bob’s Burgers to the stage! 54 Sings Bob’s Burgers celebrates the 15 year anniversary of the beloved animated series through its hilarious, heartfelt, and offbeat songs — With tunes like “Electric Love,” “Bad Stuff Happens in the Bathroom,” and many more, this cabaret is a must for fans of the Belchers and Broadway alike.

Produced by Aaron Clark Burstein and Noah Simau.

Music direction by JQ Welch (she/her).

Featuring Justin Borak (he/him), Aaron Clark Burstein (he/him), Lauren Daniels (she/her), Gabriela Henriquez (they/them), Haley Mizelle (she/they), Matthew Penalva (he/him), Kaden Potak (they/he), Noah Simau (he/him), Deane Sophia (she/her), Cesario Tirado-Ortiz (he/they/it), Kirstin Wolf (she/her), and more stars to be announced!

Joined by Mikayla Coxe (she/her) on keys, Peter Douskalis (he/him) on guitar/ukulele, Fara Faidzan (she/they) on drums, and JQ Welch (she/her) on keys.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CENTRALIA, BY Adam Chanler-Berat AND JULIAN HORNIK – JANUARY 8 AT 9:30PM

CENTRALIA: A New Musical by Adam Chanler-Berat and Julian Hornik, directed by John Simpkins, commissioned by Penn State Musical Theatre, and featuring the Class of 2026. Music direction by Darren R. Cohen.

Penn State is the proud home of one of the preeminent training programs in musical theatre. Led by Head of Musical Theatre John Simpkins, it is also home to a New Musicals Initiative where each year writers are commissioned. The writers visit Penn State to meet a group of third-year students – they share work and discuss timely issues. They return the following year and workshop/ develop the show with a Penn State creative team and the students who are now in their fourth year. Opportunities exist to continue into production at Penn State and professionally.

Previous commissions include Love in Hate Nation (Joe Iconis), The Last Day (Mike Reid/ Sarah Schlesinger), The Lucky Boy (Kirsten Childs), Dust and Embers (Sam Salmond), Nostalgia Night (Sofya Levitsky-Weitz/ Matthew McCollum), Make It All Better (Gilbert Bailey), Me and My Friends Killing Nazis (Alexander Sage Oyen, Lauren Marcus, James Presson), In-Gauged (Christian Thompson, Maria Wirres), The Morris & Essex Line (Joshua Salzman, Ryan Cunningham), and Trampoline (Deborah Abramson/ David Kirshenbaum).

This year’s concert is Centralia, a new musical by Adam Chanler-Berat and Julian Hornik, directed by John Simpkins.

Featuring Katie Abt, Zayna Darres, Gavin Ditz, Zach Doran, Johnny Fenton, Alex Iozzio, Ricky Kessler, Riri Kuroki, Andre Lajevardi, Kayla Louison, Maddie Palmer, Michael Reed, Antonio Urrutia III, and Nat Wiley.

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $90 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Ann Hampton Callaway: HERE’S TO LIFE – JANUARY 9 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Don’t miss Here’s to Life, the new, uplifting show by Tony®-nominated singer-songwriter Ann Hampton Callaway. With her award winning trio, Callaway dazzles us with a night of gorgeous songs that celebrate life’s richness, despite our challenges and because of them. She breathes wisdom and passion into Arlen, Porter, Rodgers, and the Bergmans, as well as contemporary writers and her own originals.

Come and see why Christopher Loudon of Jazz Times calls her the “…superbly intelligent, singularly creative pop-jazz stylist who can stand shoulder to shoulder with the likes of Streisand, Ronstadt, Shirley Horn, and Dianne Reeves…”

Joined by Ted Rosenthal on piano, Tim Horner on drums, and Martin Wind on bass.

$68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $112 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

DEFYING SANITY: A NIGHT OF CHAOS & CRASHOUTS – JANUARY 9 AT 9:30PM

Come join us for a night of explosive energy and emotion as a new generation of performers Defy Sanity and speak their truths! This night will include songs like the chaotic “Falling Apart” (Death Becomes Her), the cathartic “Get Out and Stay Out” (9 to 5) to the intense “In” (Carrie). This performance is a deep dive into the messier, more complex sides of feeling. With fresh voices and bold choices, these artists are ready to make you laugh, cry, and maybe even question a little bit of your own sanity along the way.

Produced by Callie Lepselter (NYU Tisch) and co-produced by Elizabeth Epstein (University of Delaware), this is a performance you won’t want to miss.

Music direction by Jess Ong.

Featuring Angelina Brennan, Arianna Cacioppo, Joel Ceruto, Megan Colombo, Isabella Concetta Borte, Funmi Erinle, Sadie Feingold, Sarah Gregori, Charlie Kahler, Lyla Karekinian, Dylan Leiwant, Emma Luxemburg, Will Mallick, Molly McGoldrick, Ayla Mulock, Caroline Rittaco, Valentina Rodriguez, Chris Scanlon, Lexie Schultz, Xandra Schultz, Logan Sellers, Carmine Trovato, Aynsley Upton, and Ellie Wood.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp: CELEBRATING FRIENDSHIP & HISTORY – JANUARY 10 – 13 AT 7PM

The performance on Jan 12 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

“A revelatory show!”

–The New York Times, on Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp’s last engagement at 54 Below

Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp, original stars of RENT, return to 54 Below by popular demand in their hit duo show, this time with some brand new exciting songs added!

In this special 4-performance encore of their hit show, Adam and Anthony bring their friendship and history together for an unforgettable and celebratory night of music, stories and fun.

Expect songs from various projects throughout their careers, music that has influenced their lives, and of course a few of the iconic hits from where it all began- meeting at RENT.

RENT, by Jonathan Larson, has gone on to become an international phenomenon from its Off-Broadway beginnings. Fans everywhere relate to the theme and stories of RENT and certainly have connected with the characters and the actors who portrayed them. Since their time as members of the original cast, Adam and Anthony have remained close friends while each have gone on to do additional great work on Broadway, film, and TV, since originating the roles of Roger and Mark in this landmark show.

Tony Award® nominee Adam Pascal is known for his leading roles on Broadway in shows including Aida, Memphis, Something Rotten!, and Disaster! He most recently toured the country starring in Pretty Woman. Anthony Rapp just completed an acclaimed run of his original show Without You Off-Broadway, and is known for starring in You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and If/Then.

Join Adam and Anthony at 54 Below for a very special evening you’ll never forget!

Tickets for all performances are sold out. Call (646) 476-3551 for the waitlist or purchase tickets for the August performances here!

$128.50 cover charge (includes $13.50 in fees). $192 premium seating (includes $17 in fees) - $197 premium seating (includes $17 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

GRANT SPARR AND MEG GALLO: NEW YEAR, NEW US – JANUARY 10 AT 9:30PM

Grant Sparr and Meg Gallo, producers behind Uh Umm Productions, have decided it’s time to shake things up with a New Year, New Us cabaret at 54 Below. Get ready for a night of mystery, splendor, and New Year’s resolutions. The night will serve as a tribute to shows from ‘25 while teasing shows for the upcoming year. Meg and Grant can’t help but share the spotlight with their talented friends, including social media’s brightest stars, Broadway’s up-and-comers, and genuinely good people! They are thrilled to make their producing debut at 54 Below and are excited to make their New Year’s wishes come true.

Produced by Meg Gallo and Grant Sparr.

Music direction by Rachel Sandler.

Arrangements by Analise Levesque.

Joined by Analise Levesque on piano, Shea Gordon on guitar, and Britton Matthews on drums.

Featuring Ethan Carlson, Molly Kavanaugh, Dillon Klena, Sasha & Harper Lee Andrews, Lexi Rabadi, and Sadie Seelert.

Also joined by Maxwell Brodzinski, Aaliyana Garcia, Sarah Gordon Macey, Mary Hope McDaniel, and Sophie Smith-Brody.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY’S NEXT HIT MUSICAL, FEATURING THE BEST IMPROVISERS IN NYC! – JANUARY 11 AT 9:30PM

Broadway’s Next Hit Musical is back at 54 Below by popular demand, presenting the hilarious Phony Awards; a fully-improvised comedy awards show and Broadway musical. Think The Tony Awards® meets “Whose Line Is It Anyway.” The best improvisers in NYC use YOUR made up song titles to improvise three nominated songs for the Phony Awards, including lyrics, melodies and choreography with music being created on the spot by Broadway’s Gary Adler, composer of Altar Boyz and music director of Avenue Q and Next to Normal, to name a few. Vote for which of the three songs will win the coveted Phony Award and then marvel at the hysterical, fully improvised musical of that winning song. Broadway’s Next Hit Musical has toured extensively throughout the United States and around the world. Tonight they make their 54 Below debut with an amazing night of improvised music and interactive comedy where the next winner just might be YOU!

Emceed by Liz Coin, with music direction and piano by Gary Adler.

Presenters/Improvisers include Rob Schiffmann, Pat Swearingen, Heidi Gleichauf, and Deb Rabbai.

Please note this is a private event.

$90 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

This is not a performance of or affiliated with Wicked.

Kerry Ellis, Louise Dearman, and Rachel Tucker have each soared to extraordinary heights on the West End and Broadway, captivating audiences with their powerhouse vocals. Now, for one exclusive performance at 54 Below, these musical theatre icons unite for GRAVITY – a spectacular celebration of the roles that defined them, the songs that shaped them, and the journey that made them stars.

Expect an electrifying afternoon of show stopping anthems, career-defining performances, and thrilling surprises, as three of the most celebrated leading ladies in modern musical theatre take flight in a concert event not to be missed.

Tickets for this show are currently sold out. Please call (646) 476-3551 to inquire about our waitlist.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE SONGS OF Nygel D. Robinson AND Brian Quijada – JANUARY 13 AT 9:30PM

“Quijada and Robinson are charming, musically dexterous and rap at the speed of light. (They would undoubtedly medal in the linguistic Olympics.) They also sing like sirens and expertly play the overflow of instruments”- The New York Times

Hot off of their critically acclaimed run of Mexodus at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre, Nygel D. Robinson and Brian Quijada are making their 54 Below debut with, We only singing it cuz that’s the way we live with it. The pair met in 2020 and, as perfect strangers, developed Mexodus during lockdown but what else have they been up to? What else have they been writing together and separately? Come down (or up, or over) to 54 Below for a night of Robinson and Quijada’s other compositions (and a few familiar tunes from Mexodus).

Featuring special guests Satya Chávez, Florencia Cuenca, Gabriela Moscoso, Scott Redmond, and more stars to be announced!

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Ann Hampton Callaway AND Liz Callaway: BOOM! 15TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT – JANUARY 14 – 17 AT 7PM

The performance on Jan 17 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Tony Award®-nominated sisters Liz Callaway and Ann Hampton Callaway return to 54 Below with the 15th anniversary of BOOM!, their hit show celebrating the soundtrack of their childhood with unforgettable songs from the ‘60s and ’70s. BOOM! is a joyous, exultant evening – sometimes zany, often moving, always surprising – that features tunes made famous by Joni Mitchell, Carole King, Bob Dylan, The Beatles, Barbra Streisand, Jimmy Webb, Stevie Wonder, and others, brimming with a warmth, joy and love that will transport you back to a time when the songs on the radio were the soundtrack of life.

The New York Times writes that the Callaway sisters “lift these songs to expressive heights rarely attained by any singer.”

BroadwayWorld raves: “The Callaway sisters are the best in business, and any opportunity to see them in the act of musical storytelling is not to be wasted.”

New York Magazine writes: “Their harmonizing surpasses the sisterly into the sublime.”

$95.50 cover charge (includes $10.50 in fees). $156 premium seating (includes $16 in fees) - $156.50 premium seating (includes $16.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

EAST COAST/WEST COAST SHOWDOWN – JANUARY 14 AT 9:30PM

Frank Sinatra. Beach Boys. Alicia Keys. Red Hot Chili Peppers. Billy Joel.

Get your MTA card and dodge the LA traffic to come to 54 Below for a showdown of the ages: the

concrete jungle of New York versus the sun and fun of California. Songs about and by artists from

these two iconic places will take the stage for a night to decide which coast truly is the best. Whether you’re sightseeing at the Statue Of Liberty or the Golden Gate Bridge, taking a stroll down Broadway or Hollywood Boulevard, there will be songs for you!

Expect to hear songs like “Theme from New York, New York,” “Californication,” “No Sleep Till

Brooklyn,” and “I Left My Heart In San Francisco.” From those who are in a “New York State of Mind” to those who are “California Dreamin’,” come root for your favorite city on a night you won’t want to miss!

Produced by Thomas E. Carley, with assistant production and music direction by Benjamin Balatbat.

Featuring Marlowe Baker, Brett Boline, Lauren Brown, Dev, Ryan Doyle, Dillon Drozdz, Meg Dwinell, Zach Faust, Roy Gantz, Nick Adam Humphries, Nicholas J. Kraft, Ava Locknar, Andrew “Andi” Maroney, Kendall W. Morgan, Ryan Orbe-Basch, Moana Poyer, Gabriela Sofia Torres, Chris Tucker, Kamiah Vickers, and more stars to be announced!

Joined by Alex Jashinski on sax and Kyle Roemer on drums.

Produced in association with AfterThought Productions.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

RAISE YOUR GLASS: A SHARP GOES P!NK – JANUARY 15 AT 9:30PM

P!nk will not appear at this performance

Come on and “Raise Your Glass” to P!nk- one of the most badass vocalists of our generation! P!nk is a highly decorated pop artist with many awards including 3 Grammy Awards, 4 Billboard Music Awards, 7 MTV VMA Awards, 2 MTV EMA Awards, 2 Brit Awards, and 3 Daytime Emmy Awards. Join A SHARP Theater Collective as they sing her hits from the early 2000s to now, ranging from “Just Give Me A Reason,” “Who Knew,” “Lady Marmalade,” and so many other platinum hits as well! “Get The Party Started” in Broadway’s Living Room- you won’t want to miss this rockin’ evening!

Produced by Anthony A. Allocca and Jules Ferolie.

Featuring Naja Nicole Brown, Liam Collins, Gi DiFebbo, LaRaisha Dionne, Amanda Gomes, Aiyana Greene, Lucia Padilla Katz, Nia Maya, Sydney Morrison Hoffman, Amaris Rios, Natalie Alexa Taylor, Steven Thomas, Isan Salem, Caroline Santiago-Turner, and Chelsea Udoye.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 STOPS MAKING SENSE: A TALKING HEADS TRIBUTE – JANUARY 16 AT 9:30PM

The Talking Heads will not appear at this performance

Everyone will be trying to get to 54 Below for 54 Stops Making Sense, a once in a lifetime celebration of Talking Heads’ seminal concert! Join a vibrant, electrifying cast as they sing, dance, and play through a collection of genre-defining tunes that’s sure to burn the house down! The band will play all your favorite songs, including “Psycho Killer,” “Burning Down The House,” “Life During Wartime,” “Once In A Lifetime,” and more! When this party’s over, it won’t start again– so don’t miss out!

Featuring Aaron Clark Burstein (he/him), Marquis Ellis (he/they), Grant Evan (she/they), Ella Ruth Francis (she/her), James C. Harris (he/him), Valerie Mandl (they/them), Sofia R.C. Melendez (any/all), Cesario Tirado-Ortiz (he/it), Dyoisa Wiggins (they/them), and Kirstin Wolf (she/her).

Musical direction by JQ Welch (she/her) on the keys, with Monster Mike Welch (he/him) leading the band on guitar, Max Currie (they/them) on bass, and Fara Faidzan (she/they) on the drums.

American Sign Language interpretation provided by JO Welch (My Broken Language Off-Broadway) and Adrian Walker.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $79 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE TRIPLE THREATS OF TOMORROW WITH BATAVIA PERFORMING ARTS STUDIO HOSTED BY SAMI ROTH – JANUARY 17 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Founded in 2024 by Sami Roth, Batavia Performing Arts Studios’ Triple Threat program takes on 54 Below in our official NYC debut. Highlighting the next generation of performers in three key areas- acting, dancing, and singing- these Pittsburgh preteens can be seen across the East Coast. Outside of the Arts, the program focuses highly on community service and activism, thanks to organizations like Miss Sami’s personal non-profit Take A Stand 501c3, the March for Dimes, the Miss America Organization, and more. Whether on a stage as small as community theatres, or as large as our recent performance at Walt Disney World, these students will remind you of your love for theatre. Piano by Sean Andrews.

Featuring Annie Baker, Maya Batavia, Alledria Bauman, Ian Best, Grace Carnicelli, Megan Culpepper, Maggie Cummings, Violet Deal, Anna DeVyver, Claire Elliott, Veronica Fowler, Isabella Jackson, Audrey Jeffries, Kate Lynd, Adalinn McQueen, Maggie Meisel, Maddy Primer, Chloe Robertson, and Libby Schwartz.

Also joined by the Junior Triple Threat Program and Senior Triple Threat Programs!

The Junior Triple Threat Program includes Kara Anderson, Alledria Bauman, Lucy Fencil, Emily Galbraith, Lauren Galbraith, Ryan Hileman, Alina Jones, Adalinn McQueen, Maggie Meisel, Mary Novak, Aria Olsen, Trinity Slater, Nova Smith, and Addy Wolk.

The Senior Triple Threat Program includes Annie Baker, Maya Batavia, Maci Billing, Grace Carnicelli, Violet Deal, Taetum Dougherty, Charlotte Gift, Audrey Jeffries, Isabella Jackson, Alex Sullenger, and Gemma Whiting.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Sean McDermott: THE BEST OF ME! – JANUARY 18 & 20 AT 7PM

The performance on Jan 18 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Broadway veteran Sean McDermott, star of Miss Saigon, Falsettos, Starlight Express, and Grease returns to 54 Below with The Best Of Me! This seasoned Broadway tenor hits the high notes of his amazing career while recounting anecdotes from his time singing with Barbra Streisand to rolling off the stage as Rusty in Starlight Express to playing opposite Mandy Patinkin in Falsettos and performing with Bernadette Peters at Carnegie Hall, just to name a few. He’ll treat you to songs he’s best known for from his Broadway repertoire as well as personal favorites by composers that have inspired him throughout his career (Cy Coleman, Leiber & Stoller, Marvin Hamlisch, Stephen Sondheim, and much more). You don’t want to miss this walk down memory lane. So come let The Best Of Me be a night you’ll never forget!

Music direction by Ron Abel. Sean’s credits include playing Chris in the original Broadway run of Miss Saigon with Lea Salonga and Liz Callaway before starring opposite Mandy Patinkin as Whizzer in Falsettos. Sean first rolled onto the Main Stem in the original Broadway cast of Starlight Express and then toured the US and Canada in the first national company as Rusty. He starred as Danny in the first Broadway revival of Grease, toured as Billy Flynn in Chicago, and in Australia, he starred as Tony in the acclaimed revival of West Side Story.

All of his recordings are available on iTunes and Spotify. SeanMcDermott.com

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JIMMIE HERROD – JANUARY 18 AT 9:30PM

Jimmie Herrod returns with his solo show to 54 Below! Known for his Golden Buzzer win on “America’s Got Talent” to playing Angel in the symphonic version of Rent at the Kennedy Center, and touring around the world as a special guest vocalist for Pink Martini, Jimmie shares his favorite songs and stories in this intimate and personal performance. From fresh interpretations of Sondheim classics to singular covers of some of Jimmie’s favorite songs, he brings his “otherwordly” voice to his highly anticipated return. Celebrating the release of his new album Pretty Is What Changes, this show is sure to be filled with high notes and rich artistry.

Featuring special guest Andy Ezrin on piano.

Described as a voice that is “to be reminded of the joy of being alive” by Pink Martini’s Thomas Lauderdale, Jimmie brings singular power and expressivity to his global career as a singer, songwriter and entertainer on stage and screen. He has performed to critical and audience acclaim numerous times with the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center, including on the nationally PBS broadcast Joni Mitchell Songbook. His recent appearances include headlining with the orchestras of Houston, San Francisco, Cleveland, St. Louis, Nashville, Oregon, and numerous others.

Jimmie first came to worldwide prominence as a finalist on the NBC nationally broadcast show “America’s Got Talent,” earning the rare Golden Buzzer recognition and returning the following year on the “AGT All-Stars” series. He continues to headline concerts in venues across North America in addition to appearances in France, Japan and other major cities around the world.

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CURTAIN RISING: PITTSBURGH UNIFIEDS AUDITIONS ACT II – JANUARY 19 AT 7PM & 9:30PM

Join Pittsburgh Unifieds Auditions’s first graduating cohort at their NYC debut at the iconic 54 Below! Five years ago, they were 62 strangers, auditioning for 20 collegiate musical theatre programs. Now, they are getting ready to be launched into the industry….together.

Pittsburgh Unifieds Auditions’s re-imagined college audition process now includes 60+ programs, helping close to 500 students nationwide and this is our way of celebrating each of them. This showcase is directed by a team of faculty they auditioned for in 2021. The talented performers will share their growth through mashups of their college prescreen/ audition songs and their senior showcase songs! Come enjoy an evening of dreams and determination, celebrating Broadway’s Stars of tomorrow! Parents, bring your tissues!

Hosted by Sydney Freihofer, Tyler Kelly, and Molly Oldham. Music direction by Fred Feeney.

Featuring Hayden Barsamian, Brooke Benedetti, Holly Berman-Carter, Ava Broneer, Valentine d’Arabian, Rebecca Dral, Billy Elias, Jordyn Freetage, Sydney Freihofer, Kaelan Gildart, Maelyn Isenberg, Lizzie Johnson, Tyler Gregory Kelly, Deryn C. Kraner, Ryan Liebowitz, Juliette Marcella, Josie Madzik, Julia Martini, Averie Newton, Sophia Anna O’Brien, Moira O’Connor, Molly Oldham, Ricky Osman, Kyra Paternoster, Isabel Simone, Amir Smith, Christian Strong, Joey Urgino, and Molly Virtue.

For the 7pm performance: $68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

For the 9:30pm performance: $57 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $90 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

DARKLY DAZZLING MUSICAL THEATRE – JANUARY 20 AT 9:30PM

Step into the shadows for an unforgettable night of darkly dazzling musical theatre. This brand new cabaret dives into the thrilling worlds of Lizzie: The Rock Musical, The Addams Family, Bat Boy: The Musical, and Sweeney Todd. Featuring a killer cast of powerhouse voices, the evening will blend rock energy, wicked humor, and hauntingly beautiful melodies in a celebration of the macabre side of Broadway. Conceived and directed by Gabrielle Karyss, this electrifying concert invites audiences to embrace the strange, the spooky, and the spectacular. Come experience a night that’s deliciously twisted and devilishly fun. Music direction by Irene Emahiser.

Featuring Brady Allen, Miguel Amell, Kinsey Gray Calderone, Ashlyn Filippone, Diego Fleetwood, Calista Garcia, Jeyna Lynn Gonzales, Isa Hernandez, Gabrielle Karyss, Madeline MacLellan, Mandi Marko, Kira Petersen, Sloane Ptashek, Jack Stoler, Ava Szlabowicz, Cheyenne Viera, and more stars to be announced!

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

FUTUREFEST – JANUARY 21 & 22 AT 7PM

After nine sold out engagements, FUTUREFEST returns to 54 Below!

Presented by the Festival of New American Musicals and Open Hydrant Theater Company, this popular Los Angeles showcase spotlights rising local young talent in a celebration of the next generation of musical theatre artists. At FutureFest, high-school and college students sing songs from new musicals written by leading and rising lyricists/composers.

Students are selected from a variety of high schools/colleges such as NYU, Pace University, Fordham, Columbia, Stuyvesant HS, Bronx High School of Science, Regis HS, Bronx Prep, Democracy Prep, Monsignor Farrell, Notre Dame Academy, Pelham HS, Bronx School of the Arts, and LaGuardia High School of the Performing Arts.

Bob Klein, Linda Shusett, and Marcia Seligson (past Producing Artistic Director of Reprise, UCLA) and Luis Cardenas and Sarah Rosenberg (Artistic Directors of Open Hydrant Theater Company) are proud and honored to bring FutureFest to New York City! Join us for an exciting evening of musical theatre presented by tomorrow’s stars.

Hosted by Layla Capers (School of Rock, Disney’s The Lion King) on Jan 21 and by Azalea Wolfe (Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Les Misérables national tour) on Jan 22.

The performance on Jan 21 will feature Richelle Adusei, Cole Bellorgey, Jade Binder, Noemi Bolano, Rayan Bouhadja, Lauren Nicole Bryant, Violet Winter Cilen, Layla Hope Clarke, Julianne Darden, Dylan Davila, Grace Del Corral, Shasteline Dilone, Britney Goldberg, Soleil Hall, Kaliyah Hoy, Joseph Keegan, Dayanna Larios, Jacob Lesco, Alexandra Lynch, Gianeé Martinez, Alexa Olvet, Caroline Rohde, Jociel Tambone, and more stars to be announced!

The performance on Jan 22 will feature Luz Arvelo, Zoe Buller, Melanie “Melan” Concepcion, Saraphina Dinin, Amy Erlanger, Guiliana Gallone, Josh Garcia, Marvin Gonzalez, Jordan Greenberg, Lewis Robert Gurgis, Amy Herzberg, Zoe Montes, Juliet Pearson, Jordyn Rubinsky, Raquel Sciacca, Mari Southgate, Norberto Troncoso, Sandra Valeska, and more stars to be announced!

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SOLSTICE SESSIONS – JANUARY 21 AT 9:30PM

Solstice Sessions is an intimate cabaret series celebrating connection, storytelling, and the warmth of live music under the soft glow of the spotlight. Each edition explores a unique theme—from dream roles to Disney nights and beyond—bringing together a diverse lineup of voices to reimagine beloved musical theatre songs. The January performance highlights Tony Award® winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, In the Heights, Moana, Vivo, Encanto). With musical direction by Kent Dennis and appearances by special guests from Broadway and beyond, every evening offers audiences a fresh, heartfelt experience. Produced by Sabrea Aijalon with help from Creative Director Daniela Díaz, Solstice Sessions invites you to gather, listen, and find light in the magic of performance.

Featuring Sabrea Aijalon [she/her], Sam Billman [he/him/they], Ryan J. Charest [he/him], Daniela Diaz [she/her], Lily Giuliani [she/her], Lulu Oro Hamlett [she/her], Sumner Lewis [she/her], Laura Pachnos [she/her], Echo Deva Picone [she/her], Jo Reilly [she/her], Heléne Rosborough [she/her], Patrick Schaefer [he/him], Yodelle Tan [she/her], and Carson Timmons [he/him].

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

VERSES & VOICES! Elizabeth Addison – JANUARY 22 AT 9:30PM

Join us for an intimate evening of radical joy, storytelling, celebration, and song with award winning composer/lyricist Elizabeth Addison and cast members from the upcoming Off-Broadway production of her musical, Chasing Grace. Through story and a selection of songs from the show, you will get a glimpse into the making of this new musical as well as a look into the colorful lives of the characters Addison has created, including two characters inspired by Addison’s own healing journey, “The Writer” and “Grace.” Don’t miss this one-time only, behind the scenes event that explores and invites us to rejoice, laugh, cry and heal in community, in story and in song. Elizabeth Addison is a multi-hyphenate and besides being a musical theatre writer, she is an intuitive creative recovery coach, motivational speaker and avid blogger. Find out more at elizabethspeaks.com

All tickets are Pay-What-You-Wish. A $2 facility fee will be applied to all paid orders. For Premium seats our suggested donation amount is $25 or more. For General Admission our suggested donation amount is $10 or more. All General Admission seats will be first come first serve on the night of the performance. No Food & Beverage Minimum.

THE HISTORY OF NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 – JANUARY 23 AT 7PM

Jarrett Winters Morley is proud to bring their celebration of the Tony winning® Dave Malloy musical The History of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 to 54 Below! Directed and curated by Jarrett Winters Morley, The History of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 takes us behind the scenes about the show’s conception, process, and eventual production in an unprecedented history-filled concert. Featuring songs such as “No One Else,” “Dust & Ashes,” and “Balaga,” The History of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 is seeing a show as you’ve never seen one before. Join us for a deep dive into Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 and the journey it took to be what it is today.

Music direction by Jarrett Winters Morley, with associate music direction by Allison Kraus.

Production supervision by Sarah Krempasky. Casting direction by Sabrina Koss. Electronic music adaptation by Jacob Rose. Photography by Grace Copeland. With production associate Michael Bailey.

Featuring Casey Martin Klein as Pierre, Julia Kim Caldwell as Natasha, Ella Dolynchuk as Sonya, Lindsay Zaroogian as Marya, Bex Odoriso as Helene, Collin Matthew Flanagan as Anatole, Shane Lonergan as Dolokhov, Julia Ty Goldberg as Mary, Vaheed Talebian as Andrey, Annabelle Skala as ensemble, and Jarrett Winters Morley as narrator/Balaga.

Also joined by Nicole DeMaio on reeds, Liz Gilmartin on viola, Allison Kraus on piano, Shane Lonergan on guitar, Will Marinelli on drums, Jake Messinetti on bass, Annabelle Skala on cello, Julia Ty Goldberg on mandolin/violin, and Lindsay Zaroogian on accordion.

NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JERSEY AIN’T THAT BAD: SONGS FROM THE GARDEN STATE – JANUARY 23 AT 9:30PM

Maybe you’ve grown to have some reservations about the state of New Jersey. Maybe you have heard it referred to as the “armpit of America.” Or maybe your only point of reference is the reality show “Jersey Shore.” Well, we’re here to put the hate to rest. From Bon Jovi to Frank Sinatra to Whitney Houston and MANY more (that may even shock you!), let us show you all that Jersey has brought to the musical world. Sung by an all Jersey (or Jersey adjacent) cast, be prepared to hear hits by all of your favorite artists born and raised in New Jersey. Coming in hot from the Garden State, get ready for Jersey Ain’t That Bad: Songs From the Garden State, co-directed and produced by native New Jerseyans Liv Howell and Juliana Rose Smith.

Music direction by Shailen Braun.

Featuring Jules Alati, Tyrese Shawn Avery, Jerett Elijah Benjamin, Amelia Diaz, Jackson Feudtner, Cydney Gleckner, Carmelina Glynn, Liv Howell, Lola Lama, Kenny Lee, Babs Lopez, Natalia Lugo, Angelina Mercurio, Brianna Paradiso, Jo Reilly, Zoe Siegel, Juliana Rose Smith, and Sydney Williams.

Joined by Shailen Braun on piano/saxophone, Elizabeth Mandell on bass, Sam Novotny on drums, and Shai Rodriguez on electric guitar.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

FATRIN KRAJKA – JANUARY 25 AT 7PM

Award-winning composer Fatrin Krajka brings his new album The Space In Between to life in a stunning concert that blends classical, contemporary, and ambient music. It is a sonic journey – lush melodies, hypnotic textures, and unforgettable emotions. Step into a world where sound becomes storytelling, and let Fatrin take you to new dimensions.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW WORKS NIGHT WITH THE TABLE READ CO., FEAT. Jasmine Forsberg & MORE! – JANUARY 25 AT 9:30PM

The Table Read Co. joins forces with five visionary composer and lyricist teams to bring new musicals across Manhattan to 54 Below in Concert! Directed and produced by Kristen Eliza Brock and Annika Burley, this electrifying concert spotlights the songs that could become tomorrow’s classics.

Audiences will experience song selections from Brooklyn’s Bridge, Riverbend, The Waves, Broken Madonna, and the premiere of Bluebirds. From bold new sounds to some special guests, the night promises something for every lover of musical theatre.

New Works Night is dedicated to uplifting emerging theatrical voices and championing the future of Broadway. Be there at the beginning—you’ll want to say you heard it first.

Music direction by Tyler Campbell.

Featuring music by Jacqueline Birgitte Hennessy and Joseph Colaneri, Scott Brons, Caroline Game and Michael Light Oosterhout, Ray Roderick and Joseph Baker, Josefin Silèn, and Scott Patrick Wilson.

Featuring Anania, Lucas Babcock, Kristen Eliza Brock, Annika Burley, Jasmine Forsberg, Arnold Harper II, Nicholas Kraft, Maggie Likcani, Caroline Pernick, Kay Sibal, Caroline Siegrist, Amaya White, and more special guests to be announced!

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE PRINCESS WITHIN: A BENEFIT FOR THE STARLIGHT CHILDREN’S FOUNDATION – JANUARY 26 AT 7PM

Join us for a night of princess classics, Disney and otherwise, performed by Broadway veterans and exciting new talent as we explore the hope and resilience of children affected by childhood cancer and the light these stories provide. This evening will be a benefit fundraiser for childhood cancer research, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting The Starlight Children’s Foundation. Produced by Kurt Peterson, Claire-Frances Sullivan, and Eliana Nunley.

Featuring Eliana Nunley and more stars to be announced!

$68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MY MIND AND YOURS: AN EVENING OF YEBBA – JANUARY 26 AT 9:30PM

Yebba will not appear at this performance

For the first time ever at 54 Below, the soulful and genre-defying music of Yebba takes the spotlight in My Mind and Yours: An Evening of Yebba. Join some of New York City’s most electrifying vocalists as they come together to celebrate the raw, emotional, and vocally rich music of this breakout star.

From the haunting vulnerability of “My Mind” to the heartfelt introspection of “How Many Years,” and the ethereal beauty of “October Sky” and “Louie Bag,” Yebba’s music blends soul, R&B, gospel, and jazz into a sound uniquely her own. With lyrics that ache and melodies that soar, each song becomes a story — and each performer brings their own voice to that story in a powerful new way.

Produced by William Maus and Brianna Paradiso.

Music direction by Dave Klodowski (Off-Broadway: Little Shop of Horrors, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish).

Featuring Blu Allen, Solana Blu, Sydney Carreon, Carissa Gaughran, Julia Laje, Brandon J. Large, Kiara Michelle Lee, William Maus, Chandler McCune, Nicholas Milan, Erin Morton, Brianna Paradiso, and Syd Sider.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS THE LIFE OF A SHOWGIRL – JANUARY 27 AT 7PM & 9:30PM

The 7pm performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Taylor Swift will not appear at this performance

When Taylor Swift announced her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, in August, even the Empire State Building was celebrating with album-coordinating lights. Coming off of the Eras Tour, Swift’s highly anticipated 12th studio album features songs including “The Fate of Ophelia,” “Elizabeth Taylor,” “Opalite,” and more. Wear your Portofino orange, bring your friends, and come celebrate Taylor’s new album with your fellow Swifties and theatre fans in Broadway’s favorite basement.

Produced by Cara Weglarz and Molly Heller.

Music direction by Drew Wutke.

Featuring Alexandra Baker, Elyse Bell, Anna Bermudez, Aryn Bohannon, Ethan Carlson, Tyler Conroy, Deanna Giulietti, Tayler Harris, Krystal Hernandez, Morgan Higgins, Natalie Joy Johnson, Cate Ré, Morgan Reilly, Carrie Wagner, and more stars to be announced!

For the 7pm performance: $62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

For the 9:30pm performance: $46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MASK AND WIG CLUB: WIGGIN’ OUT THROUGH TIME – JANUARY 28 AT 7PM

Straight from the University of Pennsylvania, the legendary Mask and Wig Club brings its century-long tradition of musical comedy to 54 Below for one night only! Founded in 1889, Mask and Wig is America’s oldest collegiate musical comedy troupe, known for its sharp wit, dazzling choreography, and timeless parody songs. This special cabaret performance, Wiggin’ Out Through Time, features some of the Club’s most beloved floor show numbers –including classics like “Test Tube Baby” and “Our Son Will Come Out”– reimagined for the 54 Below stage. With a live four-piece band, a cast of singers, and plenty of laughs, the evening celebrates 137 years of satirical song and student-written comedy. Whether you’re an alum, a Penn fan, or just a lover of clever musical parodies, this is a trip through comedy history you won’t want to miss!

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

A GOSPEL SPECTACULAR – JANUARY 28 AT 9:30PM

A Gospel Spectacular is a one-of-a-kind evening blending powerhouse vocals, soulful narration, and praise dance telling the story of Jesus, all with a twist inspired by the American Black Church. This joyous night will feature your holiday and gospel favorites such as “O Holy Night,” “Joy to the World,” as well as Kirk Franklin’s hits “Now Behold the Lamb” and “Hosanna” alongside reimagined contemporary hits from artists such as Leon Bridges. Produced by Anyae Anasia (Five: The Parody Musical off-Broadway) and Alana Janai and featuring a talented and Broadway bound roster of artists such as Alyssa Wray (“American Idol”) and some surprises along the way! With dazzling music & heartfelt storytelling experience, this is a show you do not want to miss!

Narrated by Tenneh Sillah. Music direction by Brandon Jackson, with script by Viani Edwards.

Featuring Anyae Anasia, Marcus Antonio, Elizabeth Belfast, Brianna Buckner, Alana Janai, Zion Middleton, Alyssa Wray, and more stars to be announced!

Featured dancers include Amira Davis and more stars to be announced!

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Ute Lemper: CELEBRATING Marlene Dietrich’S 125TH BIRTHDAY – JANUARY 29 – 31 AT 7PM

Join us to celebrate the 125th birthday of the iconic Marlene Dietrich with her expert interpreter Ute Lemper.

This show is based on a 3 hour phone call and exchange between Marlene Dietrich and Ute Lemper in 1988 in Paris, 30 years ago. After receiving the French Moliére Award for her performance in Cabaret in Paris, Ute had sent a postcard to Marlene, who had lived at 12 Avenue de Montaigne since 1979, essentially apologizing for all the media attention comparing her to Marlene Dietrich. Ute was just at the beginning of her career in theatre and music, whereas Marlene looked back on a long, fulfilled life of movies, music, incredible collaborations, love stories and stardom.

What a secret gift to hear Marlene talk about her life, her work and style, her love for the poet Rilke, her complicated relationship with Germany, her sorrow and her fascinations.

Six days before Ute’s opening night playing the part of Lola in the 1992 Blue Angel production in Berlin – the role that had made Marlene a star in 1928 – Marlene Dietrich passed away in Paris. After her glamorous funeral in La Madeleine, Marlene finally came back to Berlin to be put to rest.

In this unforgettable show, Ute tells us Marlene’s story, along with singing her fabulous songs from all the chapters of her life, from the Berlin cabaret years to her fabulous Burt Bacharach collaborations. From “Just a Gigolo” to “Blowin’ In The Wind,” every musical moment is not to be missed.

$68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees) - $112 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW BLUE OF YALE: YALE UNIVERSITY’S FIRST SSAA A CAPELLA GROUP – JANUARY 29 AT 9:30PM

Join 54 Below in welcoming the New Blue of Yale, Yale University’s first SSAA a capella group and oldest female undergraduate organization of any kind! Since 1969, the New Blue of Yale has charmed audiences from around the world with their smooth blend, intricate harmonies, and diverse repertoire featuring arrangements exclusively from past and present members. From familiar favorites like “Scarborough Fair” and “Valerie” to modern hits from artists including Taylor Swift and Phoebe Bridgers, the New Blue is proud to stand and sing as a symbol of living change at Yale. Celebrated for their stellar stage presence, bold spirit, and expansive repertoire, the New Blue proves that a capella is hardly a man’s game. You won’t want to miss them!

Featuring The New Blue of Yale, 2025-2026: Lauren Alfaro, Rachel Camille Bish, Hannah Cohen, Hazel Dye, Anna Feldstein, Esperance Han, Amiah Hanson, Jas Hollis, Kate Kim, Laira Larson, Anna Lehman, Thy Luong, Kylie Mirra, and Maia Nehme.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 CELEBRATES FRENCH WOODS – JANUARY 30 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Since 1970, French Woods Festival for the Performing Arts has been a champion of the arts and arts education. The camp gives every child an individualized summer experience all while producing close to sixty full-scale musicals and plays. No wonder it has been the home away from home to thousands of performers for decades, including some of your favorite Broadway stars!

Join some of French Woods’s prominent alumni for this annual night of story and song as they reminisce about a time before Broadway. See your favorite performers and theater professionals sing the roles they played in their youth and discuss some of their favorite French Woods memories. Before they were working on the Great White Way, they may have been playing Fanny Brice at age fourteen or a pre-pubescent Tevye!

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Hancock French Woods Arts Alliance, a foundation that helps fund scholarships for young artists.

Hosted by Michael Kushner.

Produced by Jen Sandler and Michael Kushner.

Musical direction by Josh Freilich.

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $90 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

RUBY LAKS – JANUARY 31 AT 9:30PM

Multi-talented performer Ruby Laks brings her distinctive artistry to 54 Below for an unforgettable evening celebrating the genius of Stephen Sondheim and his mentor, Oscar Hammerstein II. As an accomplished jazz singer, drummer, and musical theatre performer, Ruby possesses a rare combination of technical mastery and emotional depth that breathes new life into classic material. Known for her vintage vocal style and ability to accompany herself on drums while singing, Ruby is thrilled to lean deeper into the musical theatre repertoire that first sparked her passion for music.

This debut performance promises to be an intimate exploration of some of musical theatre’s greatest catalogs. Ruby will perform selections from Carousel, A Little Night Music, Cinderella, Into the Woods, and other Sondheim and Hammerstein musicals.

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $90 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

Frank Sinatra: THE CONCERT! January 2 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

CHARLES KIRSCH’S BACKSTAGE BABBLE LIVE! January 3 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

Ann Hampton Callaway: HERE’S TO LIFE January 9 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp: CELEBRATING FRIENDSHIP & HISTORY January 12 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

Ann Hampton Callaway & Liz Callaway: BOOM! 15TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT January 17 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

THE TRIPLE THREATS OF TOMORROW January 17 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

Sean McDermott: THE BEST OF ME! January 18 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

54 SINGS THE LIFE OF A SHOWGIRL January 27 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

54 CELEBRATES FRENCH WOODS January 30 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)