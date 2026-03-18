Jack Thorne-Penned LORD OF THE FLIES Adaptation Sets Netflix Premiere

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Netflix has set the premiere date for its new series adaptation of Lord of the Flies, created and written by acclaimed playwright and Emmy-winner Jack Thorne, based on the classic novel by William Golding. The series will arrive on the streamer with all four episodes on May 4.

Marc Munden (The Mark of Cain, National Treasure) serves as director of the series with music by Oscar-winner Hans Zimmer, Kara Talve (Bleeding Fingers Music), and Cristobal Tapia de Veer.

The novel follows a group of British schoolboys who attempt to govern themselves and remain civil after becoming castaways on a desert island. However, despite noble intentions, their innocence descends into savagery as they navigate their dystopian reality. This is the first television adaptation of Golding’s novel.

The cast features Winston Sawyers as Ralph, Lox Pratt as Jack, David McKenna as Piggy, and Ike Talbut as Simon. Thomas Connor appears as Roger, Noah, and Cassius Flemyng as twins Sam and Eric, Cornelius Brandreth as Maurice, and Tom Page-Turner as Bill, alongside an ensemble of more than 30 boys playing the desert island camp’s “biguns” and “littluns.”

Executive Producers are Joel Wilson and Jamie Campbell for Eleven, Jack Thorne for One Shoe Films, and Marc Munden. The series is an Eleven and One Shoe Films production backed by Sony Pictures Television.

Jack Thorne's many theatre credits include Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, KING Kong, A Christmas Carol, The Motive and the Cue, When Winston Went to War with the Wireless, and Stranger Things: The First Shadow, which is currently on Broadway. For the screen, he wrote the hit series Adolescence, His Dark Materials, the Enola Holmes films, and the screenplay for Disney's Tron: Ares, among others.

Photo Credit: J Redza/Eleven/Sony Pictures Television