Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of SCHOOLED on ABC - Wednesday, September 25, 2019

"Dangerous Minds" - The summer is over. On her first day back, Lainey is excited to be back at William Penn Academy, but Mellor warns her that being a pal to her students is not a good idea. Meanwhile, Principal Glascott introduces the newest Science teacher to the faculty, but CB is skeptical of her no-nonsense approach, on the second season premiere of "Schooled," WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 25 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

"Schooled" stars Tim Meadows as Principal Glascott, Bryan Callen as Coach Mellor, AJ Michalka as Lainey Lewis and Brett Dier as CB.

Guest starring is TBD.

"Dangerous Minds" was written by Andrew Secunda and directed by David Katzenberg.

Created by Adam F. Goldberg and Marc Firek, the series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios. Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson and Tim Doyle are executive producers.





A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.