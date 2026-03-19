Video/Photos: First Look at Prime Video's OFF CAMPUS Series

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Prime Video has released first-look photos and a teaser for the upcoming series Off Campus. Based on the international bestselling book series from Elle Kennedy, all episodes of the series will be available on the streamer on May 13, 2026.

Created for television by Louisa Levy, Off Campus is a college soap following "an elite ice hockey team, and the women in their lives, as they grapple with love, heartbreak, and self-discovery—forging deep friendships and enduring bonds while navigating the complexities that come with transitioning into adulthood."

The first season will follow the romance between quiet songwriter, Hannah, and Briar University’s all-star hockey athlete, Garrett. A second season is already in development.

Previously announced series regulars of Off Campus include Ella Bright (The Crown, Malory Towers) Belmont Cameli (Until Dawn, Saved by the Bell), Mika Abdalla (Snack Shack, Sex Appeal), Antonio Cipriano (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, National Treasure: Edge of History), Jalen Thomas Brooks (The Pitt, Thanksgiving), Josh Heuston (Dune: Prophecy, Heartbreak High) and Stephen Kalyn (Gen V, Motorheads).

Creator Louisa Levy co-showruns and executive produces Off Campus with Gina Fattore. Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen and James Seidman executive produce for Temple Hill. Leanna Billings of Billings Productions and Neal Flaherty also serve as executive producers.

Elle Kennedy, the creator of the Off Campus universe, is a New York Times, USA Today and Wall Street Journal bestselling author of more than 50 contemporary fiction and romance novels. Her works have been translated into over 25 languages and sold over 10 million copies worldwide.

Photo Credit: Liane Hentscher/ Prime



Belmont Cameli and Ella Bright

Ella Bright and Josh Heuston

Antonio Cipriano, Stephen Thomas Kalyn, Jalen Thomas Brooks and Belmont Cameli

Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli

Belmont Cameli

Ella Bright

Mika Abdalla

Antonio Cipriano, Belmont Cameli, Stephen Thomas Kalyn, and Jalen Thomas Brooks

Josh Heuston