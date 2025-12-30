Video: HARD KNOCKS: IN SEASON WITH THE NFC EAST Episode 5 Sneak Peek Clip

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Check out a sneak peek clip from the HBO series Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East. Episode 5 debuts on Tuesday, December 30 at 9 PM PT/ET on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. New episodes premiere on subsequent Tuesdays through the end of the NFL regular season and continue into the NFL PLAYOFFS in January 2026.

Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East follows the reigning SUPER BOWL LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles, the DALLAS Cowboys, the New York Giants, and the Washington Commanders during the final stretch of the NFL season. From wins and losses to injuries and adversity, the series captures an inside look at life in one of football’s most historic divisions.

The series is narrated by Tony Award winner Liev Schreiber, who was most recently seen on Broadway in the 2024 revival of John Patrick Shanley's Doubt.