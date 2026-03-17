Review Roundup: MY JOY IS HEAVY at New York Theatre Workshop

New York Theatre Workshop is presenting the world premiere of My Joy is Heavy, created and performed by Obie Award-winning duo & NYTW Usual Suspects The Bengsons, directed by Tony Award winner and NYTW Usual Suspect Rachel Chavkin. Read the reviews!

Choreographed by Princess Grace Award winner & NYTW Usual Suspect Steph Paul (How to Defend Yourself) with music supervision by Obie Award winner Or Matias (Grey House).

My Joy is Heavy will begin performances at New York Theatre Workshop on February 25, 2026, with opening night set for March 17, for a limited run through April 5, 2026.

Sara Holdren, Vulture : It can feel heartless to accept the offer of this kind of confessional art-making with anything less than reverential sympathy. But that’s the issue right there: For all the Bengsons’ outward focus on freedom (“Every performance of My Joy Is Heavy has a relaxed house,” Abigail tells us before the show, “which means you can do whatever is good for your body and nervous system”), there is a role we’re expected to play here, a narrow — if supposedly transcendent — emotional exchange toward which we’re being steered. When the Bengsons tell us to open our metaphorical hymnbooks to whatever page, we’re meant to kneel or stand or bow our heads accordingly. There may be moments when the formula succeeds, just as there are moments during a church service where something true and bright can come of the prescribed practice. But what there isn’t is room for questions, and I left My Joy Is Heavy with plenty.

Jerry Portwood, One-Minute Critic: The earnestness could be hokey or cloying—Night Side Songs, also playing Off-Broadway, traverses similar territory and fails to rise above the construct. Abigail Bengson’s ritual with two simple houseplants, bestowed upon audience members for safekeeping, shouldn’t work, and yet somehow does. But the ritual magic the couple creates onstage transcends all the woo-woo to become one of my favorite evenings of theater this year.

Adam Feldman, Time Out New York: Nick Kourtides’s sound is crisp and well-balanced, and Rachel Chavkin’s direction adds considerable visual dynamism to a story that is necessarily about confinement, with particular help from Alan Edwards’s lighting and David Bengali’s video design. Aside from one droop at the two-thirds mark, the energy stays high, and episodes of goofy humor periodically cut the navel-gazing tension. But there’s no question that, as promised by the title, a lot of this show is pretty heavy going.

Amelia Merrill, New York Theatre Guide: The audience can’t strap in for months of story, of course, but the fast pace of The Bengsons' tonal shift is a bit jarring in a show that otherwise holds the audience’s hands so gently. The realization that you cannot really protect yourself from grief by avoiding love or attachment is something that comes with months of therapy, not minutes of song.