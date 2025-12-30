TRON: Ares Sets Disney+ Streaming Release Date in January

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Tron: Ares, the latest film in the Disney franchise, will begin streaming January 7 on Disney+. Directed by Joachim Rønning, the sci-fi flick is led by Jared Leto and features an electro soundtrack by Nine Inch Nails

Expanding upon the original Tron and Tron: Legacy film series, Tron: Ares follows highly sophisticated Program named Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with AI beings.

The cast also includes Greta Lee (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, La Bête), Evan Peters, Jodie Turner-Smith, Hasan Minhaj, Gillian Anderson, Cameron Managhan, and Jeff Bridges, who reprises his role of Kevin Flynn. The movie was released in theaters on October 10, 2025.

Tron: Ares will be the latest film available in IMAX Enhanced on Disney+, featuring IMAX’s exclusive expanded aspect ratio for all Disney+ subscribers, ensuring that the filmmakers’ creative intent is fully preserved for a more immersive viewing experience at home. Subscribers with certified TVs and AV receivers can also experience IMAX Enhanced sound powered by DTS, featuring the full dynamic range of the original cinematic mix.

Photo Credit: Disney