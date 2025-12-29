Video: Watch a Bonus Teaser for OUTLANDER Season 8

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





STARZ has released a new bonus teaser for the upcoming eighth and final season of the romantic drama, “Outlander.” The video, which was released on December 25, wrapped up the 12 Days of “Outlander,” which featured a daily countdown of content for Outlander fans.

The new teaser opens with a distraught Jamie hinting at the fate of the Frasers, warning fans that “nothing can prepare you for how it ends.” The upcoming season of the series will premiere on Friday, March 6, 2026, with new episodes available to stream weekly on Fridays on STARZ.

As Season Eight begins, Jamie and Claire soon find the war has followed them home to Fraser’s Ridge, now a thriving settlement that has grown and flourished in their absence. With new arrivals and changes made during their years away, the Frasers are confronted with the question of what they are willing to sacrifice for the place they call home and, more importantly, what they would sacrifice to stay together. While the Frasers keep a united front against outside intruders, family secrets finally coming to light threaten to tear them apart from the inside. Although they’ve left the war for America’s freedom behind, their fight for Fraser’s Ridge has only just begun.

“Outlander” stars Caitríona Balfe as Claire Fraser, Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser, Sophie Skelton as Brianna MacKenzie, Richard Rankin as Roger MacKenzie, John Bell as Young Ian Murray, David Berry as Lord John Grey, Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom and Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel Murray.

Earlier this year, the “Outlander” Universe expanded with the prequel series “Outlander: Blood of my Blood,” which explores the lives and relationships of Jamie and Claire’s parents. The complete first season of “Outlander: Blood of my Blood” is now available on STARZ. Season Two of the prequel series is currently in production in Scotland.

Matthew B. Roberts serves as the showrunner for both “Outlander” and “Outlander: Blood of my Blood.” Roberts, alongside Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, Jim Kohlberg, Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan serve as executive producers on “Outlander,” which is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

The “Outlander” television series is inspired by Diana Gabaldon’s international best-selling books, which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide, with all nine of the books gracing the New York Times best-seller list.