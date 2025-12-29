Photos: Andrea Bocelli, HUNTR/X, & More at SNOOP’S HOLIDAY HALFTIME PARTY

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On December 25, Snoop Dogg headlined Snoop’s Holiday Halftime Party during Netflix’s NFL Christmas Gameday, with special guests that included Andrea Bocelli, Matteo Bocelli, and the singing voices of HUNTR/X, EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, from Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters. Check out performance photos below. NFL Christmas Gameday is now streaming on Netflix.

Kicking off the show was funk icon George Clinton, followed by Martha Stewart reading a halftime spin on “Twas the Night Before Christmas, introducing Snoop Dogg. Joined by a 30-person choir, drummer boys, and 30 snoopette dancers, Snoop’s set included, among others, “My Favorite Things”, “G Thang”, “Drop it Like it’s Hot” and the singing voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, and REI AMI, from Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters.

GRAMMY Award-winning superstar Lainey WIlson joined the field performing “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” from the Snoopmobile. Also joining the stage was Southern soul’s rising star & Death Row Records’ newest sensation, Tonio Armani.

The holiday celebration concluded with a surprise performance from renowned vocalists Maestro Andrea Bocelli and Matteo Bocelli, who sang “White Christmas.”