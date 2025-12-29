Photos: Andrea Bocelli, HUNTR/X, & More at SNOOP’S HOLIDAY HALFTIME PARTY

NFL Christmas Gameday is now streaming on Netflix.
On December 25, Snoop Dogg headlined Snoop’s Holiday Halftime Party during Netflix’s NFL Christmas Gameday, with special guests that included Andrea Bocelli, Matteo Bocelli, and the singing voices of HUNTR/X, EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, from Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters. Check out performance photos below. NFL Christmas Gameday is now streaming on Netflix.
Kicking off the show was funk icon George Clinton, followed by Martha Stewart reading a halftime spin on “Twas the Night Before Christmas, introducing Snoop Dogg. Joined by a 30-person choir, drummer boys, and 30 snoopette dancers, Snoop’s set included, among others, “My Favorite Things”, “G Thang”, “Drop it Like it’s Hot” and the singing voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, and REI AMI, from Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters.
GRAMMY Award-winning superstar Lainey WIlson joined the field performing “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” from the Snoopmobile. Also joining the stage was Southern soul’s rising star & Death Row Records’ newest sensation, Tonio Armani.
The holiday celebration concluded with a surprise performance from renowned vocalists Maestro Andrea Bocelli and Matteo Bocelli, who sang “White Christmas.”
NFL Christmas Gameday returned to Netflix in 2025 with two marquee games that will showcase NFC division rivals facing-off: Cowboys/Commanders from Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland and the Lions/Vikings at 4:30 pm ET from the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Netflix’s NFL Christmas Gameday 2024 reached an audience of nearly 65 million U.S. viewers, according to Nielsen. Netflix delivered the two most-streamed NFL games in U.S. history with an average audience of over 26.5 million viewers in the U.S. and over 30 million viewers globally.
Continuing the tradition started in 2024, each team playing on Christmas Day will be wearing a festive, holiday-inspired patch on their uniform in both their Week 16 and Christmas Day games. This year, the holiday jersey patch featured the NFL shield backed by two candy canes.
Photo Credit: Julian Dakdouk/Netflix via AP Content Services
Lainey Wilson, Andrea Bocelli, Snoop Dogg, Mateao Bocelli, EJAE, REI AMI and AUDREY NUNA
Lainey Wilson, Andrea Bocelli, Snoop Dogg, Matteo Bocelli, EJAE, REI AMI and AUDREY NUNA
