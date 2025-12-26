Works & Process On Tour to Present Chrybaby Cozie & Harlem Lite Feet: Chrysolation

🎭 NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Works & Process on Tour and Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth will present Chrybaby Cozie & Harlem Lite Feet: Chrysolation.

Harlem Lite Feet pioneer Chrybaby Cozie and members of the renowned Bomb Squad dance through their lived experience of the origins and evolution of this vibrant NYC dance tradition. The two-part experience starts in the Daryl Roth Studio Theater and transitions into a freestyle dance cypher for all at the Top of the Hop. "Get lite" and dance in the New Year. Litefeet, also known as "getting lite," is a dynamic street dance style that originated in Harlem and the Bronx in the early 2000s. The term "Litefeet" reflects the dance's emphasis on light, rapid steps that give the impression of weightlessness.

Daryl Roth Studio Theater

4 East Wheelock St, Hanover, NH 03755

https://www.worksandprocess.org/calendar/works-and-process-on-tour-chrybaby-cozie-chrysolation-2026-the-hop

About Works & Process

Championing performing artists and their creative process at each step from studio to stage, Works & Process produces fully funded residencies and presents events that go behind the scenes, blending artist discussion and performance highlights. Works & Process events transcend the proscenium, encouraging audiences to spectate and participate beyond the stage, and culminate in receptions in the Guggenheim rotunda to continue the conversation.

Works & Process produces over 25 creative residencies annually. Expanding from our bubble residency program created during the COVID-19 pandemic, Works & Process now has a network of over a dozen partners in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Vermont. In over 100 Works & Process residencies, supporting over 1,000 artists, incubated works have been recognized with awards and grants, and have toured nationally-and internationally with the U.S. State Department. These out-of-town residencies provide 24/7 studio access, on-site housing, access to health insurance enrollment, industry-leading artist fees, and a transportation stipend to facilitate uninterrupted creative process.

Beyond the Guggenheim, we also partner with organizations across New York, including 92NY and the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, Jerome Robbins Dance Division. During the summer, we curate and present free outdoor dance programs with Manhattan West and City Parks Foundation's SummerStage.