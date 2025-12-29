THE VIEW Tops Daytime Network Talk Shows for Week of December 15

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

For the week of Dec. 15, 2025, The View ranked No. 1 in Households (1.66 rtg.) and Total Viewers (2.576 million) among the daytime network talk shows, leading NBC’s TODAY Third Hour (1.41 rtg. and 2.160 million, respectively), TODAY with Jenna & Friends (0.96 rtg. and 1.438 million, respectively) and NBC NEWS DAILY (0.88 rating and 1.429 million, respectively).

In addition, The View averaged 240,000 Women 25-54 and 190,000 Women 18-49, based on Live+Same Day Big Data Plus Panel Program Ratings from Nielsen Media Research.

The View improved on the previous week in Total Viewers (+4% - 2.576 million vs. 2.478 million), Women 25-54 (+24% - 247,000 vs. 199,000) and Women 18-49 (+28% - 190,000 vs. 148,000). “The View” turned in the highest Women 18-49 performance in more than 1 year, since w/o 11/4/24, the week of the presidential election.

The View turned in year-to-year increases across the board: Total Viewers (+3% - 2.576 million vs. 2.509 million), Women 25-54 (+12% - 247,000 vs. 220,000) and Women 18-49 (+11% - 190,000 vs. 171,000).

On Tuesday (12/16/25), The View with guests actor Daisy Ridley and authors Jonathan Haidt and Catherine Price, delivered its best single-day telecast in Women 25-54 (286,000) in more than 1 year (since 11/6/24 with “The View”’s post-presidential election telecast) and 2nd-best in over 2 years (since 10/27/23).

Season to date, The View is improving in Women 25-54 (+1% - 216,000 vs. 213,000) versus the comparable number of weeks last season.

Season to date, The View is ranking No. 1 in Households (1.63 rating) and Total Viewers (2.497 million) among all broadcast daytime talk shows for the 9th straight season.

Photo Credit: ABC