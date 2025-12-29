GABBY'S DOLLHOUSE: THE MOVIE Sets Peacock Streaming Date

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Gabby’s Dollhouse will come home on January 23 when Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie begins streaming exclusively on Peacock. In addition to the theatrical edition, a sing-along version will also be available to stream, in addition to the full "Gabby's Dollhouse" Collection of bonus content, including lyric videos, deleted scenes, extras, and more.

DreamWorks Animation's spin-off of the hit series sees Gabby (Laila Lockhart Kraner, reprising her role from the series) and Grandma Gigi (Gloria Estefan) set off on a magical road trip to Cat Francisco. But when her dollhouse is swiped by the eccentric cat lady, Vera (Kristen Wiig), Gabby embarks to get the Gabby Cats back together and save the dollhouse before it’s too late.

The all-star comedic voice cast includes Saturday Night Live alums Ego Nwodim, Kyle Mooney and Melissa Villaseñor, as well as Thomas Lennon, Jason Mantzoukas, and Fortune Feimster. The series voice cast reprise their roles as Pandy Paws, CatRat, Cakey, DJ Catnip, Baby Box, MerCat, and more.

Watch the trailer below: