Mahindra Excellence In Theatre Awards Opens 21st Edition With The Powerful Ambaa

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The 21st edition of the Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META), instituted by the Mahindra Group and produced by Teamwork Arts, opened today at Kamani Auditorium in New Delhi with Ambaa, a powerful production directed by Atul Kumar. This year's festival features 10 outstanding plays selected from a record 422 submissions, representing more than 20 Indian states, over 100 cities, and 60 languages and dialects, and reflecting the extraordinary diversity of contemporary Indian theatre.

The Opening Reception was attended by the distinguished META 2026 Jury, comprising noted theatre director Amal Allana; theatre director and academic Anuradha Kapur; acclaimed actor Rajit Kapur; celebrated playwright, director and actor Satish Alekar; and veteran actor and singer Ila Arun.

The festival opened with Ambaa, the classic Greek comedy, ‘Lysistrata', by Aristophanes. Produced by Kumud Mishra and D for Drama, the satirical drama explores the power of women's solidarity and resistance and the complex nuances of war. Originally written in 411 BCE, Lysistrata imagines a group of women who unite to end a prolonged war by withholding sexual intimacy from their husbands until peace is restored. Through humour and sharp commentary, Ambaa reimagines, for an 18-plus audience, an enduring myth for contemporary audiences, highlighting themes of protest, unity, and the transformative power of collective action.

Jay Shah, Vice President & Head - Cultural Outreach, Mahindra & Mahindra, “As META enters its third decade, our focus is firmly on the future - on enabling artists, investing in new ideas, and creating platforms where stories from every corner of India can thrive. Theatre remains one of the most powerful mediums of collective reflection, and initiatives like META allow us to support not just excellence, but also experimentation and new voices. We are proud to see the festival grow in scale and impact, while staying rooted in its commitment to artistic integrity.”

Sanjoy Roy, Managing Director of Teamwork Arts, “Over the past two decades, META has steadily built a living archive of India's theatrical imagination - one that is as diverse as it is daring. With over 4,200 entries from across the country, what excites us most is not just the scale, but the emergence of voices that challenge form, language, and convention. This year's selection is a testament to that creative ferment. From reinterpretations of classics like Ambaa to bold original writing, META continues to widen the lens through which Indian theatre is seen, heard, and remembered.”

Suraj Dhingra, Festival Producer – Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META) & Senior Vice President, Teamwork Arts: “What stands out this year is the sheer range of storytelling, from intimate, language-driven pieces to visually ambitious productions that push the boundaries of stagecraft. Ambaa sets the tone beautifully, bringing a timeless story into a contemporary conversation with urgency and wit. As a festival, META is not just about recognizing excellence, but about creating an experience where audiences can discover, question, and engage with theatre in new ways.”

As per META tradition, two of the Best Original Script-winning plays from META 2024 and META 2025—Raghunath and Nishango Ishwar, respectively—were published by Vani Prakashan. The books were officially launched at the opening ceremony of the 21st edition of META 2026. Playwright Bidyut Kumar Nath who wrote Raghunath, and Soham Gupta & Suman Saha who wrote Nishango Ishwar, were present at the launch.

META 2026 shortlisted productions will be staged throughout the week in two daily performance slots at the Kamani Auditorium and the Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts. The festival will culminate with the META Awards Night on 25 March 2026, where winners will be announced across 13 competitive categories & Life Time Achievement Award

Now in its 21st year, the Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards continues to serve as one of India's most significant platforms for contemporary theatre, celebrating artistic excellence while fostering dialogue, collaboration, and creative exchange across the theatre community.