Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, & Riley Green to Perform at 61st ACM Awards in Las Vegas

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, and Riley Green are the first round of performers set to take the stage at the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards, with more performances to be revealed in the coming weeks.

The 61st ACM Awards will stream live exclusively for a global audience on Prime Video on Sunday, May 17, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT / 5 p.m. PT from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Fans will also be able to watch the broadcast on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, as well as in the Amazon Music app.

Returning to the Sunday night timeslot, the event will feature performances, exclusive collaborations, and unexpected moments from the biggest Country Music stars, all while celebrating the genre’s most iconic and emerging talent.

Additional performers, as well as nominations, presenters, ACM Awards week events, and the host, will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets for the 61st ACM Awards and ACM Awards week events are available for purchase on AXS.com.

ACM Award winner Cody Johnson will take the stage following his 2025 win for ACM Song of the Year. Reigning Entertainer of the Year and 16-time ACM Award recipient Lainey Wilson returns to the ACM Awards stage with the world premiere performance of “Can’t Sit Still.” Four-time ACM Award winner and 2026 ACM Lifting Lives Country on the Green headliner, Riley Green, will deliver a performance of his hit song “Change My Mind.”

Previously announced ACM Awards week events include “ACM Lifting Lives Country on the Green: Riley Green & Friends” at Topgolf Las Vegas, Friday, May 15, and “ACM Next Wave: Country’s Beach Bash” at Mandalay Bay Beach, Saturday, May 16.

Established in 1966, the Academy of Country Music Awards is the longest-running Country Music awards show and made history in 2022 as the first major awards ceremony to exclusively livestream, in collaboration with Prime Video.

The 61st Academy of Country Music Awards is produced by Dick Clark Productions (DCP). Raj Kapoor and Patrick Menton are executive producers, with Kapoor also serving as showrunner. Damon Whiteside serves as executive producer for the Academy of Country Music, and Jay Penske and Barry Adelman serve as executive producers for DCP. John Saade will also continue to serve as consulting producer for Amazon MGM Studios.