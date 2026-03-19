Video: Watch Jaafar Jackson Prepare to Play Michael Jackson in New Biopic





In a featurette for Michael, Michael Jackson's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, shares how he prepared to portray his late uncle in the new biopic of the musician. The video features rehearsal footage of Jaafar as he learned the familiar dance moves from Michael's own choreographers Rich + Tone.

"I wanted to prove to myself, my family, and the filmmakers that I can do this," Jaafar says in the featurette. "I started to rehearse for hours upon hours until one single move was right. Dancing until my feet would bleed or go numb." Watch the behind-the-scenes video to see Jaafar's dedicated preparation, which also features director Antoine Fuqua and producer Graham King.

Michael is the cinematic portrayal of the life and legacy of one of the most influential artists the world has ever known. The film tells the story of Michael Jackson’s life beyond the music, tracing his journey from the discovery of his talent as the lead of The Jackson 5, to his pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world. The film highlights both his life off-stage and some of the most well-known performances from his early solo career.

The upcoming film features Broadway alum Colman Domingo and Nia Long as Michael's parents, along with Miles Teller, Jessica Sula, Liv Symone, Kevin Shinick, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, and Kendrick Sampson. Larenz Tate and Kat Graham will play Motown Records founder Berry Gordy and Diana Ross, respectively. It is directed by Antoine Fuqua from a script by John Logan.

Michael will arrive in theaters everywhere on April 24, 2026. Ahead of its release, it will be available in theaters for limited Early Access screenings on Wednesday, April 22, 2026. The Early Access screenings will be presented exclusively in premium formats, including IMAX and Dolby.

The movie is unrelated to MJ the Musical, currently on tour as well as playing at Broadway's Neil Simon Theatre.