WP Theater to Present the Sixth Biennial PIPELINE FESTIVAL

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WP Theater has revealed the shows and teams for the sixth biennial Pipeline Festival. Beginning on April 8 and running through April 18, 2026 at WP Theater, the festival is the culmination of the renowned two-year Heidi Thomas Initiative WP Theater Lab residency for directors, playwrights, and producers, and provides a unique opportunity for audiences to see five new works in various stages of development, and built in as many different ways as there are artists in the festival.

The Festival, true to its name, serves as a pipeline to funnel the work of talented Women+ artists to the forefront of American theater. Each play is created and produced by collaborative writer/director/producer teams from the WP Theater Lab residency program.

WEEK 1: APRIL 8 - 11

PARTICULARLY MEDDLESOME ANCESTORS

By Deneen Reynolds-Knott

Directed by Kayla Amani

Produced by Lianna Rada-Hung

Performances: April 8 (3PM) & April 10 (7PM)

The jolts of inspiration you feel. That urge you wake up with that tells you the right thing to do. Do you really think it is all you? Do you think it is a god?

Particularly meddlesome ancestors use the afterworld's taboo of whispering thoughts into their living relative's minds, masking their controlling influence as the kin's own intuition. When an existential deadline approaches, these whispers threaten to unravel the lives they hope to protect. A supernatural exploration of autonomy and legacy.

FIND ME IN THE MIRROR

By Jordan Ramirez Puckett

Directed by Alex Keegan

Produced by Maia Safani

Performances: April 9 (3PM) & April 11 (7PM)

Augie and Nicole meet at the rock. They climb, they love, they falter. August and Cole meet at the rock. They climb, they become, they remember. Told in unfolding nonlinear vignettes, Find Me in the Mirror charts the twenty-year relationship of August and Cole – college sweethearts on parallel paths of trans identity. Bending time and gender, this intimately tender two-hander reflects the light and shadows that construct our relationship to ourselves and those we love. Who were we once, who are we now, and who can we be to each other?

WEEK 2: APRIL 12-18

YOU CAN SIT WITH US

By Mukta Phatak

Directed by Susanna Jaramillo

Produced by Skye Pagon

Performances: April 12 (5PM) & April 15 (3PM)

Fresh off the heels of a traumatic loss and hoping for a fresh start, teenage Asha is uprooted from her West Coast life to be closer to her family home in the Lehigh Valley. Amidst the cavernous hallways of her new high school, Asha meets the enigmatic Ashley: the school's queen bee and one of the only other Asian Americans in their school district. Bonded by a shared history of loss, Asha and Ashley strike up a complex friendship – but around them, students are disappearing under mysterious circumstances. What was supposed to be a new beginning quickly turns into a nightmare, as Asha must confront demons both real and imagined in her quest for peace – and survival.

BEAUTIFUL CURTAINS FOR SALE

By Amy Staats

Directed by Mikhaela Mahony

Produced by Roshni Lavelle

Performances: April 16 (3PM) & April 17 (7PM)

Terry and Nancy have been married for twenty years, and sell beautiful curtains – their store is their greatest accomplishment (don't tell their daughter, Julia). But when Nancy dreams of a life outside the store, who (or what) gets invited in? BEAUTIFUL CURTAINS FOR SALE is a romantic comedy and quotidian horror asking people how they find joy amidst the fear of inevitable change.

HOME BY TEN

By Danielle Stagger

Directed by Britt Berke

Produced by Penzi Hill-Vasserman

Performances: April 17 (3PM) & April 18 (7PM)

A dinner party. And someone's just said something far more intimate than they planned. And everyone heard. And everyone's embarrassed. And there are still a respectable 90 minutes left of the party. A work in progress about the hunger to be seen by those we don't quite know at all.